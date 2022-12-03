Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE’s Internal Listing Having Scarlett Scheduled to Work Dark Match
Scarlett, Karrion Kross, and Damien Priest were scheduled to face Matt Riddle, Braun Strowman, and Liv Morgan in a dark match on Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Instead, Legado Del Fantasma (including Zelina) and Priest were booked to face Madcap Moss, Riddle, Strowman, and Morgan. According to Fightful Select, creative plans...
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – December 5, 2022
WWE RAW Results – December 5, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with The Bloodlins Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa head to the ring. We then head to a video of The Bloodline attacking Elias after pulling up to the arena earlier today.
PWMania
Spoilers: NXT Level Up Taping Results For 12/9/2022
NXT LEVEL UP RESULTS (12/9/2022) * Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid def. Bronco Nima & Lucien Prince.
PWMania
Names for the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale Revealed
AEW has revealed the first seven participants in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale. Jungle Boy, Ethan Page, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Matt Hardy, Shawn Dean, and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Dalton Castle will compete for the Dynamite Diamond Ring in Wednesday’s Battle Royale. Between now and Wednesday, AEW will reveal more Battle Royale participants.
PWMania
Two Triple Threats with High Stakes Announced for Tonight’s WWE RAW
WWE has announced two Triple Threats that will eventually result in the crowning of a new #1 contender for RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Bayley vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley, as well as Nikki Cross vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch, will be featured on tonight’s RAW. The...
PWMania
What Regal’s Exit Says About AEW
Last week, I penned an article about MJF’s promo on AEW Dynamite, where he made several references to WWE. I also mentioned that Friedman attacking William Regal didn’t do much to generate heat, considering that Regal cost Jon Moxley, the top baby face in the company, the championship the week prior. Regal as a character wasn’t a sympathetic figure to the audience and thus there wasn’t any major heat to be generated from the attack. If anything, the Regal persona got a taste of his own medicine so from a storyline perspective, he might’ve gotten what he deserved when he chose to align with Friedman. I discussed the rumors that Regal might’ve been written off the show to open the door to a return to WWE, but didn’t put too much stock in it at the time because there were conflicting reports about his contract status.
PWMania
Matt Sydal Reveals Why He Joined AEW
Wrestlers join companies for a variety of reasons, such as the promise of money, freedom, or a push. Matt Sydal joined AEW in 2020 for one reason: he wanted to wrestle The Young Bucks. Sydal admitted as much while speaking with Steve Fall on Ten Count, saying:. “That’s why I...
PWMania
Brody King Comments On The House Of Black Going After AEW Trios Titles
As noted, Brody King recently appeared as a guest on The Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, The House of Black member spoke about the group eventually going after the AEW Trios Championships, as well as how he would like to share the ring with “The King of TV” Samoa Joe.
PWMania
AEW Rampage Viewership and Rating Report for 12/2/22
The AEW Rampage live viewership figures have been released. Rampage had 361,000 viewers and received a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 age group, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The program received 411,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating last week. Due to airing in the earlier timeslot last week, it...
PWMania
Limitless Wrestling Dirty Laundry Results (12/3/22); Acey Romero vs. Slade, Kylie Rae
Limitless Wrestling made it’s return to Yarmouth, Maine at the Yarmouth Amvets on December 3rd for it’s final event of 2022 in Maine as they presented “Dirty Laundry”. The main event featured current Limitless Wrestling World Champion Ace Romero making his third defense of the title as he faced the challenge of Slade in a No DQ match.
PWMania
NJPW STRONG Detonation Lineup Set For 12/10/2022: Jay White, Tama Tonga
The NJPW STRONG Detonation Series continues on December 10th with a brand new episode airing on NJPW World and FITE TV. The matches were taped at The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles on November 20th. A huge 8 man tag team match is set for the main event as the...
PWMania
Tony Khan Responds To Criticism Regarding Introducing New Talent On AEW TV
Tony Khan has been criticized for adding more talent to a roster that was already stacked, some of whom were rarely used. As a result of Khan’s acquisition of ROH and the incorporation of its talent into AEW programming, the number of stars’ television time was diminished. Shane...
PWMania
WWE Storyline Update on Alexa Bliss’ Character Direction
Alexa Bliss made a comment last month about not knowing where her character is at and how she’s still trying to change. In recent weeks, there have been subliminal hints of a character change on television. Bliss defeated Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross, as seen on this week’s episode...
PWMania
Drew McIntyre Not Cleared to Wrestle, Pulled from WWE SmackDown Title Match
Drew McIntyre has been removed from Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. McIntyre and Sheamus were scheduled to face Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos this Friday night, but McIntyre announced today on Twitter that he is not medically cleared to compete. “Unfortunately I am medically disqualified...
PWMania
Latest on AEW Rampage Drawing Record-Low Viewership
AEW Rampage drew 361,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo on December 2, 2022. It was the lowest overall viewership in Rampage’s regular time slot, as well as the lowest 18-49 rating in the show’s history. According to Forbes.com, Rampage viewership among young adults aged 18 to 34 has dropped by 45% since last year.
PWMania
Update on PPV Buy Estimates for AEW Full Gear
The AEW Full Gear event took place on November 19 in Newark, New Jersey, and the pay-per-view buy estimates are in. The AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view purchase estimates have been revealed. “The best PPV estimate right now is 137,000 to 140,000 buys,” Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer...
PWMania
WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Results From Petersburg, VA 12/4/2022
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Holiday Tour Supershow live event at the VSU Multipurpose Center in Petersburg, Virginia. * Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. Gallows pinned Mysterio after a Magic Killer. There was a big reaction when Mia Yim slammed Finn Balor.
PWMania
AEW Star Responds to Claims That People Were Not Listening to William Regal’s Advice
As PWMania.com previously reported, there was an allegation that William Regal “immediately” regretted his decision to sign with AEW. It was also mentioned that wrestlers have not been “listening” to Regal and other seasoned competitors for guidance recently. The following was posted on Twitter by Justin...
PWMania
Tony Schiavone Names WrestleMania Match He Would Have Enjoyed Calling
Tony Schiavone recently took part in another “Ask Tony Live” question-and-answer stream where he fielded questions on a wide-variety of topics. During the stream, the AEW broadcast team member with a long career that included runs in the NWA, WCW and briefly in WWE as a commentator spoke about WrestleMania matches and which one he would have liked to been part of.
PWMania
PWI Top 100 Tag-Teams List For 2022 Revealed
The Bloodline features the greatest duo in the game today. Jimmy and Jey Uso have topped the PWI Top 500 list for the first time in their careers, as The Usos came in number one on the 2022 list released by the long-running pro wrestling publication. After coming in at...
Comments / 0