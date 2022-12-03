Read full article on original website
Related
Photo: Lacey Evans Shows Off Her Patriotic Swimsuit
Lacey Evans is known for taking on a variety of personas during her WWE run. The 32-year-old superstar recently revealed her patriotic side on social media with a photoshoot reveal. Evans looks to be returning to her Marine roots on SmackDown soon. We’ll have to wait and see if she...
Photos: Naomi Attends Atlanta Hawks Game With Top AEW Star
Outside of the WWE bubble, Naomi attended Monday’s Atlanta Hawks game with AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. The two wrestlers had great seats for the NBA game and had fun taking pictures to remember the night out, as seen below:. Naomi hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since May, when...
WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham in Intensive Care Unit After Suffering Heart Attack
WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham, the uncle of WWE star Bray Wyatt and former WWE star Bo Dallas, suffered a heart attack while traveling through the Atlanta airport over the weekend. Windham underwent an emergency procedure to help save his life and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit.
Backstage News on the 24/7 Title “Almost” Never Being Brought Up by Creative or Triple H
After Triple H took control of WWE creative, the WWE 24/7 Title wasn’t featured very often, and eventually, it was retired because of this. Since the title hadn’t changed hands on television for the first three months of the new administration, it wasn’t just put on hold; it was completely dropped. Despite not being on television, the title was still frequently used at live events.
Backstage News on WWE’s Internal Listing Having Scarlett Scheduled to Work Dark Match
Scarlett, Karrion Kross, and Damien Priest were scheduled to face Matt Riddle, Braun Strowman, and Liv Morgan in a dark match on Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Instead, Legado Del Fantasma (including Zelina) and Priest were booked to face Madcap Moss, Riddle, Strowman, and Morgan. According to Fightful Select, creative plans...
Opener Revealed For WWE NXT, Updated Line-Up
The Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card match will kick off this week’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. Von Wagner, Axiom, and Andre Chase will compete in the Wild Card match to determine the fifth and final entrant in the Iron Survivor Challenge match at NXT Deadline on Saturday night. WWE has announced that the Triple Threat will kick off tomorrow’s show.
Former AEW/Impact Talent Gets a WWE Tryout
According to PWInsider, tryouts are taking place this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Former MLW star KC Navarro and former AEW/NWA/Impact star Kylie Rae are among those getting tryouts this week. Rae has wrestled for several major promotions and was one of the first names signed...
Brody King Comments On The House Of Black Going After AEW Trios Titles
As noted, Brody King recently appeared as a guest on The Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, The House of Black member spoke about the group eventually going after the AEW Trios Championships, as well as how he would like to share the ring with “The King of TV” Samoa Joe.
AAA Results From Temple, Arizona – December 3, 2022
AAA Results From Temple, Arizona – December 3, 2022. The following results are from the AAA event held in Temple, Arizona on Saturday night. * La Perrush-K, Mascarita Sagrada & Willie Mack defeat Demus, King Drago & Latigo. * Chik Tormenta & Lady Maravilla defeat Lady Shani & Sexy...
Full Line-Up For Tonight’s GCW Afternoon Only Event
Tonight from The Arena in Jeffersonville, Indiana, GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Afternoon Only event. The show will air on FITE at 5 p.m. EDT. Tickets can also be purchased through Eventbrite. The following is the current line-up: * Jordan Oliver vs. 1 Called Manders. * Jack Cartwheel vs....
Spoilers: NXT Level Up Taping Results For 12/9/2022
NXT LEVEL UP RESULTS (12/9/2022) * Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid def. Bronco Nima & Lucien Prince.
Names for the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale Revealed
AEW has revealed the first seven participants in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale. Jungle Boy, Ethan Page, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Matt Hardy, Shawn Dean, and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Dalton Castle will compete for the Dynamite Diamond Ring in Wednesday’s Battle Royale. Between now and Wednesday, AEW will reveal more Battle Royale participants.
WWE RAW Results – December 5, 2022
WWE RAW Results – December 5, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with The Bloodlins Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa head to the ring. We then head to a video of The Bloodline attacking Elias after pulling up to the arena earlier today.
AEW Rampage Viewership and Rating Report for 12/2/22
The AEW Rampage live viewership figures have been released. Rampage had 361,000 viewers and received a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 age group, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The program received 411,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating last week. Due to airing in the earlier timeslot last week, it...
First-Ever Live Episode of NWA Powerrr Announced
The first-ever live episode of NWA Powerrr will air next month. The NWA announced this week that NWA Powerrr Live will air from the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, Tennessee on Tuesday, January 31. The show will be broadcast live on YouTube and FITE. Ticket sales will begin this Friday at 12 p.m. ET on nwatix.com.
Teddy Long Reveals Which Referees Who Should Be in the WWE Hall of Fame
Former WWE manager and SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long recently discussed the idea of a WWE Referee Hall Of Fame in an interview with SportsKeeda Wrestling. “That’s if they ever decide that they want to do a Hall Of Fame for the referees and the officials. There’s a lot of guys. Tim White: God rest his soul, he certainly should be one of them,” Long said.
What Regal’s Exit Says About AEW
Last week, I penned an article about MJF’s promo on AEW Dynamite, where he made several references to WWE. I also mentioned that Friedman attacking William Regal didn’t do much to generate heat, considering that Regal cost Jon Moxley, the top baby face in the company, the championship the week prior. Regal as a character wasn’t a sympathetic figure to the audience and thus there wasn’t any major heat to be generated from the attack. If anything, the Regal persona got a taste of his own medicine so from a storyline perspective, he might’ve gotten what he deserved when he chose to align with Friedman. I discussed the rumors that Regal might’ve been written off the show to open the door to a return to WWE, but didn’t put too much stock in it at the time because there were conflicting reports about his contract status.
Former WWE Referee Shares Story About Vince McMahon’s Dangerous Drunk Incident
During an appearance on the podcast ‘Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw,’ former WWE referee Mike Chioda recalled a time when an intoxicated Vince McMahon decided to go joyriding. At the time, the crew and wrestlers were all drinking in a Holiday Inn bar area. “I think we were...
Eddie Edwards Open on Teaming With Davey Richards in Impact Wrestling
Eddie Edwards indicated he is “more than open” on having a reunion with former American Wolves partner Davey Richards in Impact Wrestling. Edwards was a guest recently on The Angle Podcast and discussed the possibly of him and Richards reuniting in Impact Wrestling. “Me and Davey, we’re friends....
Renee Paquette Signed Two Separate Three-Year AEW Contracts, Why She Returned to Wrestling
Renee Paquette joined Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media podcast to discuss her transition from WWE to AEW and her work producing video content for the Cincinnati Bengals:. “I am not that born and bred NFL die hard fan, but I will say since having moved to the United States, I’ve been here for about 10 years, I’ve navigated around. I started in New York, went out to Las Vegas, now we’re back in Cincinnati. I just never really had my team or like a reason to really sink my teeth into it. It was around this time last year, you know, add an extra little month there, but we moved to Cincinnati, and we’re like ‘Oh my God. Look at the Bengals go. This team is unbelievable.’ So it was a perfect time to really kind of jump on their bandwagon, and not just the Bengals bandwagon, but just like the NFL in general. It was perfect timing to become a Bengals fan and to to see the city, like they rally around the Bengals no matter what, but to be able to see them go so deep into the playoffs and make it to the Super Bowl, and now to see this like amazing hot streak that the team is on again right now, yeah, it’s it’s an absolute blast. The fact that I get to work with them now and get to do my show with them, ‘Rene All Day’, is insane to me.”
