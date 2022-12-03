ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Up and Coming Weekly

One dead in Saturday morning shooting

A Spring Lake man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning, Dec. 3 on West Orange Street, the Fayetteville Police Department said. Officers responded to the 1000 block of West Orange Street at approximately 4:45 a.m. for reports of shots fired. They found a man outside a residence with multiple...
SPRING LAKE, NC
cbs17

Arrest made in May fatal shooting of teen in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been arrested and charged in a May fatal shooting that killed an 18-year-old. According to police, 19-year-old Khailil Johnson is accused of shooting Lee Otis Evans Jr., 18, in the 100 block of Treetop Drive on the night of May 7.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Man charged in October fatal shooting

The Fayetteville Police Department has made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened Oct. 18 on Slater Avenue. Tyreese Robinson, 30, was arrested Dec. 2 in the area of Summerwind Drive, the Police Department said in a release. He is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Damian R. Lee, police said. He is being held at the Cumberland County.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

One killed in fiery 3-vehicle crash Friday night

A Fayetteville man was killed in a fiery three-vehicle crash Friday night, Dec. 1 at the intersection of Skibo and Morganton roads, the Fayetteville Police Department said. Two others were injured. Eugene A. Roberts Jr., 23, of the 1000 block of Vandenberg Drive, was operating a black 2018 Acura traveling...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WITN

Mount Olive man charged in Duplin County murder

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said they’ve charged a man with murder after a teenager was found shot on a roadway. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has charged Zion Vann, of Mount Olive, with an open count of murder. This past Saturday, deputies responded around 1:55 p.m....
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Man arrested after parade

LAURINBURG — A fight during Saturday’s Christmas parade led to one person being arrested. According to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers who were working the parade were alerted to a fight in progress at the Tobacco House around 4:30 p.m. Officers approached the area...
LAURINBURG, NC
WRAL News

Person found dead in Moore County after power grid attack

PINEHURST, N.C. — One Moore County resident died during the massive power outage that occurred Saturday night after the substations were attacked. Officials confirmed that the resident was at their Pinehurst home and without power when they died; however, investigators are still working to determine whether the death was related to the power outage or if it was just a normal medical condition that caused the death.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

15 Year-Old Killed In Wayne County Crash

Update 1:10pm – Jakoree Donell Harper has been charged by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office with felony larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was held under a $49,999.01 secured bond at the Wayne County Detention Center. The Goldsboro Police Department continues to investigate the motor vehicle accident.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

RCSO: Man with Moore County warrants found with fentanyl

ROCKINGHAM — A man wanted in Moore County was allegedly found with drugs after leaving his parked vehicle in someone else’s driveway. A resident in the area of Church Street in East Rockingham called 911 to report that a suspicious vehicle had been in his driveway for 20-30 minutes on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Police looking for information about stolen UTV

WHITE OAK — A stolen UTV Kawasaki KRX Teryx 1000cc was last seen on Nov. 17 at approximately 5:00 p.m. in the area of River Road in White Oak. The victim is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the recovery of their property. Anyone with information about this investigation should contact Investigator McKinley Raynor with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.
WHITE OAK, NC
WITN

Two people sent to hospital after early morning shooting in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after being shot. Goldsboro police say they received several ShotSpotter alerts about active gunfire in the 300 block of Beech Street. Officials say they found a large crime scene with multiple cars and homes damaged by gunfire.
