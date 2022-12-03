PINEHURST, N.C. — One Moore County resident died during the massive power outage that occurred Saturday night after the substations were attacked. Officials confirmed that the resident was at their Pinehurst home and without power when they died; however, investigators are still working to determine whether the death was related to the power outage or if it was just a normal medical condition that caused the death.

