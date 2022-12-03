Read full article on original website
Up and Coming Weekly
One dead in Saturday morning shooting
A Spring Lake man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning, Dec. 3 on West Orange Street, the Fayetteville Police Department said. Officers responded to the 1000 block of West Orange Street at approximately 4:45 a.m. for reports of shots fired. They found a man outside a residence with multiple...
cbs17
Arrest made in May fatal shooting of teen in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been arrested and charged in a May fatal shooting that killed an 18-year-old. According to police, 19-year-old Khailil Johnson is accused of shooting Lee Otis Evans Jr., 18, in the 100 block of Treetop Drive on the night of May 7.
cbs17
2 taken to hospital after shooting, crash during possible road rage in Cumberland County, deputies say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies say they are looking for the driver of an SUV that was involved in a possible road-rage shooting that injured two people and led to a crash Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported around 3:40 p.m. in the 5700 block of...
Up and Coming Weekly
Man charged in October fatal shooting
The Fayetteville Police Department has made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened Oct. 18 on Slater Avenue. Tyreese Robinson, 30, was arrested Dec. 2 in the area of Summerwind Drive, the Police Department said in a release. He is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Damian R. Lee, police said. He is being held at the Cumberland County.
Man shot and killed by Raeford police after pointing gun at officers
One man is dead after police say he was shot and killed by officers after pointing a gun at them during a disturbance call.
16-year-old killed at Clayton apartment complex, shooter on the run
CLAYTON, N.C. — A teenager was killed Monday night in a shooting at a Clayton apartment complex, according to police. Just before 8:30 p.m., officers with the Clayton Police Department responded to the Pines at Glen Laurel Apartments complex off N.C. Highway 42 in east Clayton. Chief Greg Tart...
Up and Coming Weekly
One killed in fiery 3-vehicle crash Friday night
A Fayetteville man was killed in a fiery three-vehicle crash Friday night, Dec. 1 at the intersection of Skibo and Morganton roads, the Fayetteville Police Department said. Two others were injured. Eugene A. Roberts Jr., 23, of the 1000 block of Vandenberg Drive, was operating a black 2018 Acura traveling...
WITN
Mount Olive man charged in Duplin County murder
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said they’ve charged a man with murder after a teenager was found shot on a roadway. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has charged Zion Vann, of Mount Olive, with an open count of murder. This past Saturday, deputies responded around 1:55 p.m....
Man arrested after parade
LAURINBURG — A fight during Saturday’s Christmas parade led to one person being arrested. According to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers who were working the parade were alerted to a fight in progress at the Tobacco House around 4:30 p.m. Officers approached the area...
Person found dead in Moore County after power grid attack
PINEHURST, N.C. — One Moore County resident died during the massive power outage that occurred Saturday night after the substations were attacked. Officials confirmed that the resident was at their Pinehurst home and without power when they died; however, investigators are still working to determine whether the death was related to the power outage or if it was just a normal medical condition that caused the death.
WMBF
Video surveillance, 911 calls help capture Marlboro County kidnapping suspect
MARLBORO COUNTY S.C. (WMBF) - A Marlboro County man is facing kidnapping charges and the victim is now safe after multiple witnesses called 911 and surveillance video confirmed the suspect’s identity. According to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, at around 7:00 p.m. Monday, deputies were dispatched to the area...
1 teen dead, 1 injured in Goldsboro after stolen car crashed, flipped while fleeing, police say
One Goldsboro teenager is dead and another was injured after they crashed and overturned a stolen car while fleeing from authorities in Wayne County, police said.
cbs17
Felon wanted by Fayetteville police for removing monitor device 11 months ago has been found
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A convicted felon who police said removed his electronic tracking device in January has been found and is in custody in Bladen County, officials said. Antwan Bryant was arrested Saturday in Bladen County, Fayetteville police said in a news release. In January, police said their...
Raeford police shoot, kill assailant who pointed a gun at officers
Raeford police shot and killed a person who pulled a gun out and pointed it at them, according to Police Chief Marc Godwin
jocoreport.com
15 Year-Old Killed In Wayne County Crash
Update 1:10pm – Jakoree Donell Harper has been charged by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office with felony larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was held under a $49,999.01 secured bond at the Wayne County Detention Center. The Goldsboro Police Department continues to investigate the motor vehicle accident.
1 person dead, 2 injured in separate shootings in Durham, police investigating
Durham police re investigating after one person was killed and two others injured in two separate shootings.
Raeford officers shot, killed person who pointed a gun at them, police chief says
Raeford police shot and killed a person who pulled a gun out and pointed it at them, according to Police Chief Marc Godwin
RCSO: Man with Moore County warrants found with fentanyl
ROCKINGHAM — A man wanted in Moore County was allegedly found with drugs after leaving his parked vehicle in someone else’s driveway. A resident in the area of Church Street in East Rockingham called 911 to report that a suspicious vehicle had been in his driveway for 20-30 minutes on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
Police looking for information about stolen UTV
WHITE OAK — A stolen UTV Kawasaki KRX Teryx 1000cc was last seen on Nov. 17 at approximately 5:00 p.m. in the area of River Road in White Oak. The victim is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the recovery of their property. Anyone with information about this investigation should contact Investigator McKinley Raynor with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.
WITN
Two people sent to hospital after early morning shooting in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after being shot. Goldsboro police say they received several ShotSpotter alerts about active gunfire in the 300 block of Beech Street. Officials say they found a large crime scene with multiple cars and homes damaged by gunfire.
