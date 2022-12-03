Read full article on original website
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
Two Payments Coming to New York FamiliesR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
The day a B-25 Bomber accidentally struck into the Empire State BuildingCristoval VictorialManhattan, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Violence and Tragedy fail to take a Holiday - Suspects Still at LargeBronxVoiceBronx, NY
hobokengirl.com
Urby Newark Opens with 250 Brand New Studio to 3-Bedroom Apartments
Living the city life is exciting, fast-paced, and full of opportunity, so at the end of the day it’s nice to come home to a space that reflects that vibrant lifestyle — without the chaos and traffic. Urby was founded with the intention of creating light + airy apartment designs, energetic public spaces, and friendly property teams. Living here combines everything we love about being city dwellers with the calm oasis of home. Keep reading to learn more about Newark Urby + the exclusive offer for The Hoboken Girl readers.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 1073 Willoughby Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed to expand a one-story structure into a four-story residential building at 1073 Willoughby Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Located between Central Avenue and Wilson Avenue, the lot is within walking distance of the Central Avenue subway station, serviced by the M train. Aviad Rave of Blue Chip Painting and Contracting is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
625 Fulton Street Rises Above Street Level in Downtown Brooklyn
At number 26 on our year-end countdown of the tallest structures underway in New York is 625 Fulton Street, a 35-story mixed-use skyscraper currently rising in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by Fischer Rasmussen Whitefield Architects and developed by Rabsky Group, which secured $450 in construction financing from Madison Realty Capital to complete the project, the 500-foot-tall structure will yield 1,098 units, 26,000 square feet of retail space, and a parking garage for up to 250 vehicles. Galaxy Developers is the general contractor for the property, which is bound by the 34-story 80 DeKalb Avenue to the north, Fulton Street to the south, Rockwell Place to the east, and Hudson Avenue to the west.
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 2733 East 12th Street in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2733 East 12th Street, a seven-story mixed-use building in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Designed by Studio Gallos and developed by Eddie Yair, the structure yields 45 residences, 8,243 square feet of community facility space, and 24 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 14 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $69,086 to $187,330.
Iconic New Jersey ice cream shop closing after 88 years
Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
New York YIMBY
85 Tenth Avenue’s Façade Restoration Wraps Up in Chelsea, Manhattan
Façade restoration work is wrapping up on 85 Tenth Avenue, an 11-story commercial building along the border of West Chelsea and the Meatpacking District. Originally designed by Albert G. Zimmerman and Associates and constructed in 1913 as a Nabisco factory, the structure now yields 635,000 square feet of office space managed by Related Companies and Vornado Realty Trust, as well as 40,500 square feet for a ground-floor restaurant. Archstone Builders is the general contractor for the project, which is bound by West 16th Street to the north, West 15th Street to the south, Tenth Avenue to the east, and West Street to the west.
New York YIMBY
Demolition Complete for 43-Story Skyscraper at 356 Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn
At number 27 on our year-end countdown is 356 Fulton Street, a 43-story mixed-use skyscraper in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by MdeAS Architects and SLCE Architects and developed by Jeff Mongno of The Feil Organization under the FEIL BLS LLC, the 496-foot-tall structure will yield 475,000 square feet with 363 residential units and 100,000 square feet of retail space. Titan Industrial SVC Corp. was in charge of demolition at the property, which is located at the corner of Fulton Street and Red Hook Lane.
These two NJ cities top the entire U.S. for tech careers
With the job market tightening, it’s not going to be as easy, according to some experts, to find employment here in the state. A few months ago, you could pretty much write your own ticket when it came to a job with employers, practically begging for people to come work there.
Archdiocese of Newark helping N.J. residents dealing with poverty
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- More and more people are struggling to keep food on their tables and a roof over their heads.Poverty has been increasing in the Tri-State Area at an alarming rate, especially in New Jersey.But as CBS2's Christine Sloan reported, the Archdiocese of Newark is stepping in to help those in need.A ribbon-cutting was held Monday for Mercy House in Jersey City. The Archdiocese of Newark center on Greenville Avenue will provide food, clothing, baby supplies, and even furniture to anyone who needs help.The church will also continue to operate an existing boarding house upstairs, home to several...
hudsoncountyview.com
Bayonne cuts the ribbon on new tower for 3 bells that used to ring at St. Joseph’s Church
The City of Bayonne cut the ribbon on a new tower for three bells that used to ring at the former St. Joseph’s Church during a ceremony at Fitzpatrick Park last week. At the ceremony on Thursday, Mayor Jimmy Davis said that Bayonne was “moving forward”. and “preserving...
West New York woman in critical condition after being struck crossing North Bergen street
A West New York woman is in critical condition and another person was also hospitalized when they were struck by an SUV while trying to cross a side street off Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen Monday night, authorities said. North Bergen police responded to the four-lane state roadway at the...
Acclaimed Chef Opens French Bistro Madame In Jersey City
An acclaimed chef who has worked at highly-rated restaurants across North Jersey is helming a French restaurant replacing another in Jersey City. A Nutley native, Chef Jamie Knott has opened Madame, which replaces Madame Claude Bis on 4th Street, located behind Cellar 335 — one of Knott's other restaurants.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Medical Center to host community outreach events at Newport Centre, Hudson Malls
The Jersey City Medical Center will host two simultaneous community outreach events at the Newport Centre and Hudson Malls on Saturday. “We encourage area residents to attend, get involved, and ask questions. The medical center is a hub of health information, and we are always available to support the health needs of our community,” JCMC Director of Diversity and Inclusion Adrienne Austin said in a statement.
Bischoff's Owners Provide Reason For Closing
The owners of longstanding Teaneck ice cream shop Bischoff's have provided reason for the Cedar Lane business' closure.Steve Mather and his mom Anita tell NorthJersey.com that they've been discussing closing for about a decade. The decision to finally pull the plug was a financial one, they said. …
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 77 Woodbine Street in Bushwick, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a five-story residential building at 77 Woodbine Street in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Located between Evergreen Avenue and Bushwick Avenue, the lot is near the Halsey Street subway station, serviced by the J train. Ricardo Pagan is listed as the owner behind the applications. The proposed 54-foot-tall...
Jersey City to mark third anniversary of mass shooting at deli
Jersey City will commemorate the third anniversary of the Dec. 10, 2019 mass shooting at a kosher deli with a rally against hate and antisemitism Thursday evening at City Hall. The event, called “A Night of Remembrance, Three Years Since the Jersey City Shooting,” will begin at 5:30 p.m. on...
Fight outside New Jersey homeless shelter ends with gunfire
JERSEY CITY, NJ – An argument between two individuals outside a Jersey City homeless shelter Sunday night ended with gunfire, police reported. The shooting occurred around 8:24 pm in the area of 16th and Grove Street outside the St. Lucy’s Shelter operated by Catholic Charities. The two individuals knew each other and were possibly shelter residents. At this point, few details have been released. What we do know is that one man fired at the other after an argument escalated. The bullet did not strike the 52-year-old victim. Police are investigating. The post Fight outside New Jersey homeless shelter ends with gunfire appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York YIMBY
405 Park Avenue’s Demolition Continues in Midtown East, Manhattan
Demolition is progressing at 405 Park Avenue, the site of a possible new skyscraper in Midtown East, Manhattan. Though original plans called for a renovation and addition atop the existing 17-story occupant, full demolition permits were issued for the structure in January 2021. MRP Realty is the owner and Titan Industrial SVC Corp. is the demolition contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Park Avenue and East 54th Street.
New York YIMBY
RAMSA’s 200 East 83rd Street Wrapping Up Construction on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
At number 28 on our annual construction countdown of the tallest projects underway in the city is 200 East 83rd Street, a 35-story residential tower nearing completion in the Yorkville section of Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects and developed by Naftali Group and Rockefeller Group, the 489-foot-tall structure will yield 205,877 square feet and 86 condominium units with sales and marketing led by Compass, as well as 3,033 square feet of ground-floor retail space and parking for 26 vehicles. SLCE Architects is the architect of record and Leeding Builders Group is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Third Avenue and East 83rd Street.
Hudson County taps former NYC official Becky Scott to head corrections department
A former bureau chief of the New York City Department of Corrections is heading across the river to take on a key Hudson County role. Becky Scott, who retired from a 30-year career in New York City corrections last year, is expected to be appointed director of the Hudson County Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation this week.
