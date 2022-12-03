ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

M Henderson

Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian Restaurant

Weekday lunch specials at Gino's Italian Restaurant in Baton Rouge. If impeccable service is important to you when eating out, Gino's Italian Restaurant at 4542 Bennington Avenue in Baton Rouge is the place for you. Specializing in southern Italian cuisine prepared Mediterranean style, Gino's takes Old-World tradition to the next level. Family owned and operated for over 50 years, it is a staple in the Baton Rouge restaurant community.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

One more step: Savoie asks UL board's lease approval for football stadium plans

University of Louisiana at Lafayette President E. Joseph Savoie is requesting approval for a ground lease with Ragin’ Cajun Facilities Inc. that would nudge forward plans for a $45 million rebuild and renovation on the home field side of the university's football stadium. But the design is yet incomplete and no dates to build have been set.
LAFAYETTE, LA
klax-tv.com

British Chemical Manufacturer to Build First U.S. Facility in Acadiana

BROUSSARD, La. – Aquaspersions Limited, a global manufacturer of water-based additives for the latex, paint and adhesives industries, announced it is investing at least $7.5 million to establish a new production facility in St. Martin Parish. The facility will primarily supply critical components for the growing Made in USA nitrile glove industry, including SafeSource Direct’s two Louisiana locations, establishing a key PPE supply chain base in the state.
BROUSSARD, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana an you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Current Media

How Josh Edmond keeps the Northside beautiful

Josh Edmond is a shining example of what it means to take ownership of your community. As a maintenance supervisor at UL Lafayette since 1999, he knows the impact of green spaces firsthand. When trees go down, it’s not just the landscape that suffers. “A tree’s root system is...
LAFAYETTE, LA

