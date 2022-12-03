Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
These local restaurants will do the cooking for you with their family-style meals
As the holiday season kicks in full force, we often spend our days running around town, gathering gifts, making Christmas lists (checking them twice) and more. Sometimes, the last thing we want to do is make dinner. Never fear. These local Baton Rouge restaurants are doing the cooking for you,...
theadvocate.com
ExxonMobil finalizes $500 million expansion at Baton Rouge plant; here’s what they’ll make
ExxonMobil on Tuesday said it has finalized a $500 million expansion at its polyolefins plant on Scenic Highway that should boost the petrochemical giant’s output of a specialty chemical used in plastics manufacturing. The expansion will help boost ExxonMobil’s annual production of polypropylene along the Gulf Coast by 450,000...
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian Restaurant
Weekday lunch specials at Gino's Italian Restaurant in Baton Rouge. If impeccable service is important to you when eating out, Gino's Italian Restaurant at 4542 Bennington Avenue in Baton Rouge is the place for you. Specializing in southern Italian cuisine prepared Mediterranean style, Gino's takes Old-World tradition to the next level. Family owned and operated for over 50 years, it is a staple in the Baton Rouge restaurant community.
New restaurant in Lafayette set to open in December
A new neighborhood restaurant is set to open this month in the former Saint Street Inn on Brooke Ave.
Coffeeweed Cottage—A Unique Coffee Shop Coming to Lafayette
A coffee shop with an interesting twist is coming to Lafayette and you will definitely want to check it out.
Healthy resources available on Northside of Lafayette
The Center provided vital health and wellness information, workshops and seminars to all Lafayette citizens, especially the city's underserved populations.
Two Acadiana Area Mexican Restaurants Have Closed
It is never fun to report about businesses closing in Acadiana but here we are with more unfortunate news.
theadvocate.com
A Holiday Champagne Brunch at 18 Steak, Velvet Cactus' Gingerbread Brunch and lots of classes
Looking for something festive to jump-start your holiday spirit?. Well, reserve your seats now for the Holiday Champagne Brunch at 18 Steak from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. The restaurant is located in the L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge, 777 L'Auberge Ave. The meal includes live...
theadvocate.com
Cajun Palms to become Margaritaville RV resort; it's a 'little piece of Louisiana paradise'
Cajun Palms RV Resort, the Breaux Bridge campground that's popular among locals and tourists, will become Louisiana's first Camp Margaritaville RV Resort. The resort's parent company, Northgate Resorts, announced Tuesday morning that Cajun Palms near Lafayette will transition to Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Breaux Bridge in spring 2023. Cajun Palms...
Carencro Woman Shares Scary Experience from Walmart, Warns Others to Be Safe While Holiday Shopping
A Carencro woman is warning others to remain vigilant while out shopping—especially during the holiday season. Maci Laviolette posted a message to her Facebook page saying that she usually reads about the situation that she was about to describe, never thinking it would actually happen to her—but that changed after a trip to Walmart on Monday (Dec. 5).
Council Preview: City Council weighs in on new Heymann Center location
Here is a selection of items on the agendas for this week’s meetings of the City and Parish councils. To see the full agendas, check out the links below:. Parish Agenda (Public Comment Time!) Lafayette 101. Heymann Performing Arts Center. The Heymann Center is a budgeted unit of Lafayette...
KPLC TV
‘It’s just unbelievable’: Roanoke family wins St. Jude Dream Home
The beautiful, 3,400-square-foot St. Jude Dream Home in Lake Charles has a new owner. Carl Krielow of Roanoke was announced Tuesday as the winner of the $600,000, two-story home. “I said you got to be mistaken and all of a sudden we started getting calls and texts from friends,” Krielow...
brproud.com
‘Come On Down,’ The Price Is Right Live™ is coming to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Mark your calendars, a famous game show is making a stop in the Capital City. Here is a hint for y’all, Plinko, Hole in One, Shell Game and The Big Wheel™. That’s right, The Price Is Right Live™ is coming to Baton...
theadvocate.com
One more step: Savoie asks UL board's lease approval for football stadium plans
University of Louisiana at Lafayette President E. Joseph Savoie is requesting approval for a ground lease with Ragin’ Cajun Facilities Inc. that would nudge forward plans for a $45 million rebuild and renovation on the home field side of the university's football stadium. But the design is yet incomplete and no dates to build have been set.
theadvocate.com
Mardi Gras 2023 in Baton Rouge: The complete parade list with dates, times
Sure, it's still 2022, football season not done, and 19 shopping days to Christmas. But that doesn't mean we can't start thinking about Mardi Gras (I'm picturing a Hubig's Pie float now). So here goes with Baton Rouge's Carnival parade schedule as of now. As we've learned, everything is subject...
klax-tv.com
British Chemical Manufacturer to Build First U.S. Facility in Acadiana
BROUSSARD, La. – Aquaspersions Limited, a global manufacturer of water-based additives for the latex, paint and adhesives industries, announced it is investing at least $7.5 million to establish a new production facility in St. Martin Parish. The facility will primarily supply critical components for the growing Made in USA nitrile glove industry, including SafeSource Direct’s two Louisiana locations, establishing a key PPE supply chain base in the state.
Town of Henderson makes way for Margaritaville
Cajun Palms RV Resort in Henderson is in the process of changing to Margaritaville RV Resort. We talk with campers, resort management, and the mayor about this change.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana an you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge trash service has fewer complaints — but fees could go up, pickups could decrease
A few years ago, Baton Rouge's garbage pickup came under fierce criticism, particularly after several major hurricanes. But the number of complaints has plummeted in recent years, 311 call records show, and parish leaders plan to renew Republic Services for a 10-year contract. “I think they’re doing a very good...
How Josh Edmond keeps the Northside beautiful
Josh Edmond is a shining example of what it means to take ownership of your community. As a maintenance supervisor at UL Lafayette since 1999, he knows the impact of green spaces firsthand. When trees go down, it’s not just the landscape that suffers. “A tree’s root system is...
