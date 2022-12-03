Read full article on original website
PWMania
Photo: Lacey Evans Shows Off Her Patriotic Swimsuit
Lacey Evans is known for taking on a variety of personas during her WWE run. The 32-year-old superstar recently revealed her patriotic side on social media with a photoshoot reveal. Evans looks to be returning to her Marine roots on SmackDown soon. We’ll have to wait and see if she...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Was ‘Very Unhappy’ With Popular Star’s WWE Release
Triple H’s reaction to William Regal’s WWE release earlier this year has been revealed, ahead of Regal’s return to the company. Regal was one of a number of NXT names let go in January during the first round of WWE Performance Center cuts of the year. These...
itrwrestling.com
Kevin Nash Claims Wrestling Legend Was Stoned During WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is known for giving greats of the past a chance to tell some of the remarkable tales from their careers. However, Kevin Nash has now revealed that the event can also create some unlikely stories as well. Speaking on a recent episode of his...
Hollywood Actor Will Smith Begged Michael Jordan To Let Him Be The 1st Person To Wear Air Jordan 5s
Will Smith tells the story of how he tried to convince Michael Jordan to give him a pair of Jordans before anybody else.
itrwrestling.com
“Fire Ronda Rousey” Trends Following WWE SmackDown For Second Show Running
Ronda Rousey has always had something of a strained relationship with a number of WWE fans and it appears that it is getting worse. At WWE Survivor Series, Rousey defended her SmackDown Women’s Title against Shotzi, but came under fire from fans for her performance. In particular, those online...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 12/5/2022
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with the standard video package. We’re now live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. They hype tonight’s show and we go right to the ring.
nodq.com
Injury angle with Matt Riddle during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW
During the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, The Usos retained the unified tag team titles against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens, After the match, Solo Sikoa brutally attacked Riddle and paid tribute to Umaga by hitting Riddle with a Samoan spike. Sikoa wrapped a chair around Riddle’s neck in the corner and then hit a running hip attack. Riddle had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher.
411mania.com
Santino Marella Gives His Thoughts On His Daughter’s Name Change in NXT
In an interview with Fightful, Santino Marella gave his thoughts on his daughter Bianca Carelli going by the name Arianna Grace in NXT. Here are highlights:. On Arianna’s recovery from injury: “Interesting enough, when you have surgery, everyone’s recovery is not the same. She seems to be doing exceptionally well with regards to her recovery. Sometimes it’s a genetic thing with regards to inflammation, range of motion. The hardest thing with any injury is your mindset and its devastating being away from something you’re passionate about and you’re working really hard at. But it’s a waiting game now. She’s hitting the rehab and we’re hoping come the spring, she’s back at it. It’d be nice to come back. Any time you’ve had time away when you make that initial comeback, it’s a nice moment, I think she has enough momentum from where she left off at NXT that it’ll be a meaningful comeback and she’ll have a good experience.”
wrestletalk.com
Triple H’s Next WWE Signing Revealed?
Triple H has made many signings for WWE since he took over creative from Vince McMahon back in July. While most of the recent WWE signings have been names that were previously let go from the company, there has been interest in some independent wrestling stars from the company. Well,...
tjrwrestling.net
Matt Hardy Explains Brutal Ladder Botch That Shattered Joey Mercury’s Face
AEW star Matt Hardy has recalled what went wrong during a ladder match that led to Joey Mercury having his nose busted open all over his face. Wrestling is most certainly not ballet and when things such as tables, ladders, and chairs are thrown into the mix, the risk of serious injury quickly escalates.
SB Nation
Mike Tyson has convinced Evander Holyfield to make ear-shaped edibles with him
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the exquisite joy of biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and get high as balls while doing it, well Mike Tyson has you covered. “If I was on cannabis, I wuouldn’t have bit his ear” is a hell of a statement. Just digest than one for a sec.
stillrealtous.com
Former AEW Star Reportedly Getting Tryout With WWE
After years of mass releases it seems that WWE is currently in recruitment mode as former stars have been returning to the company and it seems that WWE officials are keeping tabs on some fresh faces as well. PWInsider is reporting that WWE is currently holding tryouts at the Performance...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reveals How Bianca Belair's Next Opponent Will Be Decided
"Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair is waiting for her next challenger, but fortunately for her and the rest of the WWE Universe, she won't have to wait much longer. This afternoon, WWE tweeted out an official video of backstage correspondent Byron Saxton announcing two big triple threat matches for tonight's episode of "Raw," and the stakes are about as high as they can get. As such, Belair, whose current reign started when she defeated Becky Lynch on Night One of WrestleMania 38, will have a fair bit of scouting to do.
ringsidenews.com
Eric Bischoff Reveals Why Scott Hall Never Became WCW World Champion
Scott Hall was one of the best big men in the world of professional wrestling back in the ’90s. Despite his massive frame, Scott Hall was able to hang with the smaller guys and proved to be quite agile in the ring. His iconic ladder match against Shawn Michaels is talked about to this day.
wrestlinginc.com
Prospect Gets WWE Contract Offer After IMG Academy Tryout
WWE held a two-day tryout at IMG Academy last week with 30 athletes taking part in it. According to ABC WFTS: Tampa Bay, Melanie Brzezenski, a bodybuilder from the University of Tampa was offered a WWE developmental contract. According to the report, Brzezenski — who is also known as "Rosie...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Austin Theory Apologized After Match On WWE Raw
Austin Theory was reportedly "very apologetic" in the backstage area for botching a top rope hurricanrana spot during his Unites States Championship defense against Mustafa Ali on this week's "WWE Raw" in Washington, D.C. According to Fightful Select, "there was no heat" between Theory and Ali for the mistimed spot,...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reportedly Gone From The Company
The last few weeks have been full of twists and turns in the AEW World Title scene as Wiliam Regal helped MJF defeat Jon Moxley to win the belt and then MJF turned on Regal. With MJF turning on Regal there’s been a lot of speculation that the former NXT General Manager was written off TV.
wrestlinginc.com
Looking Back At All The Roles Omos Has Played In WWE
WWE star Omos, whose real name is Tolulope Jordan Omogbehin, has only been wrestling since 2019 but has already experienced several character shifts during his time with WWE. One could imagine this would be difficult with a 7-foot-3-inch, 403-pound giant, as his features and stature in the ring would be tough to forget once seared in the minds of fans.
wrestlinginc.com
Top Contenders To Clash For Next Title Shot Against Bianca Belair
Alexa Bliss and Bayley will battle it out on the 12/12 "WWE Raw" in a match to determine the next challenger for Bianca Belair's "Raw" Women's Championship. The two women qualified for the match by winning a pair of triple-threat matches on this week's show, with Bayley defeating Rhea Ripley and Asuka in the first bout, and Bliss prevailing victorious over Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross in the main event. Both matches had controversial finishes and seemingly set up future rivalries. First, a dominant Ripley had her match all but won until a slight error in judgment on her part allowed Bayley to nail Asuka with a Rose Plant for the win. After the match, an irate Ripley took out her frustrations on Asuka, hitting the Empress of Tomorrow with a Riptide before leaving the ring.
ewrestlingnews.com
Drew McIntyre “Medically Disqualified” From WWE SmackDown
Drew McIntyre will not compete on this Friday’s episode of SmackDown, saying that he is “medically disqualified.”. The Scottish Warrior took to Twitter to deliver this news himself. There is no word on the nature of McIntyre’s medical disqualification, nor has he provided a timetable for his return. McIntyre has promised that he’ll be back soon, as he doesn’t like to miss shows.
