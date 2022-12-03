Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Unique Christmas Tree in Connecticut is a Must-SeeTravel MavenStonington, CT
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
ecori.org
Indigenous Artifacts Found in South Kingstown Park Delay Controversial Land Swap
WAKEFIELD, R.I. — An expansion plan by South County Health that includes a land swap with the town of South Kingstown and the paving of most of a park is on hold, largely because of an archaeological survey that revealed Native American artifacts on the property. At just 7.2...
ecori.org
End of an Era: R.I.’s Last Municipal Dump Buried
TIVERTON, R.I. — After a two-year delay, an era ended last month as town officials closed the last municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island. The Tiverton Landfill, a leftover from a time when towns owned and operated their own dumps, was originally supposed to be closed and capped starting in November 2020, but the town received an extension from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM). Town officials cited the then-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent opening of Bally’s Tiverton Casino as prime reasons behind the extensions.
ABC6.com
Person caught illegally ‘occupying space’ inside residence hall at Brown University
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A person was arrested over the weekend after illegally “occupying space” inside a residence hall at Brown University. Brian Clark, a spokesperson for the university, told ABC 6 News that a student called the Department of Public Safety Sunday after they saw a “suspicious person” in their dorm hall.
1 displaced by Warwick house fire
A Warwick man in his 70s was forced from his home after a fire broke out Monday afternoon.
RI fire marshal gives tips for preventing fires this winter
He said building fires become more common as the weather gets colder.
quincyquarry.com
City of Quincy again hammered in court over its false claim that it owns the land under the Adams Academy Building #mayorkoch
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. City of Quincy again hammered in court over its false claim that it owns the land under the Adams Academy Building. – News about Quincy covered by Quincy Quarry News. Yet again the...
whdh.com
Police investigation underway in Fall River
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is unfolding in Fall River early Wednesday morning. Officers could be seen going in and out of a home on Bank Street. A black tent was set up in the back yard. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing...
capeandislands.org
South Coast Rail opening new Freetown station
Top state and local officials held a ceremony celebrating the opening of the new Freetown train station on the South Coast, a key section in the decades-long effort to provide commuter rail service to New Bedford and Fall River. Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito were among the...
Turnto10.com
Man taken to the hospital in Warwick house fire
(WJAR) — The Warwick Fire Department said a fire in a Warwick home sent one man to the hospital on Monday afternoon. Officials said the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen and back of the house on Nausauket Road, which officials said show the most damage.
Mass. leaders hold ribbon-cutting at new Freetown MBTA station
Southern New Englanders will soon be able to take the train to Boston from a station close to home.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In East Greenwich
If you are finding for the hospital sortlist in the East Greenwich locality area, you have gotten the right place. You’ll get in this page a sortlist of the ideal hospital in the East Greenwich locality area. Also, a direction map link from your place, and directions, Web information,...
rinewstoday.com
$1.44M given to agency to run homeless program, then state evicts them – Richard Asinof
Despite a crisis in homelessness and a desperate need for expanded mental health services, the state evicts a community agency. The eviction letter sent to Community Care Alliance, asking them to vacate 181 Cumberland St. in Woonsocket. A professor of American musical blues and heart ache, Tom Waits, once penned...
whatsupnewp.com
Newport woman appointed to serve as a conservator for a disabled veteran sentenced to jail for stealing the veteran’s federal benefits
BOSTON – A Rhode Island woman, formerly of North Easton, Mass. was sentenced on Dec. 2, 2022, in federal court in Boston for stealing approximately $74,000 in Veteran Affairs (VA) and Office of Personnel Management (OPM) benefits from a veteran she was supposed to be protecting, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office District of Massachusetts.
‘Superman’ building owner turning lights on for holidays as ‘small gesture of gratitude’
Rhode Island's tallest building will light up the Providence skyline once again this holiday season, as its owner prepares to renovate the long-vacant tower.
New Bedford Building Suffers Total Collapse in Early-Morning Fire
NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — New Bedford firefighters battled another major blaze early Saturday, the latest in a string of fires across the city. According to a New Bedford Fire Department Facebook post, a passerby flagged down a New Bedford police officer shortly after 4 a.m. this morning to report a structure fire on South Second Street.
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up This Week: Dec. 5 – 11
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County and Rhode Island this week, Monday, December 5 through Sunday, December 11, 2022. 10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays. 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island woman formerly from Bristol County sentenced to prison for stealing thousands from disabled veteran
BOSTON – A Rhode Island woman, formerly of Bristol County, MA was sentenced last week in federal court in Boston for stealing approximately $74,000 in Veteran Affairs and Office of Personnel Management benefits from a veteran she was supposed to be protecting. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice,...
ABC6.com
McKee, Rhode Island congressional delegation to celebrate big milestone at Quonset Business Park
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Several Rhode Island elected officials are celebrating a big milestone Monday at Quonset Business Park in North Kingstown. Those who will be in attendance for the event, which will be hosted at REGENT Craft, are Gov. Dan McKee, U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse.
99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England
CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
ABC6.com
Man charged last week in Dartmouth incident facing new charges of dragging Fall River officer with an ATV
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River man charged last week for triggering an Amber Alert out of Dartmouth is now facing new charges for an incident last month that sent a Fall River police officer to the hospital. Jeremias Cabral, 21, has been charged for his role...
