ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kingstown, RI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ecori.org

End of an Era: R.I.’s Last Municipal Dump Buried

TIVERTON, R.I. — After a two-year delay, an era ended last month as town officials closed the last municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island. The Tiverton Landfill, a leftover from a time when towns owned and operated their own dumps, was originally supposed to be closed and capped starting in November 2020, but the town received an extension from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM). Town officials cited the then-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent opening of Bally’s Tiverton Casino as prime reasons behind the extensions.
TIVERTON, RI
whdh.com

Police investigation underway in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is unfolding in Fall River early Wednesday morning. Officers could be seen going in and out of a home on Bank Street. A black tent was set up in the back yard. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing...
FALL RIVER, MA
capeandislands.org

South Coast Rail opening new Freetown station

Top state and local officials held a ceremony celebrating the opening of the new Freetown train station on the South Coast, a key section in the decades-long effort to provide commuter rail service to New Bedford and Fall River. Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito were among the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Man taken to the hospital in Warwick house fire

(WJAR) — The Warwick Fire Department said a fire in a Warwick home sent one man to the hospital on Monday afternoon. Officials said the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen and back of the house on Nausauket Road, which officials said show the most damage.
WARWICK, RI
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In East Greenwich

If you are finding for the hospital sortlist in the East Greenwich locality area, you have gotten the right place. You’ll get in this page a sortlist of the ideal hospital in the East Greenwich locality area. Also, a direction map link from your place, and directions, Web information,...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Newport woman appointed to serve as a conservator for a disabled veteran sentenced to jail for stealing the veteran’s federal benefits

BOSTON – A Rhode Island woman, formerly of North Easton, Mass. was sentenced on Dec. 2, 2022, in federal court in Boston for stealing approximately $74,000 in Veteran Affairs (VA) and Office of Personnel Management (OPM) benefits from a veteran she was supposed to be protecting, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office District of Massachusetts.
NEWPORT, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford Building Suffers Total Collapse in Early-Morning Fire

NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — New Bedford firefighters battled another major blaze early Saturday, the latest in a string of fires across the city. According to a New Bedford Fire Department Facebook post, a passerby flagged down a New Bedford police officer shortly after 4 a.m. this morning to report a structure fire on South Second Street.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up This Week: Dec. 5 – 11

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County and Rhode Island this week, Monday, December 5 through Sunday, December 11, 2022. 10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays. 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence.
NEWPORT, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England

CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
CANTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy