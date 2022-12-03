Union members working on England’s roads have announced 12 days of strike action over Christmas and the new year.Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) at National Highways, who plan, design, build, operate and maintain the country’s roads, will take part in a series of staggered strikes from December 16 to January 7.The union said the action risks bringing roads to a standstill.We know our members’ action could inconvenience travellers who plan to visit their relatives over the festive period, but our members have been placed in this situation by a government that won’t listen to its own...

