The kickoff time for the 2022 Las Vegas Bowl has been moved to 11:30 a.m. because of an NFL scheduling issue. The matchup, which will feature the Oregon State Beavers and Florida Gators on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Allegiant Stadium, was originally scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on ABC. Instead, the game will move up five hours and air on ESPN.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO