World Cup Watch party held at Amsterdam Tavern

ST. LOUIS – At the Amsterdam Tavern in Towergrove South, there is now a World Cup Watch Party.

Since 2002, the United States have not entered any teams into the World Cup competition. Fans of the sport are invited to watch the event together at Amsterdam Tavern beginning at 8 o’clock in the morning.

The owners of the pub are going to bring in a mobile TV unit so that customers may watch the game there. They anticipate a significant turnout of fans for the watch party.

Go to the location at 3175 Morgan Ford Rd. in St. Louis if you want to watch the game with other sports lovers.

Other watch parties

At 9 a.m. today, Falcon’s Social Club on the Hill at 5400 Southwest Ave, will be having another watch party. They will have Dave Lange signing his book called Soccer made in St. Louis and the president of the St. Louis soccer hall of fame, Jim Leeker.

Milo’s restaurant and bar on the Hill will be having breakfast for fans.

