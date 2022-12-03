Read full article on original website
KTLO
Norfork man pleads to drug charges in 3 cases
A Norfork man who has been arrested twice when found either passed out or sitting in parked vehicles and once after being stopped by an Arkansas State Police trooper appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Each time officers have come in contact with 43-year-old Christopher Gragg, he has been...
KTLO
MC man arrested for assaulting a woman while intoxicated
A Marion County man has been arrested after threatening and assaulting a woman while being intoxicated. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic battery. The victim came into the office with multiple bruises and slight discoloration around her throat.
KTLO
Ozark County man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter, receives suspended sentence
Brian Dunaway (Photo courtesy of Ozark County Sheriff’s Office) An Ozark County man arrested nearly six months ago for second-degree murder in the shooting death of another male was able to avoid prison time after he pled guilty to amended charges. Forty-two-year-old Brian Dunaway of Theodosia entered his plea to voluntary manslaughter at the Ozark County Courthouse Nov. 23, and he received a 10-year suspended sentence and five years of probation.
KTLO
Gassville man pleads to assault, drug charges
A Gassville man facing charges in two criminal cases appeared during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-two-year-old Tyler Oliverio pled guilty to his latest charges including possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, aggravated assault, impairing the operation of a vital public facility and criminal mischief. He was...
KTLO
Stone County man arrested for vehicle theft
A Stone County man has been arrested for theft of a vehicle. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Stone County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen vehicle along Arkansas Highway 14 East near the corner of Church Road in Saint James. Two weeks after the initial...
KTLO
Bond reduction denied for Gassville man accused of having inappropriate pics of teen
A Gassville man accused of having a number of sexually explicit images of a teenage relative on his cellphone and computer requested through his attorney that his bond be lowered during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Bond for 49-year-old Uhlan Esel “Buddy” Woods is set at $75,000....
KTLO
Lakeview woman gets time served for stabbing husband
A Lakeview woman charged with stabbing her husband with a piece of glass from a broken mirror appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. At the request of the victim, 56-year-old Tricia Lynn Clark was given a time served sentence. According to court records, she has been in the county jail for nine months.
Authorities deactivate Silver Alert for missing Cleburne County man
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have deactivated a Silver Alert for a missing 67-year-old. Anyone who may have information regarding his whereabouts is urged to please contact the Cleburne County Sheriff's Department at (501) 362-8291.
Kait 8
One dead in crash involving 18-wheeler
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – A person has died in a crash involving an 18-wheeler. According to Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, the crash happened on Highway 167 in Independence County north of Batesville. Stephens said Arkansas State Police were on the scene and one person has died. He asked...
KTLO
Baxter County jurors in group A and B do not report Tuesday
Baxter County jurors in groups A and B do not need to report for duty Tuesday. Jurors in group A will need to report Wednesday to the Baxter County Court Complex. A date for jurors in group B has not been set at this time and will be notified when the information is available.
whiterivernow.com
Stone County man arrested on four drug-related felonies
A Stone County man is facing four drug-related felonies after authorities say he was allegedly involved in three controlled purchases involving confidential informants. Jon David Lancaster, 48, has been charged with three felony counts of delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance and one felony count of maintaining a drug premise.
KTLO
Viola teen injured after vehicle strikes road sign, overturns
A Viola teen was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident Monday night in Howell County. The unidentified 17-year-old female was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the juvenile was traveling on U.S. Highway 160. She was nearly three miles west...
KTLO
Baxter County jurors will not report the rest of the year
Baxter County jurors in group A, will not need to report to duty Wednesday. Group A jurors next reporting date is January 3 at 9. Jurors in group B will not need to report for the remainder of the year. The Baxter County Clerk’s office will notify jurors of the next reporting date.
KTLO
MH man appears in court on drug charges, intends to seek public defender
A Mountain Home man appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday to face charges in his newest criminal case. Twenty-seven-year-old Kendrick Nathaniel Sebree was arrested Oct. 18 on drug-related charges. According to the probable cause affidavit, Sebree was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by a Gassville police officer for...
Kait 8
Sharp County rescue squad offers reward for missing dog
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Sharp County Search and Rescue squad needs your help finding a vital part of its team. Radar can be vital to emergency response crews, but the missing “Radar” in this case isn’t what you think. “Radar” is the team’s tracking dog,...
KTLO
Special meeting to purchase graders for Marion Co. Quorum Court
The Marion County Quorum Court will hold a special meeting Tuesday evening at 6 to discuss an ordinance to purchase graders.
KTLO
Woman pleads guilty to charges in 2 counties, gets 5 years in prison
A woman who has been charged with a number of drug-related cases in both Baxter and Boone Counties appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-six-year-old Felicia Dawn Anderson pled guilty to her Boone County case and to the charges in three revocation petitions filed in Baxter County cases. She was given five years in prison to cover all the charges in both counties.
KTLO
Business owner arrested for not following up on promised work
A Flippin business owner has been arrested after taking money to perform a job and not following up on the work. According to the probable cause affidavit, 31-year-old John Strain Shoemaker of Yellville agreed to perform a roofing job on a business in Mountain Home and failed to complete the work.
5newsonline.com
HPD: Police responded to Sen. Ted Cruz's Houston home due to 'self-inflicted cutting' call
HOUSTON — Sen. Ted Cruz is in Washington but Houston police were at his River Oaks home on Tuesday night. Sources with the Houston Police Department said they showed up at Cruz's house after getting a "self-inflicted cutting" call. When police got there, they said they determined nothing criminal...
Takeoff Murder Suspect Arrested
UPDATE (Dec. 2):. Patrick Clark, the man charged with killing Takeoff, may have been planning to flee the country when he was arrested on Thursday (Dec. 1). According to TMZ, prosecutors in Houston say Clark applied for an expedited passport following Takeoff's murder and submitted an itinerary for a trip to Mexico. When police apprehended Clark, he had reportedly received the passport and also had a large amount of cash with him.
