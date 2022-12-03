ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Rain chances return Monday night into Tuesday morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We will have mostly cloudy skies with some scattered light showers for your Tuesday and highs in the mid 50s. The chance for rain showers is an on and off situation Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with best chances Wednesday night and Thursday. Highs each day will be in the 50s with lows in the 40s. The chance of rain chances comes to an end Friday as cooler, more seasonable air returns to the tri-state.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Boil water advisory issued for Cincinnati neighborhoods

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A water main break in Over-the-Rhine near Central Parkway has prompted a boil advisory for a large swath of the I-75 corridor in Cincinnati. The boil water advisory is in effect for the following neighborhoods (see map below) until Wednesday at 8 p.m. West End. Camp Washington.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Homearama to build in Northern Kentucky for the first time

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - For the first time in its 60-year history, Northern Kentucky will host the next Homearama. The open house tour event will run from June 10-25, 2023 in the hillside neighborhood of Martin’s Gate south of historic downtown Newport. A 4.23-acre urban redevelopment by Meierjohan Development Group...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati no. 1 market for U.S. World Cup viewership

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fox’s viewership numbers for Saturday’s World Cup match featuring the U.S. against the Netherlands show Cincinnati as the top domestic market. Total viewership for the Round of 16 match was 16.5 million on U.S. English- and Spanish-speaking television and digital streams, according to ABC News citing figures from Fox and Telemundo.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1 year anniversary of missing Hamilton woman

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - It has been one year since the disappearance of 24-year-old Kara Hyde who went missing from her Hamilton home on Dec. 5, 2021. Lisa Hyde, the victim’s mother, is hosting a vigil to honor and remember Kara’s life on the day of her disappearance.
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

All-inclusive kids gym opening in NKY

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - A unique business is celebrating its grand opening Saturday. For kids with autism or other special needs, it’s sometimes hard to find an inclusive and safe place to play. Beginning this weekend, there will be a brand new place specially designed for kids of all abilities.
ERLANGER, KY
Fox 19

Goo Goo Dolls return to the Queen City next summer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Goo Goo Dolls are returning to the Queen City next summer. The Grammy-nominated alternative rock band will be coming to PNC Pavilion on Aug. 18 with O.A.R. as a part of the “Big Night Out” tour. “I’m so proud to finally be able to announce...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Avondale native nominated for Grammy after working with Beyoncé

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati native is nominated for a Grammy award for two songs he co-produced on Beyoncé's “Renaissance,” which is up for album of the year. Sal Dali, who grew up in Avondale, was overcome with joy when he saw ‘Saliou Diagne,’ his real name, listed among the category’s nominees on a Twitter Livestream of the 65th Grammy Nominations.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Driver dies weeks after East Price Hill crash, coroner reports

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead after being hospitalized for weeks from a crash in East Price Hill, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. The crash occurred on Nov. 12 when Noe Ramirez-Jaurez, 30, crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and struck an SUV at 419 Elberon Ave., Cincinnati Lt. Col. Teresa Theetge said.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Donate a children’s toy and adopt a pet for free

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky animal shelter and a non-profit that helps victims of child abuse are teaming up this Christmas season for a unique mission. For the next couple of weeks at the Boone County Animal Shelter, you can adopt a dog or cat for free by donating a new toy to the Family Nurturing Center. This is the second time the shelter has partnered with the non-profit.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Police search for missing Winton Hills teen

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are looking for a missing 16-year-old teen who has been missing since Dec. 1. Raynel Sims left for school, but never showed up, District 5 officers said. It was then discovered that she never returned home that day. According to Captain Adam Hennie, Sims has...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

School bus stop under assault by NKY’s burgeoning semi truck traffic

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - Some residents in Northern Kentucky say someone could get killed if something isn’t done to stop semi truck drivers from driving through their neighborhood. Residents of the Cherry Hill subdivision in Erlanger say the trucks keep hitting a particular utility pole on Queensway Drive and...
ERLANGER, KY
Fox 19

Police chase ends in rollover crash in front of high school: Watch

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A police chase through Warren County ended with a crash in front of a school. The driver, Claudia Grace Catherine Pennington, has been arrested and is now indicted on charges in connection with the chase, according to Springboro police. FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown goes through...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Teen girls dead in double-fatal Clinton County crash

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A head-on crash killed two people Tuesday evening in Clinton County, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. on OH-73 at Williams Road in Chester Township near Interstate 71. Rosalinda Mendoza, 18, of Clarksville, was driving...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH

