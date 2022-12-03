CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We will have mostly cloudy skies with some scattered light showers for your Tuesday and highs in the mid 50s. The chance for rain showers is an on and off situation Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with best chances Wednesday night and Thursday. Highs each day will be in the 50s with lows in the 40s. The chance of rain chances comes to an end Friday as cooler, more seasonable air returns to the tri-state.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO