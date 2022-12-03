Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox 19
Rain chances return Monday night into Tuesday morning
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We will have mostly cloudy skies with some scattered light showers for your Tuesday and highs in the mid 50s. The chance for rain showers is an on and off situation Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with best chances Wednesday night and Thursday. Highs each day will be in the 50s with lows in the 40s. The chance of rain chances comes to an end Friday as cooler, more seasonable air returns to the tri-state.
Fox 19
Boil water advisory issued for Cincinnati neighborhoods
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A water main break in Over-the-Rhine near Central Parkway has prompted a boil advisory for a large swath of the I-75 corridor in Cincinnati. The boil water advisory is in effect for the following neighborhoods (see map below) until Wednesday at 8 p.m. West End. Camp Washington.
Fox 19
Cincinnati tops Columbus, Cleveland as No. 1 city in Ohio, per new report
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - When it comes to the best cities in Ohio, the Queen City reigns supreme. A new study by Clever Real Estate ranked Cincinnati, Ohio’s largest metro, as the seventh-best city in the country, beating Columbus (12) and Cleveland (17). To determine the rankings, Clever Real Estate...
Fox 19
Homearama to build in Northern Kentucky for the first time
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - For the first time in its 60-year history, Northern Kentucky will host the next Homearama. The open house tour event will run from June 10-25, 2023 in the hillside neighborhood of Martin’s Gate south of historic downtown Newport. A 4.23-acre urban redevelopment by Meierjohan Development Group...
Fox 19
Cincinnati no. 1 market for U.S. World Cup viewership
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fox’s viewership numbers for Saturday’s World Cup match featuring the U.S. against the Netherlands show Cincinnati as the top domestic market. Total viewership for the Round of 16 match was 16.5 million on U.S. English- and Spanish-speaking television and digital streams, according to ABC News citing figures from Fox and Telemundo.
Fox 19
1 year anniversary of missing Hamilton woman
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - It has been one year since the disappearance of 24-year-old Kara Hyde who went missing from her Hamilton home on Dec. 5, 2021. Lisa Hyde, the victim’s mother, is hosting a vigil to honor and remember Kara’s life on the day of her disappearance.
Fox 19
All-inclusive kids gym opening in NKY
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - A unique business is celebrating its grand opening Saturday. For kids with autism or other special needs, it’s sometimes hard to find an inclusive and safe place to play. Beginning this weekend, there will be a brand new place specially designed for kids of all abilities.
Fox 19
Goo Goo Dolls return to the Queen City next summer
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Goo Goo Dolls are returning to the Queen City next summer. The Grammy-nominated alternative rock band will be coming to PNC Pavilion on Aug. 18 with O.A.R. as a part of the “Big Night Out” tour. “I’m so proud to finally be able to announce...
Fox 19
Avondale native nominated for Grammy after working with Beyoncé
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati native is nominated for a Grammy award for two songs he co-produced on Beyoncé's “Renaissance,” which is up for album of the year. Sal Dali, who grew up in Avondale, was overcome with joy when he saw ‘Saliou Diagne,’ his real name, listed among the category’s nominees on a Twitter Livestream of the 65th Grammy Nominations.
Fox 19
Driver dies weeks after East Price Hill crash, coroner reports
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead after being hospitalized for weeks from a crash in East Price Hill, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. The crash occurred on Nov. 12 when Noe Ramirez-Jaurez, 30, crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and struck an SUV at 419 Elberon Ave., Cincinnati Lt. Col. Teresa Theetge said.
Fox 19
Donate a children’s toy and adopt a pet for free
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky animal shelter and a non-profit that helps victims of child abuse are teaming up this Christmas season for a unique mission. For the next couple of weeks at the Boone County Animal Shelter, you can adopt a dog or cat for free by donating a new toy to the Family Nurturing Center. This is the second time the shelter has partnered with the non-profit.
Fox 19
Police search for missing Winton Hills teen
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are looking for a missing 16-year-old teen who has been missing since Dec. 1. Raynel Sims left for school, but never showed up, District 5 officers said. It was then discovered that she never returned home that day. According to Captain Adam Hennie, Sims has...
Fox 19
School bus stop under assault by NKY’s burgeoning semi truck traffic
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - Some residents in Northern Kentucky say someone could get killed if something isn’t done to stop semi truck drivers from driving through their neighborhood. Residents of the Cherry Hill subdivision in Erlanger say the trucks keep hitting a particular utility pole on Queensway Drive and...
Fox 19
Police chase ends in rollover crash in front of high school: Watch
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A police chase through Warren County ended with a crash in front of a school. The driver, Claudia Grace Catherine Pennington, has been arrested and is now indicted on charges in connection with the chase, according to Springboro police. FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown goes through...
Fox 19
Juvenile in custody following social media threat directed at Little Miami Local Schools
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Hamilton Township Police took a juvenile into custody after Little Miami Local Schools were notified late Sunday night of a possible social media threat directed at the schools, according to spokesperson Emily Johnson. It is unclear what the threat said or on what social media platform...
Fox 19
Toddler found foaming at the mouth after mom ties blanket around his neck: Sheriff’s office
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A father had to pry his young son away from his wife after she allegedly wrapped a blanket around the child’s neck, making it difficult to breathe. Amy Dick, 38, was holding her 1-year-old son early Monday inside her 4th Avenue home when she...
Fox 19
Cincinnati woman set up armed robberies using Facebook Marketplace, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect is behind bars accused of using Facebook Marketplace to set up multiple robberies. Amanda Griffin, 32, faces charges of aggravated robbery, theft and weapons possession under disability, according to court documents. Using a fake name, Griffin allegedly responded to a post made by a woman...
Fox 19
2 people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Riverside, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Medics took two people to the hospital following a three-car crash in Riverside Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called to the 4600 block of River Road around 1 p.m. for the report of the crash right in front of the American Legion Hall.
Fox 19
Teen girls dead in double-fatal Clinton County crash
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A head-on crash killed two people Tuesday evening in Clinton County, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. on OH-73 at Williams Road in Chester Township near Interstate 71. Rosalinda Mendoza, 18, of Clarksville, was driving...
Comments / 0