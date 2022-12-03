Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kciiradio.com
Washington Board of Supervisors Name new Interim Director for Washington County Ambulance Services
The Washington County Board of Supervisors appointed a Temporary Interim Director for Washington County Ambulance Services during their regular meeting Tuesday. The board was able to come to an agreement and vote for a new Interim Director, “I actually think we ought to offer the position right now to Katrina Altenhofen. She is local, she’s in town, she’s worked with almost everybody there. I believe from everything that I’ve heard, she is well respected, and there would be no reason to doubt her credentials, or where her heart is.” Katrina Altenhofen is the Executive Director of Hospice of Washington County. The Interim Director position will be a part time role for the Washington County Ambulance Services. KCII will bring you more information about the department when it becomes available.
kciiradio.com
Jefferson County Board Of Supervisors Meeting Summary
The Jefferson County Board Of Supervisors met on Monday, December 5. After approving the minutes from the last two meetings, the board met with County Engineer DeWayne Heintz. Heintz provided updates on the overlay project for sections of 218th Boulevard which runs through Lockridge. Crews have been working on the shoulder to improve water drainage conditions of the road. Heintz added that in his monthly staff meeting, crews reviewed snow plowing safety in preparation for winter weather.
kciiradio.com
Grand Opening at Woodlawn Cemetery Gates & Shelter Project
After a five-year process of applying for grants, approving bids, and then finally getting restoration underway, the grand opening of Woodlawn Cemetery Gates and Shelter Project is scheduled for Monday, December 5th. Join the Washington Chamber as they cut the ribbon at 3:30 at 501 W. Adams St in Washington. The beginning of this project began on May 5th, 2017, when the City Council first began looking for grants.
kciiradio.com
Hospice of Washington County Holding Sweet and Salty Online Auction
Hospice of Washington County is holding their Sweet and Salty online auction through December 9th at 3 PM. They have over 100 items in the auction this year, ranging from pies, cakes, and cookies to more specific holiday desserts. The auction is done through the Hospice of Washington County Facebook page. You can find the link for the fundraiser with this story at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Bailey Rees and Katie Leichty
On today’s program, we are talking with Bailey Rees and Katie Leichty about the I Dare You Award, and what the 4-H program has to offer.
kciiradio.com
Louisa County Conservation Seeking Bird Count Volunteers
Louisa County Conservation will be taking part in the Audubon Christmas Bird Count next Thursday, December 15, and they are looking for volunteers. From 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. they are seeking drivers to transport fellow birders throughout Louisa County, advanced birders to serve as route leaders, and any other volunteers who would like to help with the counts. All ages and experience levels are welcome.
kciiradio.com
Board Of Supervisors Approves Bid For Riverside Road Project
At their regular meeting Tuesday, November 29, the Washington County Board of Supervisors approved a bid for the Riverside Road Safety Milled Rumble Strip Project. The project will add center-line rumble strips to W61, also known as Riverside Road. Construction will take place on the road between G36 and Riverside City Limits.
kciiradio.com
Washington Y Annual Christmas Bazaar
The Annual Christmas Bazaar has been a staple in Washington County for over fifty years. Upon check-in, each child will fill out gift tags for the people they are shopping for. The only requirement is that the list stays at 10 items and under to ensure each child who attends has an opportunity to purchase something. Items are priced from $0.50 to $5. After the items are paid for, kids are taken to a wrapping center where the purchases are wrapped, gift tagged and ready to be set under the tree at home. The bazaar is open to children from any town and a membership to the Y is not required. The goal is to give kids an opportunity to be involved in the gift giving process. All children must pre-register for a 15 minute shopping time slot. Contact the Y to register your child for the event this year. The Bazaar is happening Dec 10th from 9AM to 12PM at the Washington Community Y.
kciiradio.com
Riverside Fire Department Displays Local Heroes
The Riverside Volunteer Fire Department is showcasing their local heroes to the community. Beginning in early 2022, four volunteers from the department were periodically featured on their Facebook page as part of “Who’s Protecting Your Town”. Each member answered the same questions: their name, length of time in the department, fire/EMS/both, household life, hobbies, what drew them to the department, and what keeps them there. A photograph of that volunteer is also included.
kciiradio.com
Helen M. Reschly
Family will be present to receive friends from 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 17th at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home for 92-year-old Helen M. Reschly of Washington. Private family interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery at a later date. Memorials have been established for Hospice Compassus.
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH TREVOR SHERPING & OLIVIA KAHLER
On today’s program, we’re talking with Kalona Public Library Director, Trevor Sherping, and Director of Youth Services, Olivia Kahler, about the library’s success in the year 2022.
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH BRANDON MARQUARDT
On today’s program, we’re talking with Brandon Marquardt, Chief Deputy for Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, about their annual toy drive, going on now.
kciiradio.com
James S. “Boomer” Dawson
A memorial service for 87-year-old James S. “Boomer” Dawson of Wellman will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 8 at the Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. The family will be present to receive friends from 9:30-11:30a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Wellman Public Cemetery, with full military rites. A memorial has been established for the Wellman Golf Club.
kciiradio.com
Columbus Junction Holiday Family Night
Columbus Junction will celebrate the holidays with their Family Night on Wednesday, December 7. From 5-7 p.m. in downtown Columbus Junction, guests will be treated to food, fun, and friends. Event organizer, Todd Salazar, is excited for the festivities and encourages the community to attend. “I just hope everyone comes...
kciiradio.com
Up to 30 years in prison for Orris
Sixty-five-year-old Kevin Orris of Washington, was sentenced to prison for up to 30 years following a contested sentencing on December 2nd. Orris was charged with with Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree, a Class C Felony, and Incest, a Class D Felony, following an investigation by the Washington Police Department in September of 2021. On September 2 of 2022, Orris plead guilty to six counts of Incest, each a Class D Felony, symbolizing each year he committed sex acts against his daughter. Orris also admitted that his daughter was a dependent adult, meaning Orris will be placed on the Sex Offender Registry for ten years. At sentencing on December 2, 2022, Orris requested probation, and Washington County Attorney John Gish argued for consecutive prison sentences. In its recommendation to the court, the Iowa Department of Corrections proposed Orris go to prison for the maximum extent possible under the law. The court agreed with Gish and the Department of Corrections, sentencing Orris to prison for up to 30 years.
kciiradio.com
City of West Chester on Boil Order for Water Main Break
The City of West Chester is on a boil order now until further notice. There was a water main break; all residents on city water will need to boil their water until further notice. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes available.
kciiradio.com
Suspect Wounded In Mount Pleasant Altercation
On Saturday, December 3 at approximately 10:04 p.m. the Mt. Pleasant Police Department, along with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at the 700 block of Main Street in Mt. Pleasant. According to the call, a male subject was being held at gunpoint. Upon...
kciiradio.com
WACO, Lone Tree Stand Tall at New London Wrestling Tourney
Both the WACO Warriors and Lone Tree Lions had strong showings at the Jeremy Fulk Wrestling Classic Saturday in New London. WACO had all 10 of their grapplers medal, and, while Lone Tree finished sixth in the team standings, all three of their wrestlers – sophomore Clemmons Swaink at 120 pounds, sophomore Brady Magruder at 152 and senior Christian Baltazar at 182 – finished third place in their respective weight classes.
kciiradio.com
Mid-Prairie Meets West Liberty Tuesday
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks host the West Liberty Comets Tuesday in Wellman for a River Valley Conference basketball doubleheader. The Golden Hawk girls are 2-2 on the year after a 58-48 loss to Northeast on the road Saturday. For the year, the Hawks are scoring 55 points per game and giving up 50, shooting 33% from the floor, 30% from three and 59% at the line with 39 rebounds, 10 assists, 12 steals and 16 turnovers per night. Individual leaders include Amara Jones at 14 points, five assists and four steals per game. Callie Huber and Landry Pacha lead the Hawks on the glass with six boards per night.
kciiradio.com
Ravens and Lions Ready for Rivalry
The next chapter of the Hillcrest Academy and Lone Tree basketball rivalry will be written on the hardwood of Dwight Gingerich Court at Hillcrest Union tonight when the Ravens welcome the Lions to Kalona in a Southeast Iowa Superconference doubleheader. The Raven girls enter play in search of their first win on the season at 0-4, 0-2 in league play after a 66-10 loss Saturday at Bellevue Marquette. The Ravens are scoring 24 points per game and giving up 54, shooting 29% from the floor, 25% from three and 69% at the line to go with 21 boards, two assists, five steals and 20 turnovers per night. Individually they are led by Claire Withrow’s 11 points per game. Delaney Shaw averages nine boards and an assist with Malia Yoder grabbing three steals per game.
Comments / 0