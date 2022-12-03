Read full article on original website
This Hidden Hudson Valley Breakfast Gem Is One Of The Best Around
Anytime you can find a place that has great food and also food-to-go, you have to share it. I am always looking for unique places that have homemade food. Places that I can enjoy food, eat-in, and support small business owners. If you find a gem like that let me...
'Welcoming, Trendy, Classy': Northern Westchester Eatery Draws High Marks For Steaks, Salads
A Northern Westchester restaurant that is known for its steaks and salads has been praised by a number of online reviewers as a great spot for a romantic date night.The Gramercy is located at 345 Kear St. in Yorktown Heights.The eatery offers a wide variety of appetizers and entrées, such as F…
Top 5 Saugerties, NY Cafés You Must Visit This Winter
It's that time of year again. We have to start putting on our big winter coats, scarves and gloves to brave the (almost) winter weather. We are going to see a lot of cold, cloudy days ahead of us as the season progresses. This is why I don't understand why some people feel that winter is their favorite season. It is cold, it is bleak, and it can be yucky.
Signature Crafted Snowmen Showcase Middletown Businesses During Holiday Season
As the holidays in the Hudson Valley are now in full swing, there are all sorts of events and activities in the area for kids and adults alike. From outdoor skating rinks to local light displays, it seems like there's just about something different to do locally each day. Downtown Middletown is doing something pretty unique to showcase some of their local businesses.
An Over-The-Top Christmas Bar Spanning Three Floors Just Opened In NYC
Frosty’s is bringing some serious holiday nostalgia to life through life-sized toy soldiers, glistening garland, eye-catching ribbon and wreaths, and the best holiday tunes spinning until 4a.m. at their new multi-level Christmas bar popping up in Midtown. The halls are decked across three floors, comprised of a bar, restaurant, and a speakeasy, providing visitors with an endless amount of holiday fun. Head to the wrapping paper-covered bar to order signature North Pole cocktails such as the Baby, it’s Cold Outside Martini and the Very Merry Punch. Bartenders donning ugly sweaters, reindeer antlers, and Santa hats and suits will also be serving up “I’ve been Nice” and “I’ve been Naughty” shots all night long. Plus, visitors will also come across tons of merrily interactive holiday photo experiences, brilliantly illuminating light displays, and a special appearance from Santa himself, keeping the jolly spirit at an all time high throughout the night.
Iconic New Jersey ice cream shop closing after 88 years
Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
Hudson Valley Business Slammed For ‘Disgusting’ Parade Float
A Hudson Valley business is being criticized for a vulgar display during a local holiday parade. On Saturday night the Town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County hosted its annual Festival of Lights parade. Vehicles from local businesses were decked out in lights as families lined the streets to greet Santa Claus. This wholesome kid-friendly event was supposed to bring joy, but one local business' parade float has created a firestorm of controversy.
Beware of Scams in Hudson Valley Yard Sale Groups
If you're a Facebook user, or just scroll for the latest Hudson Valley news, you may want to start paying close attention. Our Hudson Valley community is always looking to help our neighbors in need, but sometimes the neighbors who we're helping aren't our neighbors at all. Let me explain...
SPCA: New York City Man Abandons Dog In Hudson Valley
A pet owner faces up to a year in jail after he allegedly tied his dog to a tree in the Hudson Valley. The Putnam County SPCA announced the arrested of a Bronx, New York man for allegedly leaving a dog tied to a pole in the Hudson Valley. SPCA:...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Christmas Spectacular at Ole Savannah’s on Kingston waterfront (photos)
Under Saturday’s moonlit sky, the second annual Christmas Spectacular hosted by Ole Savannah’s Restaurant took place in Kingston. There were holiday-themed performances by champion figure skaters and 2022 Winter Olympians, a tree lighting, Christmas tune performances, a fun and festive laser light show and more.
Terrific Orange County Irish Bar Closing Location After 37 Years
After serving customers on Main Street for 37 years, the quaint family-owned bar is closing. It has been a long ride for the Christison family that owns and operates one of Warwick's favorite Irish pubs. Yesterday's, located on Main street in Warwick, is a quirky family-run Irish pub that has been serving the area since 1984 with a menu full of comfort foods, and numerous craft beers on tap according to their website.
Look At Some of Newburgh, New York’s Roughest Streets
A video tour of one of America's most dangerous cities has gotten thousands of views. Newburgh, New York has a reputation to most people in he Hudson Valley and unfortunately it isn't a very good one. The City of Newburgh has quite the negative reputation for being a hotbed for violent crime. In fact, a lot of people believe this and say it quite regularly.
Attend Big Festive Events During December in the Hudson Valley
We are rolling into a new month of fun and activities in the Hudson Valley. We have Santa breakfasts, lights, parades, and more. Get ready for some busy holiday weekends in the Hudson Valley. During the holidays, it is fun to gather with friends and go to events that celebrate...
3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful
A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
New “Traditional” Brewery Opens in Lower Hudson Valley
Craft beer is everywhere now, with many locations here in this part of the state. According to recent numbers, New York currently has the third most amount of breweries in the country with 423 total breweries. When some think of craft beer, they may associate it with some of the...
rcbizjournal.com
Hoping To Make Nyack, Rockland County, A Destination For Weddings
The Nyack Wedding Collective Is Seeking Grant Money To Put The Village & County On Wedding Tourism Map. Nature, museums, historic sites, walkable downtown with shops and restaurants. All the above, and more. Visit Nyack, a nonprofit that’s been working to put Nyack on the map for several years through county-issued tourism grants and public relations efforts, is working with an associated group that has another concept to add to the list of tourism opportunities: weddings.
Are They Eating Rotisserie Rats in New York City?
This is one way to solve the rat problem in New York City. People can't stand rats. Some are just downright afraid of them. Rats cause a lot of trouble in big cities. Rats are taking over certain cities here in the Empire State. New York has some of the rattiest cities in the country.
Hudson Valley’s Only Remaining 7-Eleven Makes Jarring Change in Hours
It was a disappointment showing up at a closed 7-Eleven recently in the wee hours of the morning. 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and licenses over 78,029 in 19 countries and territories. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the retail convenience store chain operates under its namesake brand globally. Within the United States it operates under 7-Eleven nationally. It also operates as Speedway nationally, but mostly in the Midwest and East Coast. It operates as Stripes Convenience Stores within the South Central United States. Both Speedway and Stripes operate alongside 7-Eleven's namesake stores in several markets.
New York Woman Sold ‘Dangerous’ Drugs in Hudson Valley, Police
A "dangerous" Hudson Valley drug dealer was arrested in Dutchess County. On Tuesday, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force announced an arrested following an investigation into "dangerous drug sales" in the county. Alleged Meth and Cocaine Dealer Arrested by Dutchess County Drug Task Force. Alexus Lemmon, 28, was allegedly dealing...
