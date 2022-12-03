ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Top 5 Saugerties, NY Cafés You Must Visit This Winter

It's that time of year again. We have to start putting on our big winter coats, scarves and gloves to brave the (almost) winter weather. We are going to see a lot of cold, cloudy days ahead of us as the season progresses. This is why I don't understand why some people feel that winter is their favorite season. It is cold, it is bleak, and it can be yucky.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Secret NYC

An Over-The-Top Christmas Bar Spanning Three Floors Just Opened In NYC

Frosty’s is bringing some serious holiday nostalgia to life through life-sized toy soldiers, glistening garland, eye-catching ribbon and wreaths, and the best holiday tunes spinning until 4a.m. at their new multi-level Christmas bar popping up in Midtown. The halls are decked across three floors, comprised of a bar, restaurant, and a speakeasy, providing visitors with an endless amount of holiday fun. Head to the wrapping paper-covered bar to order signature North Pole cocktails such as the Baby, it’s Cold Outside Martini and the Very Merry Punch. Bartenders donning ugly sweaters, reindeer antlers, and Santa hats and suits will also be serving up “I’ve been Nice” and “I’ve been Naughty” shots all night long. Plus, visitors will also come across tons of merrily interactive holiday photo experiences, brilliantly illuminating light displays, and a special appearance from Santa himself, keeping the jolly spirit at an all time high throughout the night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Iconic New Jersey ice cream shop closing after 88 years

Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Business Slammed For ‘Disgusting’ Parade Float

A Hudson Valley business is being criticized for a vulgar display during a local holiday parade. On Saturday night the Town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County hosted its annual Festival of Lights parade. Vehicles from local businesses were decked out in lights as families lined the streets to greet Santa Claus. This wholesome kid-friendly event was supposed to bring joy, but one local business' parade float has created a firestorm of controversy.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Beware of Scams in Hudson Valley Yard Sale Groups

If you're a Facebook user, or just scroll for the latest Hudson Valley news, you may want to start paying close attention. Our Hudson Valley community is always looking to help our neighbors in need, but sometimes the neighbors who we're helping aren't our neighbors at all. Let me explain...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Christmas Spectacular at Ole Savannah’s on Kingston waterfront (photos)

Under Saturday’s moonlit sky, the second annual Christmas Spectacular hosted by Ole Savannah’s Restaurant took place in Kingston. There were holiday-themed performances by champion figure skaters and 2022 Winter Olympians, a tree lighting, Christmas tune performances, a fun and festive laser light show and more.
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Terrific Orange County Irish Bar Closing Location After 37 Years

After serving customers on Main Street for 37 years, the quaint family-owned bar is closing. It has been a long ride for the Christison family that owns and operates one of Warwick's favorite Irish pubs. Yesterday's, located on Main street in Warwick, is a quirky family-run Irish pub that has been serving the area since 1984 with a menu full of comfort foods, and numerous craft beers on tap according to their website.
WARWICK, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Look At Some of Newburgh, New York’s Roughest Streets

A video tour of one of America's most dangerous cities has gotten thousands of views. Newburgh, New York has a reputation to most people in he Hudson Valley and unfortunately it isn't a very good one. The City of Newburgh has quite the negative reputation for being a hotbed for violent crime. In fact, a lot of people believe this and say it quite regularly.
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful

A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Hoping To Make Nyack, Rockland County, A Destination For Weddings

The Nyack Wedding Collective Is Seeking Grant Money To Put The Village & County On Wedding Tourism Map. Nature, museums, historic sites, walkable downtown with shops and restaurants. All the above, and more. Visit Nyack, a nonprofit that’s been working to put Nyack on the map for several years through county-issued tourism grants and public relations efforts, is working with an associated group that has another concept to add to the list of tourism opportunities: weddings.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley’s Only Remaining 7-Eleven Makes Jarring Change in Hours

It was a disappointment showing up at a closed 7-Eleven recently in the wee hours of the morning. 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and licenses over 78,029 in 19 countries and territories. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the retail convenience store chain operates under its namesake brand globally. Within the United States it operates under 7-Eleven nationally. It also operates as Speedway nationally, but mostly in the Midwest and East Coast. It operates as Stripes Convenience Stores within the South Central United States. Both Speedway and Stripes operate alongside 7-Eleven's namesake stores in several markets.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Warwick Irish pub closes temporarily while new location is built

WARWICK – Yesterday’s Irish Pub on Main Street in Warwick is closing, but not for long. First opened on June 14, 1985, John and Peggy Christison will be closing down for a while as they build a new home for the popular downtown staple. The Christisons announced the...
WARWICK, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

