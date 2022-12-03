PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA is offering Holiday Day Camp for first through sixth graders. Kindergarteners with older siblings attending may also participate. Camp will run Dec. 22, 23, 27, 28, 29 and 30 at the Piqua and Robinson YMCA Branches. Participants can enroll in any of the days they choose with each day beginning at 9 a.m. and finishing at 4 p.m. Each day has a special activity planned such as ice skating at Hobart Arena, bowling at Troy Bowl, roller skating at 36 Skate, playing at Englewood Fun Center and visiting Boonshoft Museum, along with swimming and gym games. An informational flyer with specific daily activities is available through schools and at each branch.

PIQUA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO