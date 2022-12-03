Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
What exactly is the ACC? And what do they do for the Dayton, Ohio community?Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Multiple Burger King Locations Have Permanently Closed This Fall. More Are to Come.Joel EisenbergDayton, OH
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersSpringfield, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
miamivalleytoday.com
Tuesday Prep Sports Roundup
XENIA — The Troy boys pulled away in the second half to cash in on a long road trip Tuesday night, defeating Xenia 67-50. Troy improved to 3-0 overall and in the MVL. The Trojans will host Fairborn Friday night. Troy used a big third quarter to open things...
Daily Advocate
Division VI and VII All-Ohio football teams announced
DARKE COUNTY —The Division VI and VII All-Ohio football teams were announced on Dec. 5 by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Five Darke County schools were represented between both divisions. Tri-Village led the way with the most players selected to their respective division team with eight players being honored.
Coldwater, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
3 women’s basketball teams withdraw from Vegas tournament
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Three women’s basketball teams have withdrawn from a Las Vegas tournament as part of continuing fallout from a similar event at a Strip resort over Thanksgiving weekend where safety concerns were raised. Dayton, Purdue and Texas A&M are out of the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic at South Point Arena. Those […]
Former Dayton Flyer guard goes off against Wright State
DAYTON — The Wright State Raiders had no answer for former Dayton Flyer guard, Dwayne Cohill, Sunday afternoon as the Raiders lost to Youngstown State, 88-77, at the Nutter Center. Former Flyer Dwayne Cohill scored a career-high 43 points, going 16-19 from the floor, including 6-6 from three-point range....
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy-Urbana Road closed
TROY — Troy-Urbana Road will be closed between Sodom-Ballou Road and Alcony Conover Road for culvert replacements. The road will be closed from Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 8 a.m. until Friday, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. For more information contact the Miami County Engineer’s Office at 937-440-5656.
Funk Music Hall of Fame reopening in Trotwood’s Salem Mall
It's been nearly four years since the Funk Center closed its doors, but now, their permanent home will be in Trotwood’s Salem Mall, making Trotwood the Capital of Funk Music.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy 8th-graders tour Wright State University
FAIRBORN — Eighth-grade students from Troy Junior High School toured the Wright State University campus on Monday, Nov. 28, Tuesday, Nov. 29, and Wednesday, Nov. 30, during the annual Eighth-Grade Goes to College event hosted by the Troy City Schools and The Future Begins Today (TFBT). “A lot of...
Sidney Daily News
Covington resident wins CFL Grey Cup
COVINGTON — Covington High School and Ohio University graduate A.J. Ouellette, of Covington, recently won the Canadian Football League (CFL) Grey Cup with the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday, Nov. 20. Ouellette graduated from Covington High School in 2014 and from OU in 2018 before going on to play a...
dayton.com
Cassano’s Pizza opens new Xenia location
Cassano’s Pizza has officially moved its Xenia location into the space that previously housed Rapid Fired Pizza on Progress Drive. CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III told Dayton.com the pizza shop closed its doors on N. Allison Avenue last night and reopened today at 4 p.m. The new...
Plans to revitalize Trotwood’s Salem Mall are underway
The plans include an outdoor amphitheater, food hall and support for small businesses, but mostly, create opportunities like never before.
Fox 19
Police chase ends in rollover crash in front of high school: Watch
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A police chase through Warren County ended with a crash in front of a school. The driver, Claudia Grace Catherine Pennington, has been arrested and is now indicted on charges in connection with the chase, according to Springboro police. FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown goes through...
miamivalleytoday.com
County road closures
TROY — Casstown-Fletcher Road between Miami-Shelby Road and Snodgrass Road will be closed from Monday, Dec. 5 at 8:30 a.m. to Friday, Dec. 9 at 2:30 p.m. Troy-Urbana Road will be closed between Lostcreek-Shelby Road and State Route 589 from Monday, Dec. 5 at 8:30 a.m. to Friday, Dec. 9 at 2:30 p.m.
miamivalleytoday.com
YMCA to host holiday day camps
PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA is offering Holiday Day Camp for first through sixth graders. Kindergarteners with older siblings attending may also participate. Camp will run Dec. 22, 23, 27, 28, 29 and 30 at the Piqua and Robinson YMCA Branches. Participants can enroll in any of the days they choose with each day beginning at 9 a.m. and finishing at 4 p.m. Each day has a special activity planned such as ice skating at Hobart Arena, bowling at Troy Bowl, roller skating at 36 Skate, playing at Englewood Fun Center and visiting Boonshoft Museum, along with swimming and gym games. An informational flyer with specific daily activities is available through schools and at each branch.
Greenville building deemed ‘total loss’ after fire
According to police dispatch, the call for the fire on Central Avenue came in at 5:50 p.m. on Sunday.
peakofohio.com
Multiple vehicle accident shuts down 33 Tuesday morning
A three-vehicle injury accident shut down Route 33, near the Huntsville overpass, Tuesday morning around 9 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports two people from the accident were transported to Mary Rutan Hospital. Indian Lake EMS, Huntsville EMS, and BMRT EMS all responded to the scene. CareFlight...
miamivalleytoday.com
Covington, Bradford to host CBC blood drives
COVINGTON — Give your support to the holiday season blood supply during Community Blood Center’s “12 Days of Giving” by donating at the Covington Eagles community blood drive Monday, Dec. 12 from 1 to 7 p.m. at 715 East Broadway St., Covington or at the Bradford High School community blood drive Thursday, Dec. 15 from 3 to 7 p.m. at 750 Railroad Ave., Bradford.
Man ID’d after fatal crash into pole in Brookville
The 85-year-old driver was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, however, he later died.
Ohio cities scored for LGBTQ+ equality in national report
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several Ohio cities received a perfect score by a national report grading municipalities across the nation for equality, despite a barrage of anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in the state’s legislature. The Human Right’s Campaign Municipal Equality Index for 2022 examined the inclusivity of local laws, policies and services for LGBTQ+ residents. More […]
Huber Heights family wins lawsuit against state agency regarding help for son’s autism
"Nobody could explain why there couldn't be an exception to their policy," Kelly said.
