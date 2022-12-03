ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

20-year-old arrested in connection to Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -A 20-year-old woman was arrested in Petersburg after another woman was injured in a shooting. On Sunday, Dec. 4, police were called to the Hill Terrace Apartments in the 1500 block of Halifax Street just before 6 p.m. on the report of a person shot. The female...
PETERSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman dies in Franklin stabbing; suspect arrested

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man is in custody after a woman was fatally stabbed Tuesday in Franklin. The woman was found with multiple stab wounds when officers responded to the 600 block of Hayden Drive, off South Street, just after 1 p.m. The 61-year-old victim later...
FRANKLIN, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Armed robbery at Suffolk Ding Wing store

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Ding Wing convenience store in the 600 block of East Washington Street in downtown Suffolk was robbed at gunpoint Sunday evening, Suffolk Police said. Police said a man entered the store around 9:58 p.m., displayed a firearm and demanded money from the register. The...
SUFFOLK, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Dolphin woman charged with embezzlement

LAWRENCEVILLE – Shannon A. Sealy, 38, from Dolphin, Virginia is charged with embezzlement from Davis Travel Center, 12461 Old Stage Road, Warfield, Virginia on Nov. 9, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Captain J. B. Lopresti received a call at approximately 4:45 p.m. regarding a large loss of cigarettes and money and the reporting party believed they had a suspect. Lieutenant J. W. Myrick and Lopresti responded to the Davis Travel Center and talked with the general manager about the complaint. He discovered a significant loss of money/cigarettes. He began checking the paperwork at the end of each shift discovered possible thefts. He reviewed surveillance camera footage of Shannon Sealy and discovered that she was the one responsible for the larceny.
DOLPHIN, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

‘I could see legs hanging out of the door’: Witness called 911 upon seeing Virginia State Police trooper ‘dragged’ on interstate

"His hat had flown out, and we were just like, 'Oh my gosh, the police officer's in the vehicle. He's being dragged,' because he was hanging out of it," she said. "As we were on the phone with [the dispatcher], we kind of lost them. We could still see them swerving in and out of cars periodically. Then, all of a sudden, there's just a cloud of smoke."
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Woman killed in hit and run on Chamberlayne Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was pronounced dead on the scene following a fatal collision on the 1400 block of Chamberlayne Avenue. Richmond Police were called on Friday, Dec 2. shortly before 9:30 p.m. due to reports of a person being struck in the roadway. When police arrived they...
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Chesterfield County: Police seek information on missing 19-year-old male

The Chesterfield County Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 19-year-old male. Marcus James Johnson, 19, of the 2100 block of Esquire Road in Chesterfield, was reported missing by his family on Nov. 27. Johnson was last seen leaving his residence on Nov. 16. Anyone with information about Johnson’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy