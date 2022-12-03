Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chesterfield schools awarded a grant from DisneyMargaret MinnicksChester, VA
'Hamilton' is coming to the Altria Theater in Richmond early next yearMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond fourth-grader speaks about public school education at Yale UniversityMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond Philharmonic's Holiday Pops Concert returns for the first time since 2019Margaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
A small town doctor saved my lifeStephy SaysWaverly, VA
Related
NBC12
20-year-old arrested in connection to Petersburg shooting
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -A 20-year-old woman was arrested in Petersburg after another woman was injured in a shooting. On Sunday, Dec. 4, police were called to the Hill Terrace Apartments in the 1500 block of Halifax Street just before 6 p.m. on the report of a person shot. The female...
WAVY News 10
Woman dies in Franklin stabbing; suspect arrested
FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man is in custody after a woman was fatally stabbed Tuesday in Franklin. The woman was found with multiple stab wounds when officers responded to the 600 block of Hayden Drive, off South Street, just after 1 p.m. The 61-year-old victim later...
YAHOO!
Petersburg woman arrested for allegedly shooting another woman in Halifax Street apartment lot
PETERSBURG — Police have arrested a woman in connection with a shooting Sunday night at an apartment complex on Halifax Street that sent another woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Nia Duval, 20, has been charged with aggravated assault and use of a firearm in the commission of...
Woman, 61, stabbed to death in Franklin, police say
A woman was found stabbed to death in Franklin on Tuesday afternoon. Franklin police said officers were called to the 600 block of Hayden Drive and found a 61-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds.
Mother of two shot, killed inside Petersburg apartments
A Petersburg family is mourning the loss of a young mother who was shot and killed inside the Artist Space Lofts on Friday.
Richmond Police Arrest Two For Catalytic Converter Theft
Richmond Police Arrest Two For Catalytic Converter Theft
Police: Henrico suspect in string of armed robberies arrested after police chase crash
The Henrico County Police Division has arrested a suspect wanted in connection to a string of armed commercial robberies across the county.
NBC12
2 men arrested after witness alerts police to attempted catalytic converter theft
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thanks to a tip from a witness, two men have been arrested as a result of an attempted theft of a catalytic converter. Richmond Police were called to the 3800 block of West Broad Street at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 due to reports of two individuals under a vehicle and sounds of a saw cutting metal.
Henrico Police make arrest in Parham Road homicide
Henrico Police Dec. 1 arrested an 18-year-old male in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old male Nov. 29 in the parking lot of a Walmart on Parham Road, near Regency Square mall. The suspect, Javion Peroune, of Henrico, turned himself in at police headquarters after police had labeled...
Henrico gas station employee says suspect told her to lie on the floor during armed robbery
Police in Henrico County caught the man they say robbed at least seven businesses at gunpoint.
WAVY News 10
Police: Armed robbery at Suffolk Ding Wing store
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Ding Wing convenience store in the 600 block of East Washington Street in downtown Suffolk was robbed at gunpoint Sunday evening, Suffolk Police said. Police said a man entered the store around 9:58 p.m., displayed a firearm and demanded money from the register. The...
Woman critically injured in Petersburg shooting
A woman was critically injured in a shooting outside an apartment complex in Petersburg Sunday evening, according to police.
Victim identified in deadly Aqueduct Drive shooting in Newport News
A man died following a shooting in Newport News late Saturday night, according to a release from police.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Dolphin woman charged with embezzlement
LAWRENCEVILLE – Shannon A. Sealy, 38, from Dolphin, Virginia is charged with embezzlement from Davis Travel Center, 12461 Old Stage Road, Warfield, Virginia on Nov. 9, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Captain J. B. Lopresti received a call at approximately 4:45 p.m. regarding a large loss of cigarettes and money and the reporting party believed they had a suspect. Lieutenant J. W. Myrick and Lopresti responded to the Davis Travel Center and talked with the general manager about the complaint. He discovered a significant loss of money/cigarettes. He began checking the paperwork at the end of each shift discovered possible thefts. He reviewed surveillance camera footage of Shannon Sealy and discovered that she was the one responsible for the larceny.
Police confirm woman killed in Midlothian Turnpike crash in Chesterfield was a pedestrian
Several travel lanes on Midlothian Turnpike are closed as a result of the crash.
Man shot in Creighton Court, police investigating
Police are investigating after a man was shot in Creighton Court Sunday evening.
Police searching for jewelry thief accused of stealing from Colonial Heights Walmart
Police said she walked over to the jewelry department, broke open a jewelry display and ended up stealing more than $1000 in jewelry and merchandise.
‘I could see legs hanging out of the door’: Witness called 911 upon seeing Virginia State Police trooper ‘dragged’ on interstate
"His hat had flown out, and we were just like, 'Oh my gosh, the police officer's in the vehicle. He's being dragged,' because he was hanging out of it," she said. "As we were on the phone with [the dispatcher], we kind of lost them. We could still see them swerving in and out of cars periodically. Then, all of a sudden, there's just a cloud of smoke."
NBC12
Woman killed in hit and run on Chamberlayne Avenue
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was pronounced dead on the scene following a fatal collision on the 1400 block of Chamberlayne Avenue. Richmond Police were called on Friday, Dec 2. shortly before 9:30 p.m. due to reports of a person being struck in the roadway. When police arrived they...
Augusta Free Press
Chesterfield County: Police seek information on missing 19-year-old male
The Chesterfield County Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 19-year-old male. Marcus James Johnson, 19, of the 2100 block of Esquire Road in Chesterfield, was reported missing by his family on Nov. 27. Johnson was last seen leaving his residence on Nov. 16. Anyone with information about Johnson’s...
Comments / 0