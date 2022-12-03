Read full article on original website
WSET
River Ridge announced its holiday festivities
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — River Ridge has announced the beginning of its holiday festivities on Monday. River Ridge said this year’s celebrations will feature photos with Santa; collections for the Salvation Army Angel Tree and Red Kettle Campaign; the Delightfully campaign with a chance to win $600 in prizes; the Nativity Scene; and the Sounds of the Season Holiday Concert Series.
WSET
Want dog photos with Santa Paws? This K-9 Academy is holding a holiday picture day
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — Does your pup want a Holiday photo with Santa Paws? The K-9 Academy in Altavista is holding a chance for you to do just that!. This Sunday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. Santa Claus will be available at The K-9 Academy for photos.
WSET
Win a Gift Basket Full of Amazing Items as Part of Our Holiday Giveaways
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Liberty Tax has created a basket of dreams to give away during our Holiday Giveaways this year! Click here to enter now. Emily spoke with them about what goodies are inside and the other giveaways they have planned for December.
Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander Trail
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Virginia but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Boar's Head Resort for their Winter Wander Trail of Lights. Keep reading to learn more.
WSET
Car dealership gives back to Lynchburg children this Christmas
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Carter Myers Automotive is helping give back to children in our area this holiday season. They collected 58 bikes and counting to donate to two organizations. "We put a portion of every car sale towards the purchase of bikes," said Jessica Hicks, a Sales Associate...
WSET
Local developer purchases Calvary Baptist Church in Roanoke, plans to redevelop
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A historic sanctuary built in 1925 in Roanoke, Calvary Baptist Church has been sold. Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer announced the sale of Calvary Baptist Church, a landmark building in downtown Roanoke that has transferred to a third party for the first time following a century of productive use and service. The congregation itself dates to 1891.
WSET
'Completely Destroyed:' Givens Books set for demo in Salem is taken down by fire first
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A fire that began around 8 p.m. Tuesday night destroyed the Givens Books building in Salem, according to Salem Fire & EMS. The building was on East Main Street. SFEMS responded to the scene and took in the damage. "Once crews got on scene, we...
WSET
Temporary lane closures expected on Fifth Street as crew complete manhole repairs
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A temporary lane closure on Fifth Street in Lynchburg is expected to cause minor delays on Tuesday afternoon. Until 3 p.m., a portion of Fifth Street (between Main Street and Commerce Street), will be reduced to one lane, possibly in both directions, in order to accommodate crews performing manhole repairs.
WHSV
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center advises against using glue traps
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many critters sneak into houses during the winter. However, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is advising against using glue traps. Glue traps are commonly used against mice, but they can be bad for their natural predator, snakes. “If you have mice in your house, they’re...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
WSET
Foot Problems Plaguing You? Let The Good Feet Store Help
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Good Feet store is designed to help you alleviate pain in your feet. They work with you to find inserts that may help bring you some relief. Emily spoke with a woman who was in a lot of pain before walking into the store and getting help.
WSET
Win a Gift Worth More Than $700 from Something Else Boutique
Forest, VA (WSET) — Something Else Boutique has an amazing prize for our Holiday Giveaways. It's worth more than $700. You can enter here. They also have three locations so you can find cute items for everyone on your Christmas shopping list. Emily got to see all the goodies and also found a holiday staple lurking around the shop! Check it out!
WSET
Westside Elementary closed after power outage in Roanoke
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Around 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the power went out for over a thousand customers in Roanoke, Appalachian Power said. The outage forced one school to stay closed for the day. Westside Elementary announced early Wednesday morning that school would be closed due to the...
WSET
White Mill restoration project moves forward after final approval from city officials
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Industrial Development Authority of Danville on Tuesday gave final approval to the documents necessary to move forward with the restoration and rehabilitation of the former White Mill building at 424 Memorial Drive. The approval came during a series of votes at a special called...
WSET
Hill City Pharmacy opens location in Rustburg
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A new pharmacy is now open in Rustburg. On Monday, Hill City Pharmacy opened up a new store. Owner Bryan Moody said they have a drive-thru and they offer delivery service to the area. This is Hill City Pharmacy's third location. "We just saw...
wvtf.org
Va. News: Newport News food forest, Price Edward County seal
Prince Edward County has revised its official seal to recognize a landmark event in its history. And, a neighborhood in Newport News will soon have a food forest open to the entire community. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access...
WSET
Is your name Michael, Angela or Aisha? Firehouse Subs is giving you a free sub Tuesday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you are named Michael, Angela or Aisha, Tuesday is your lucky day! With any purchase, you can get a free medium sub at Firehouse Subs on Tuesday, December 6. The promotion is called Name of the Day--a limited-time promo Firehouse Subs is bringing back.
WSLS
Quiet and cool through Monday, but we’re tracking when showers return
ROANOKE, Va. – A cold front was the big weather-maker Saturday as it sent rain and strong breezes our way. The front is now east of the region and high pressure is replacing it from the west. That means sunnier, but also cooler weather for your Sunday. We’re forecasting...
whro.org
On The Line: Clifton Forge and Iron Gate
Using gravity, and some rather strong mules, self-taught civil engineer Moncure Robinson moved a cart of coal along a set of rail tracks he designed in 1831. From a coal seam in Midlothian, Robinson guided his cargo 13 miles away to Manchester's wharves on the James River—making Virginia’s Chesterfield Railroad one of the first to operate in the United States and stoking Virginia’s economic engine.
WSLS
Portion of southbound lanes on Peters Creek Road SW blocked off
ROANOKE, Va. – A portion of southbound lanes are blocked off on Peters Creek Road SW in Roanoke. Authorities say a crash early Sunday caused damage to a pole, creating a hazard to drivers. Southbound lanes are closed from the area of Aerial Way Drive to the intersection at...
