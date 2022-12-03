ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

River Ridge announced its holiday festivities

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — River Ridge has announced the beginning of its holiday festivities on Monday. River Ridge said this year’s celebrations will feature photos with Santa; collections for the Salvation Army Angel Tree and Red Kettle Campaign; the Delightfully campaign with a chance to win $600 in prizes; the Nativity Scene; and the Sounds of the Season Holiday Concert Series.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Car dealership gives back to Lynchburg children this Christmas

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Carter Myers Automotive is helping give back to children in our area this holiday season. They collected 58 bikes and counting to donate to two organizations. "We put a portion of every car sale towards the purchase of bikes," said Jessica Hicks, a Sales Associate...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Local developer purchases Calvary Baptist Church in Roanoke, plans to redevelop

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A historic sanctuary built in 1925 in Roanoke, Calvary Baptist Church has been sold. Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer announced the sale of Calvary Baptist Church, a landmark building in downtown Roanoke that has transferred to a third party for the first time following a century of productive use and service. The congregation itself dates to 1891.
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center advises against using glue traps

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many critters sneak into houses during the winter. However, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is advising against using glue traps. Glue traps are commonly used against mice, but they can be bad for their natural predator, snakes. “If you have mice in your house, they’re...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia

Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
NELLYSFORD, VA
WSET

Foot Problems Plaguing You? Let The Good Feet Store Help

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Good Feet store is designed to help you alleviate pain in your feet. They work with you to find inserts that may help bring you some relief. Emily spoke with a woman who was in a lot of pain before walking into the store and getting help.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Win a Gift Worth More Than $700 from Something Else Boutique

Forest, VA (WSET) — Something Else Boutique has an amazing prize for our Holiday Giveaways. It's worth more than $700. You can enter here. They also have three locations so you can find cute items for everyone on your Christmas shopping list. Emily got to see all the goodies and also found a holiday staple lurking around the shop! Check it out!
FOREST, VA
WSET

Westside Elementary closed after power outage in Roanoke

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Around 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the power went out for over a thousand customers in Roanoke, Appalachian Power said. The outage forced one school to stay closed for the day. Westside Elementary announced early Wednesday morning that school would be closed due to the...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Hill City Pharmacy opens location in Rustburg

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A new pharmacy is now open in Rustburg. On Monday, Hill City Pharmacy opened up a new store. Owner Bryan Moody said they have a drive-thru and they offer delivery service to the area. This is Hill City Pharmacy's third location. "We just saw...
RUSTBURG, VA
wvtf.org

Va. News: Newport News food forest, Price Edward County seal

Prince Edward County has revised its official seal to recognize a landmark event in its history. And, a neighborhood in Newport News will soon have a food forest open to the entire community. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
whro.org

On The Line: Clifton Forge and Iron Gate

Using gravity, and some rather strong mules, self-taught civil engineer Moncure Robinson moved a cart of coal along a set of rail tracks he designed in 1831. From a coal seam in Midlothian, Robinson guided his cargo 13 miles away to Manchester's wharves on the James River—making Virginia’s Chesterfield Railroad one of the first to operate in the United States and stoking Virginia’s economic engine.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
WSLS

Portion of southbound lanes on Peters Creek Road SW blocked off

ROANOKE, Va. – A portion of southbound lanes are blocked off on Peters Creek Road SW in Roanoke. Authorities say a crash early Sunday caused damage to a pole, creating a hazard to drivers. Southbound lanes are closed from the area of Aerial Way Drive to the intersection at...
ROANOKE, VA

