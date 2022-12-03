Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wccsradio.com
IUP GIVING TUESDAY SHATTERS GOAL
Officials at IUP announced yesterday that this year’s Giving Tuesday’s goal was doubled. In a news release, IUP announced that Giving Tuesday raised approximately $41,337 during the 24-hour effort thanks to 204 gifts from 175 donors. Those donors include university employees, alumni, students, and friends. The amount also...
WJAC TV
'I was like, what?' Local student receives full scholarship to Ivy League college
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Christmas came early for a Richland Township high school student last week. Sierra Rodgers got the news of a lifetime when she found out she's been accepted to Dartmouth College and will be getting a full ride to the Ivy League institution. The news...
wccsradio.com
GEORGEANN LONG, 85
Georgeann (Burkett) Long, 85, of Indiana, passed away Saturday Dec. 3, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. A daughter of the late George and Bertha (Ness) Burkett, she was born Dec. 31, 1936, in Indiana. Georgeann worked as a nurse at Indiana Hospital as well as a hospital in Columbia, SC, before her children were born, at which point she took over the role of homemaker. She later worked for the Indiana Free Library as a library clerk for 36 years. Georgeann was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, where she regularly volunteered with different programs. She enjoyed golf in her younger years and was a lifetime lover of reading and gardening.
wccsradio.com
LABOR AND INDUSTRY SECRETARY VISITS RIVER VALLEY STEAM ACADEMY
Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier paid a visit to the River Valley STEAM Academy in Saltsburg this morning to take part in a tour of the building and participate in a roundtable discussion. Conversation focused on how the River Valley School District allows students to explore...
wccsradio.com
BETTY MARY JANE NORMAND, 93
Betty May Jane (Lightcap) Normand, 93, of Indiana, PA passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her home. The daughter of France E. and Mary E. (Frain) Lightcap, she was born May 26, 1929, in Wyano, PA. Ms. Normand enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid...
wccsradio.com
DONNA KURCSICS, 60
Donna Denise Kurcsics, 60, of Blairsville, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with a very rare form of cancer. She was born on May 23, 1962, in DuBois to the late Angelo Rudolph and Lucy Rose (Ciccone) Stefanelli.
wccsradio.com
EISENHOWER PROJECT DISCUSSIONS CONTINUE FOR INDIANA AREA SCHOOL BOARD
The Indiana Area School Board was busy Monday night with its annual reorganization meeting, followed by the regular board meeting. During the reorganization meeting, Walter Schroth was re-elected as board president by an 8-1 vote. Schroth was grateful for his re-election and said he plans on getting students to learn how to read, something that he said was lost over the last couple of years.
explore venango
Clarion Area High School Helping Students Deal With Tragic Loss
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – About 370 Clarion Area High School students returned to school on Monday morning, many of them reeling from the news that their classmate, 14-year-old Paige Harrigan, has died. “When we got the news, we called our trauma team together and made a game plan so...
wccsradio.com
REORGANIZATION MEETINGS CONTINUE TONIGHT FOR INDIANA COUNTY SCHOOLS
Three school boards will hold reorganization meetings tonight. After the reorganization of the Indiana school board, the board will hold its regular monthly meeting for December. On the draft agenda for tonight is an update on the Eisenhower project, and a motion to authorize the administration to seek proposals to have a third party consultant provide a second cost estimate for the project, and that the administration and Colkitt Law Firm be allowed to work with and outside consultant to work on the Eisenhower insurance claim. The actual contract for that will be brought back to the board for approval.
wccsradio.com
UNITED BOYS, MARION CENTER GIRLS PICK UP WINS; INDIANA HOCKEY FALLS TO NORWIN
The United Lions picked up a 64-48 win over Punxsutawney last night in Armagh. Leading the way for United was Tyler Robertson, who had 17 points. Brad Felix and Dylan Dishong each posted 14. United went ahead for good with a 25-point third quarter. The Lions also held Punxsy to...
Johnstown assisted living group collecting holiday gifts for seniors
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The first-ever Sock Drop for Seniors is going on now at the EG Associates Group Senior Living Placement Services. Over the next weeks, the group will be collecting nonslip socks, slippers, puzzle, books, crafts and personal care products for residents of The Atrium in downtown Johnstown. The group is asking […]
wccsradio.com
MARY (DAMERON) WEINELL, 99
Mary Kathleen “Kitty” (Dameron) Weinell, 99, of Blairsville, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, in St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana, PA. The daughter of Alver R. and Eula M. (Graves) Dameron, was born on August 18, 1923 in Council Bluffs, IA. Kitty was a past member of...
Cambria, Clearfield representative announces office locations
(WTAJ) – State Representative-elect Dallas Kephart (R-Clearfield/Cambria) is announcing his district office locations as he prepares to serve his freshman term in office, which officially began on Thursday, Dec. 1. “The news coming out from the state Capitol is what generates a majority of the attention,” Kephart said. “But some of the most significant and […]
wccsradio.com
IRENE HOUSER, 98
Irene M. Houser, 98, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 while at St. Andrew’s Village. The daughter of Doyle and Hazel (Henry) Cameron, she was born September 14, 1924 in Iselin, PA. Irene was a member of Washington Church. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and taking bus trips...
Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announces merging of two local parishes
BEAVER COUNTY — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced it will merge two local parishes to form one larger new one. The new parish will combine Saint Blaise and Saint Monica. The Saint Blaise parish is currently home to worshipers from Midland. Saint Monica covers the area of Beaver Falls, Chippewa and Darlington.
wccsradio.com
LAURA EDGINGTON, 45
Laura Leigh (Rainey) Edgington, 45, of Shelocta, died December 1, 2022 in Indiana. Born January 10, 1977 in Indiana, she was a daughter of Janet Sturgeon and Dennis Rainey. Laura loved to cook for her family. Cooking was her passion. She had a loving heart and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She especially loved her family, especially her children, her grandchildren and her mother, with whom she lived the past four years.
90-year-old man, left on Pittsburgh doorstep as newborn, meets the family he never knew
A 12-day-old baby boy left in a basket on a Garfield doorstep in 1932, has found his long-lost Pittsburgh family. Jim Scott wrote a “Christmas wish” to connect with his birth family in 2016. And for the past six years, he’s been putting together the pieces of what most of us take for granted: a family.
3 Reasons Why Pittsburgh is the Best City in the US
When it comes to American cities, there are plenty of great options to choose from. The obvious choices are places like Miami, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. New York City isn't even that far away, but the obvious choices aren't always the best. Cities like Portland, Memphis, and Tulsa are great alternatives to the biggest tourist destinations. But if you're looking for the best of the best, then there's really only one contender—and that's Pittsburgh.
pbrtv.com
Former Pittsburgh air personality killed in wreck
PBRTV has learned the death of a former area on-air personality. B. J. Forsyth was involved in an automobile collision Sunday afternoon not far from his home in Cranberry Township. Forsyth went simply as “B.J.” when he was on the air at iHeart stations WKST-FM (96.1) and WWSW (94.5). For those who remember him on the former Charleroi-licensed WESA (98.3), he went by “Art Vandalay”. He eventually left radio to support his family.
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
Comments / 0