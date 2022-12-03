ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clymer, PA

wccsradio.com

IUP GIVING TUESDAY SHATTERS GOAL

Officials at IUP announced yesterday that this year’s Giving Tuesday’s goal was doubled. In a news release, IUP announced that Giving Tuesday raised approximately $41,337 during the 24-hour effort thanks to 204 gifts from 175 donors. Those donors include university employees, alumni, students, and friends. The amount also...
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

GEORGEANN LONG, 85

Georgeann (Burkett) Long, 85, of Indiana, passed away Saturday Dec. 3, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. A daughter of the late George and Bertha (Ness) Burkett, she was born Dec. 31, 1936, in Indiana. Georgeann worked as a nurse at Indiana Hospital as well as a hospital in Columbia, SC, before her children were born, at which point she took over the role of homemaker. She later worked for the Indiana Free Library as a library clerk for 36 years. Georgeann was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, where she regularly volunteered with different programs. She enjoyed golf in her younger years and was a lifetime lover of reading and gardening.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

LABOR AND INDUSTRY SECRETARY VISITS RIVER VALLEY STEAM ACADEMY

Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier paid a visit to the River Valley STEAM Academy in Saltsburg this morning to take part in a tour of the building and participate in a roundtable discussion. Conversation focused on how the River Valley School District allows students to explore...
SALTSBURG, PA
wccsradio.com

BETTY MARY JANE NORMAND, 93

Betty May Jane (Lightcap) Normand, 93, of Indiana, PA passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her home. The daughter of France E. and Mary E. (Frain) Lightcap, she was born May 26, 1929, in Wyano, PA. Ms. Normand enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid...
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

DONNA KURCSICS, 60

Donna Denise Kurcsics, 60, of Blairsville, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with a very rare form of cancer. She was born on May 23, 1962, in DuBois to the late Angelo Rudolph and Lucy Rose (Ciccone) Stefanelli.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
wccsradio.com

EISENHOWER PROJECT DISCUSSIONS CONTINUE FOR INDIANA AREA SCHOOL BOARD

The Indiana Area School Board was busy Monday night with its annual reorganization meeting, followed by the regular board meeting. During the reorganization meeting, Walter Schroth was re-elected as board president by an 8-1 vote. Schroth was grateful for his re-election and said he plans on getting students to learn how to read, something that he said was lost over the last couple of years.
INDIANA, PA
explore venango

Clarion Area High School Helping Students Deal With Tragic Loss

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – About 370 Clarion Area High School students returned to school on Monday morning, many of them reeling from the news that their classmate, 14-year-old Paige Harrigan, has died. “When we got the news, we called our trauma team together and made a game plan so...
CLARION, PA
wccsradio.com

REORGANIZATION MEETINGS CONTINUE TONIGHT FOR INDIANA COUNTY SCHOOLS

Three school boards will hold reorganization meetings tonight. After the reorganization of the Indiana school board, the board will hold its regular monthly meeting for December. On the draft agenda for tonight is an update on the Eisenhower project, and a motion to authorize the administration to seek proposals to have a third party consultant provide a second cost estimate for the project, and that the administration and Colkitt Law Firm be allowed to work with and outside consultant to work on the Eisenhower insurance claim. The actual contract for that will be brought back to the board for approval.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown assisted living group collecting holiday gifts for seniors

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The first-ever Sock Drop for Seniors is going on now at the EG Associates Group Senior Living Placement Services. Over the next weeks, the group will be collecting nonslip socks, slippers, puzzle, books, crafts and personal care products for residents of The Atrium in downtown Johnstown. The group is asking […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wccsradio.com

MARY (DAMERON) WEINELL, 99

Mary Kathleen “Kitty” (Dameron) Weinell, 99, of Blairsville, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, in St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana, PA. The daughter of Alver R. and Eula M. (Graves) Dameron, was born on August 18, 1923 in Council Bluffs, IA. Kitty was a past member of...
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Cambria, Clearfield representative announces office locations

(WTAJ) – State Representative-elect Dallas Kephart (R-Clearfield/Cambria) is announcing his district office locations as he prepares to serve his freshman term in office, which officially began on Thursday, Dec. 1. “The news coming out from the state Capitol is what generates a majority of the attention,” Kephart said. “But some of the most significant and […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

IRENE HOUSER, 98

Irene M. Houser, 98, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 while at St. Andrew’s Village. The daughter of Doyle and Hazel (Henry) Cameron, she was born September 14, 1924 in Iselin, PA. Irene was a member of Washington Church. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and taking bus trips...
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

LAURA EDGINGTON, 45

Laura Leigh (Rainey) Edgington, 45, of Shelocta, died December 1, 2022 in Indiana. Born January 10, 1977 in Indiana, she was a daughter of Janet Sturgeon and Dennis Rainey. Laura loved to cook for her family. Cooking was her passion. She had a loving heart and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She especially loved her family, especially her children, her grandchildren and her mother, with whom she lived the past four years.
SHELOCTA, PA
Ted Rivers

3 Reasons Why Pittsburgh is the Best City in the US

When it comes to American cities, there are plenty of great options to choose from. The obvious choices are places like Miami, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. New York City isn't even that far away, but the obvious choices aren't always the best. Cities like Portland, Memphis, and Tulsa are great alternatives to the biggest tourist destinations. But if you're looking for the best of the best, then there's really only one contender—and that's Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pbrtv.com

Former Pittsburgh air personality killed in wreck

PBRTV has learned the death of a former area on-air personality. B. J. Forsyth was involved in an automobile collision Sunday afternoon not far from his home in Cranberry Township. Forsyth went simply as “B.J.” when he was on the air at iHeart stations WKST-FM (96.1) and WWSW (94.5). For those who remember him on the former Charleroi-licensed WESA (98.3), he went by “Art Vandalay”. He eventually left radio to support his family.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Jake Wells

Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

