80-Year-Old Woman Has Played the Michigan Lottery Since it Began and Just Won Big
Carolyn Geiss has been playing the Michigan Lottery since it began and her persistence has finally paid off. The 80-year-old just nabbed a $1 million Powerball prize. The Dearborn woman was just old enough to legally buy lottery tickets when the Michigan Lottery was established in November of 1972. She's been playing ever since and tells the Lottery that winning a $1 million prize is "breathtaking."
wcsx.com
Michigan is Losing Residents, and They’re Moving to This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
34-year-old Wisconsin man overdoses at Belleville rest stop
Michigan State Police are investigating an apparent drug overdose after a man was pronounced dead in the parking lot of a Wayne County rest area.
fox2detroit.com
Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Firefighters battle apartment fire in Ypsilanti near Eastern Michigan University’s campus
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Firefighters are battling an apartment fire on Washtenaw Ave. near Hewitt St. in Ypsilanti. That’s close to Eastern Michigan University’s campus. Firefighters arrived on the scene around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Around 6 a.m., the fire appeared to be out with crews working on hot...
Suspect In Death Of Mich. Man Killed For Not Holding Elevator Door Arrested
Chief James White called the shooting 'absolutely ridiculous.'
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn man charged in antisemitic incident has bond revoked in separate case
DETROIT – The Dearborn man that has been charged with ethnic intimidation after an antisemitic incident that took place at an Oakland County synagogue has had his bond revoked for another case. On Tuesday, Hassan Chokr was in front of a Wayne County judge for an emergency bond hearing...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged with ethnic intimidation goes off on Oakland County judge during hearing
PONTIAC, Mich. – A 35-year-old man from Dearborn that has been charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation went off on a judge in Oakland County during his arraignment on Monday. Hassan Yehia Chokr was charged with two felony counts of ethnic intimidation after he reportedly made antisemitic and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
These Detroit food, drink finds made me happy in 2022
DETROIT – Well, the year is coming to an end. Oh, 2022, we hardly knew you. But before this thing wraps up, I thought it would be fun for just a normal guy (me) to review some of my favorite things I found around Detroit this year. I’m not...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties
ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: The Original Gonella’s
DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re stopping in Detroit to try some of the best sandwiches in the city at The Original Gonella’s. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. The Original Gonella’s is located on Oakwood Boulevard...
WNEM
Did you see it? Reports of fireball in Genesee County & SE Michigan
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Reports of a fireball streaking across the sky have surfaced in Genesee County, and other parts of southeast Michigan. The reports in Genesee County occurred around 7:30 PM to 7:35 PM. Both reports indicated it was greenish in color, and lasted about 1-3 seconds. If...
Thieves wreck several Dodge Durangos during attempted theft at Stellantis plant in Detroit
At least two vehicles were wrecked early Tuesday morning after thieves allegedly attempted to steal them from Stellantis’ Jefferson North Plant in Detroit, the automaker said.
Man arrested taken into custody for deadly Greektown elevator shooting
(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a deadly elevator shooting in Greektown last month has been arrested.According to the Detroit Police Department, the suspect was taken into custody in Ohio. He will be extradited to Michigan to be formally charged.The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. on Nov. 27 on Monroe Street. Police say 29-year-old Ariel Harris was shot and killed after an argument about holding the elevator door. Harris' family said the father of two was attempting to let a group of women onto the elevator first when the suspect became upset and fired a gun.
Michigan man found dead after driving off ramp into St. Clair River
(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man was found dead after driving his car off a ramp and into the St. Clair River in Clay Township, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.St. Clair County Dive Team was requested by the Clay Township Police Department after a 34-year-old man drove his 2014 Audi A6 off the ramp at Harsens Island ferry and submerged his vehicle.Police say he was transported to Ascension River District, where he was pronounced dead.The vehicle was removed from the St. Clair River, and the man's family was notified.
ClickOnDetroit.com
53-year-old Inkster man killed in Van Buren Township crash
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 53-year-old Inkster man was killed in a Van Buren Township crash that involved three cars and left one other person injured. Police said the crash happened at 1:40 p.m. on Sunday (Dec. 4) on Rawsonville Road just south of Huron River Drive. When...
fox2detroit.com
Cockroaches found in Detroit Popeyes restaurant in DoorDash driver video
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Creepy, crawly, cockroaches in a video – posted by a DoorDash Driver of the Popeye’s location on Detroit’s east side, at Conner and Warren has surfaced. "They got roaches y’all," said the driver on video. "Running all over the straws,. "German Cockroaches...
It Costs How Much to Charge an Electric Vehicle on Belle Isle?
Sure it's fast, but that is a hefty price tag. Currently, electric vehicle chargers are being installed on Belle Isle in Detroit. If you own an electric vehicle, these new state-of-the-art chargers will come with a pro and a con. The pro is that these chargers will charge your electric vehicle in 30 minutes. The con is that it will cost you around 50 bucks.
