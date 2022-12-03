ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Banana 101.5

80-Year-Old Woman Has Played the Michigan Lottery Since it Began and Just Won Big

Carolyn Geiss has been playing the Michigan Lottery since it began and her persistence has finally paid off. The 80-year-old just nabbed a $1 million Powerball prize. The Dearborn woman was just old enough to legally buy lottery tickets when the Michigan Lottery was established in November of 1972. She's been playing ever since and tells the Lottery that winning a $1 million prize is "breathtaking."
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
INKSTER, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

These Detroit food, drink finds made me happy in 2022

DETROIT – Well, the year is coming to an end. Oh, 2022, we hardly knew you. But before this thing wraps up, I thought it would be fun for just a normal guy (me) to review some of my favorite things I found around Detroit this year. I’m not...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties

ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: The Original Gonella’s

DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re stopping in Detroit to try some of the best sandwiches in the city at The Original Gonella’s. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. The Original Gonella’s is located on Oakwood Boulevard...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Man arrested taken into custody for deadly Greektown elevator shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a deadly elevator shooting in Greektown last month has been arrested.According to the Detroit Police Department, the suspect was taken into custody in Ohio. He will be extradited to Michigan to be formally charged.The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. on Nov. 27 on Monroe Street. Police say 29-year-old Ariel Harris was shot and killed after an argument about holding the elevator door. Harris' family said the father of two was attempting to let a group of women onto the elevator first when the suspect became upset and fired a gun. 
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan man found dead after driving off ramp into St. Clair River

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man was found dead after driving his car off a ramp and into the St. Clair River in Clay Township, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.St. Clair County Dive Team was requested by the Clay Township Police Department after a 34-year-old man drove his 2014 Audi A6 off the ramp at Harsens Island ferry and submerged his vehicle.Police say he was transported to Ascension River District, where he was pronounced dead.The vehicle was removed from the St. Clair River, and the man's family was notified.
CLAY TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

53-year-old Inkster man killed in Van Buren Township crash

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 53-year-old Inkster man was killed in a Van Buren Township crash that involved three cars and left one other person injured. Police said the crash happened at 1:40 p.m. on Sunday (Dec. 4) on Rawsonville Road just south of Huron River Drive. When...
INKSTER, MI
1470 WFNT

It Costs How Much to Charge an Electric Vehicle on Belle Isle?

Sure it's fast, but that is a hefty price tag. Currently, electric vehicle chargers are being installed on Belle Isle in Detroit. If you own an electric vehicle, these new state-of-the-art chargers will come with a pro and a con. The pro is that these chargers will charge your electric vehicle in 30 minutes. The con is that it will cost you around 50 bucks.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy