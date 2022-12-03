Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Mills Lane, Hall of Fame Referee, Passes Away at 85
Mills Lane, one of the most well-known and respected referees in professional boxing, celebrated for his no-nonsense demeanor and pre-fight catchphrase “Let’s Get It On!”, passed away Tuesday morning in his hometown of Reno, Nevada. He was surrounded by his two sons, Terry and Tommy, and his wife Kay. He was 85.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Confirms He's Not Contractually Tied To Mayweather: 'All Love, No Bad Blood'
Gervonta Davis provided crystal clear clarity on his promotional situation on Monday after months of deleted comments on social media alluding to the notion that he’s no longer contractually tied to Mayweather Promotions. “First and foremost, love to Mayweather Promotions and all that they have done for me, but...
Boxing Scene
Ennis: If It Was Up To Me, I’d Be Fighting Vergil Ortiz Next; Big Fight & I Want It To Happen
Jaron Ennis was convinced as recently as a couple of weeks ago that he would fight Eimantas Stanionis next for the WBA’s secondary welterweight title. It turns out that another young 147-pound knockout artist, Vergil Ortiz Jr., is more likely to get that opportunity. The WBA ordered a Stanionis-Ortiz purse bid Monday for December 12.
Boxing Scene
Fury: I'd Bet 1 Million With Anybody That Wilder Knocks Joshua Out Cold!
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is willing to put his money where his mouth is - by putting up a bet of $1 million that Deontay Wilder will knock Anthony Joshua out - if the two former beltholders ever collide. Fury has face Wilder on three occasions. They went to...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez: The Goal For Next Year Is Josh Taylor, To Kick His Ass In The UK
FLEMINGTON, New Jersey – Teofimo Lopez will have plenty of appealing options within the 140-pound division if he defeats Sandor Martin on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. Lopez hopes, however, that the undefeated, undisputed champion who might move up to welterweight sticks around for two more fights at...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Teofimo Lopez, Sandor Martin - Tense Face-Off in New York City
Brooklyn native Teofimo Lopez, the former lightweight king and current junior welterweight contender, kicked off fight week 100 stories above Manhattan. Lopez takes on Spanish southpaw Sandor Martin in a 10-round main event this Saturday, Dec. 10, at Madison Square Garden. Four days from his first main event at MSG's "big room," Lopez went face to face with Martin at Edge at Hudson Yards, the highest sky deck in the Western Hemisphere. (photos by Mikey Williams)
Boxing Scene
Agit Kabayel vs. Agron Smakici Set For Vacant EBU Title on January 28
It's official: Heavyweights Agit Kabayel and Agron Smakici clash for the vacant EBU title on January 28 at the RuhrCongress-Halle in Bochum (Germany) on a SES promotion. Kabayel, who hails from Bochum will thus get home turf advantage against Smakici, who hails from Croatia but has on and off been based in Germany.
Boxing Scene
Liam Smith: Eubank Trying to Box the Way Roy’s Got Him Boxing, I Can Capitalize On That
Liam Smith is licking his chops at the way Chris Eubank Jr. has been performing inside the ring lately. The longtime 154-pound contender will take on Eubank Jr. in a middleweight bout Jan. 21 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The announcement comes more than a month after Eubank’s scheduled 157-pound catchweight fight with Conor Benn was cancelled upon the revelation that Benn had tested positive for a banned substance. Benn is currently being investigated by the British Boxing Board of Control and UK-Anti Doping.
Boxing Scene
WBA Bantamweight Titlist Nina Hughes Signs With Matchroom Boxing
Life truly begins at 40 for Nina Hughes. Momentum continues to roll for the unbeaten Brit from Billericay, Essex, who has signed a promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing. The move comes less than two weeks after Hughes claimed the WBA bantamweight title following a well-earned, ten-round win over previously unbeaten champ Jamie Mitchell on November 26 in Dubai.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Demetrius Andrade, Demond Nicholson - Face To Face at Presser
Undefeated five-time world champion and boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis went face to face with unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García at a press conference on Monday before they meet for Davis’ WBA Lightweight Title on Saturday, January 7 headlining a SHOWTIME PPV from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions. (photos by Amanda Westcott)
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis-Karen Chukhadzhian Co-Feature For Davis-Garcia PPV Show January 7
Jaron Ennis will take a significant step January 7 toward securing a legitimate welterweight title shot. BoxingScene.com has learned that the talented contender from Philadelphia will fight Ukraine’s Karen Chukhadzhian that night for the IBF interim 147-pound championship. Their 12-round fight will be the co-feature of a Showtime Pay-Per-View telecast that Gervonta Davis and Hector Luis Garcia will headline at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
Boxing Scene
Austin Trout Plans To Multi-Task Runs in Bare Knuckle and Boxing
Austin “No Doubt” Trout (35-5-1) cannot wait to get back in the ring. On December 9th he will face Jose Sanchez Charles (20-2-1) in Hidalgo, Texas. Assuming he emerges from his upcoming fight injury free, he will make his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut soon after. “I’m excited...
Boxing Scene
Otto Wallin's Promoter Has Spoken With Hearn Regarding Anthony Joshua Fight
Dmitriy Salita, promoter for heavyweight contender Otto Wallin, indicates that he's held conversations with Eddie Hearn for a 2023 collision with Anthony Joshua. Joshua is looking to recover after suffering back to back decision losses to unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. The British superstar is aiming to return in the...
Boxing Scene
Brandon Glanton: I Clearly Beat Light, I Should Be Facing Okolie Next
Brandon Glanton and David Light went toe to toe last Friday evening on ProBox TV, in a fight where many observers felt Glanton edged it out. However, it was Light who went home with the split decision victory. The WBO has now ordered cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie to make a...
Boxing Scene
Stanionis-Ortiz: WBA Orders Dec. 12 Purse Bid Hearing As Negotiations Stall
Yet another pairing between unbeaten welterweights has so far failed to produce a signed and sealed deal. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the previously ordered Eimantas Stanionis-Vergil Ortiz WBA ‘Regular’ welterweight title fight will now head to a December 12 purse bid hearing. Once optimistic hopes of reaching a deal quickly hit a wall, as the WBA has since intervened to help move things along.
Boxing Scene
Dainier Pero Wins Pro Debut Via First Round Knockout
Dainier Pero didn’t waste anytime Saturday night. The highly touted heavyweight prospect won his professional debut against Deane Williams via first round knockout. The fight was part of a nine fight card that took place at the Outlaw Saloon in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Pero recently made the move to Las...
Boxing Scene
Lopez on Haney: Best Money Fight Won’t Be With Tank; It Will Be With Teofimo Lopez
Teofimo Lopez Jr. could only chuckle when he got wind of Devin Haney and his father’s attempts to get in touch with Lopez’s own father. Bill Haney, the trainer and manager of the undisputed lightweight champion, recently posted a few entertaining videos on social media showing himself trying to locate Lopez Sr. in order to make a deal for their sons to fight each other. In one instance, Bill Haney left a message on Lopez Sr.'s phone, in another, he was seen searching for Lopez Sr. at a Las Vegas supermarket. In both cases, Lopez Sr. was nowhere to be heard or seen.
Boxing Scene
Frank Warren on Fury's Return. Dubois' TKO of Lerena, Crawford-Avanesyan
THE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR stadium was turned into our very own version of Winter Wonderland on Saturday. Despite all the negativity, the naysayers and predictions of a half-full stadium, the pulling power of Tyson Fury was there for all to see on a nippy night in North London. There were 60,000...
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez: "I Wish Nothing But The Best For Edgar Berlanga But He's Not Getting Any Better"
Having urged, pleaded, and flat-out begged the elite of the super middleweight division to face him, David Benavidez was relieved when he was given the good news. After years of back-and-forth trash talk between himself and Caleb Plant, the two have officially agreed to terms and will square off in the first quarter of 2023.
Boxing Scene
Derek Chisora Not Looking To Retire, Plans To Continue Career
Heavyweight veteran Derek Chisora, 38-years-old, is not looking to retire in the near future. This past Saturday night, before a crowd of 60,000 fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw Chisora take a beating at the hands of WBC world champion Tyson Fury. Chisora, with 46 fights under his belt, suffered...
