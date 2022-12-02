Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lexington: The Dispatch purchased by, Kentucky based, Paxton Media GroupThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
Lexington: M&T pawn and gun store robberyThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
Comments / 0