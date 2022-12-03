ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama woman and Florida man arrested in child sex abuse investigation

By Richard Everett
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

DALE COUNTY, Ala ( WDHN ) — A Florida man and woman from Midland City have been arrested and accused of multiple sex and child pornography crimes against a child, per the Dale County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Mason Bynum, Chief Deputy with the DCSO, on Wednesday, November 30, the DCSO was alerted to a situation by the Daleville Department of Public Safety about the sexual abuse of a child that happened outside of Daleville’s jurisdiction.

While looking into the case, DCSO investigators say they identified two suspects and began to conduct interviews and forensic examinations of electronic devices.

With the assistance of the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), a search warrant was executed at a male suspect’s home in Crawfordville, Florida.

Police say more evidence was discovered during the search of the home, and based on evidence collected during the investigation, the DCSO arrested and charged Laura Eden, 29, of Midland City, and James Crum, 33, of Crawfordville.

Eden is charged with Sodomy in the first degree, two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12, and possession of child pornography.

Crum is charged with traveling to meet a minor for unlawful sex acts, two counts of rape, two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12, and possession of child pornography.

Additional charges are expected over multiple jurisdictions. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is assisting in the case and federal charges are expected to be brought.

We are going to do everything we can to make sure they are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law, both federal and state

Mason Bynum

Due to the sensitive nature of the case, no further information will be released.

The case is being investigated by the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, Dothan Police Department, FDLE, Daleville DPS, Dale and Geneva County District Attorneys Office, and the FBI.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

