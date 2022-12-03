ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg Rotary Club hosting Gingerbread House contest

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Folks in Hattiesburg are getting in the holiday spirit with a little construction project. The Hattiesburg Rotary Club is hosting its third annual Ginger Bread House contest. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Fulmer’s Farmstead is hosting ‘Christmas in the Orchard’

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Perry County farm will open its gates over the next two weekends to welcome guest for a bit of holiday cheer. Fulmer’s Farmstead, located just outside of Richton, is hosting its annual “Christmas in the Orchard” event on Dec. 9-Dec. 10 and Dec. 16-Dec. 17.
RICHTON, MS
WDAM-TV

Limited tickets remain for Hub City Players, ‘A Tuna Christmas’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Time is running out to get your Christmas fix through comedy. The Hub City Players will present ‘A Tuna Christmas,’ Dec. 8-Dec. 11 at the Mannoni Performing Arts Center at the University of Southern Mississippi. The comedic play features two actors playing nearly a...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

U.S. 49 Walmart hosting inaugural, in-store Christmas parade

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - To get in the holiday cheer, the Walmart Supercenter located on U.S. 49 is throwing its inaugural, in-store Christmas Parade on Tuesday. Starting at 4 p.m., the public can visit the store to take part in selfies with Santa, kids’ activities and listen to the Hattiesburg High School band.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Jefferson Davis Co. School District planned assembly for Monday’s protest

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - Following Monday’s protest at Jefferson Davis County High School, the Jefferson Davis School District is working to clear up any misinformation. WDAM 7 has learned that district superintendent Ike Haynes originally planned an assembly in the high school auditorium for Monday, after the recent announcement that Robert Young would no longer be the high school principal. The district said students were not skipping school and did not plan the protest.
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker announces start of ‘Pick Up Petal Week’

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Grab those trash bags, Petal residents!. Petal Mayor Tony Ducker announced via Facebook Monday afternoon that this week was the start of “Pick-Up Petal Week.”. The initiative started last year as a way to encourage residents to help clean up the city. “During the summer,...
PETAL, MS
WDAM-TV

Petal Chick-Fil-A expected to open in early January

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -Exciting news for chicken lovers- construction on the new Chick-Fil-A located on Evelyn Gandy Parkway is almost complete. As the Friendly City prepares for the new business, Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said the administration won’t know how the increase in traffic will impact the area until doors open.
PETAL, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg Zoo to introduce new Sloth Experience in 2023

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Get ready to experience a Hub City animal favorite in 2023 with the Hattiesburg Zoo’s new Sloth Experience. “This new experience will allow our guests to have a one-on-one experience with our sloths while giving us the opportunity to provide more information on education and conservation,” said Jeremy Cumpton, director of conservation, education and wildlife.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WKRG

Coffee, ice cream, pizza highlight new Lucedale developments

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – New developments are sprouting up in Lucedale that will bring businesses to the city for the first-time while other brands move locations or re-establish. On Ventura Drive, near Rainforest Car Wash and Walmart, a new shopping center is quickly coming together. The developer says it...
LUCEDALE, MS
natureworldnews.com

Southern Storms Damaged Popular Christmas Attraction in Mississippi Town of Columbia; Communities Helped to Rebuild

As many residents prepared for the much-awaited Christmas and winter season, the Mississippi town of Colombia was a spotlight of Christmas celebration in the small town. However, the recent southern storms rampaged and destroyed the area's beautiful and popular Christmas attraction. As December reached the Meteorological winter, severe weather conditions...
COLUMBIA, MS
WDAM-TV

Experience Columbia moving forward despite storm damage

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Columbia held its Walt Massey Parade of Lights Saturday night, which coincided with Experience Columbia. the Director of Business Development, Jacob Harrison says, it was a night full of wonder. Director of Business Development Jacob Harrison said. “There’s a lot of smiles on faces, not a lot of people looking at social media right now.
COLUMBIA, MS
WDAM-TV

Elderly woman run over by float at Christmas parade in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An elderly woman fell off a float during the 40th annual Sertoma of Laurel Christmas Parade Friday night, and had her leg run over by the next parade vehicle in line, a utility trailer. According to Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox. the injury was non-life...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Jasper County home lost to Saturday night fire

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A family lost its home Saturday night when the structure went up in flames. The Bay Springs Fire Department said on its Facebook page that it was called out about 10:30 p.m. to join firefighters from Stringer and Moss at the residential fire off County Route 19.
JASPER COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Widow of former Forrest County tax collector sworn into position

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With Forrest County recently losing Billy Hudson, a well-known business man in the community, his wife stepped into his shoes. Barbara Hudson was sworn in Monday by the Forrest County Board of Supervisors to finish out her husband’s term as the county tax collector. “It’s...
FORREST COUNTY, MS

