WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Rotary Club hosting Gingerbread House contest
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Folks in Hattiesburg are getting in the holiday spirit with a little construction project. The Hattiesburg Rotary Club is hosting its third annual Ginger Bread House contest. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WDAM-TV
Fulmer’s Farmstead is hosting ‘Christmas in the Orchard’
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Perry County farm will open its gates over the next two weekends to welcome guest for a bit of holiday cheer. Fulmer’s Farmstead, located just outside of Richton, is hosting its annual “Christmas in the Orchard” event on Dec. 9-Dec. 10 and Dec. 16-Dec. 17.
WDAM-TV
Limited tickets remain for Hub City Players, ‘A Tuna Christmas’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Time is running out to get your Christmas fix through comedy. The Hub City Players will present ‘A Tuna Christmas,’ Dec. 8-Dec. 11 at the Mannoni Performing Arts Center at the University of Southern Mississippi. The comedic play features two actors playing nearly a...
WDAM-TV
U.S. 49 Walmart hosting inaugural, in-store Christmas parade
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - To get in the holiday cheer, the Walmart Supercenter located on U.S. 49 is throwing its inaugural, in-store Christmas Parade on Tuesday. Starting at 4 p.m., the public can visit the store to take part in selfies with Santa, kids’ activities and listen to the Hattiesburg High School band.
WDAM-TV
Jefferson Davis Co. School District planned assembly for Monday’s protest
BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - Following Monday’s protest at Jefferson Davis County High School, the Jefferson Davis School District is working to clear up any misinformation. WDAM 7 has learned that district superintendent Ike Haynes originally planned an assembly in the high school auditorium for Monday, after the recent announcement that Robert Young would no longer be the high school principal. The district said students were not skipping school and did not plan the protest.
WDAM-TV
Petal Mayor Tony Ducker announces start of ‘Pick Up Petal Week’
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Grab those trash bags, Petal residents!. Petal Mayor Tony Ducker announced via Facebook Monday afternoon that this week was the start of “Pick-Up Petal Week.”. The initiative started last year as a way to encourage residents to help clean up the city. “During the summer,...
WDAM-TV
Petal Chick-Fil-A expected to open in early January
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -Exciting news for chicken lovers- construction on the new Chick-Fil-A located on Evelyn Gandy Parkway is almost complete. As the Friendly City prepares for the new business, Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said the administration won’t know how the increase in traffic will impact the area until doors open.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Zoo to introduce new Sloth Experience in 2023
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Get ready to experience a Hub City animal favorite in 2023 with the Hattiesburg Zoo’s new Sloth Experience. “This new experience will allow our guests to have a one-on-one experience with our sloths while giving us the opportunity to provide more information on education and conservation,” said Jeremy Cumpton, director of conservation, education and wildlife.
WKRG
Coffee, ice cream, pizza highlight new Lucedale developments
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – New developments are sprouting up in Lucedale that will bring businesses to the city for the first-time while other brands move locations or re-establish. On Ventura Drive, near Rainforest Car Wash and Walmart, a new shopping center is quickly coming together. The developer says it...
WLBT
Jefferson Davis County H.S. students protest after principal is “reassigned”
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students at Jefferson Davis County High School protested Monday after their former principal was let go suddenly on Friday, December 2. The students could be heard yelling “No Young, No Class” inside the school Monday morning. Students said they won’t stop fighting until the former principal returns to school grounds.
natureworldnews.com
Southern Storms Damaged Popular Christmas Attraction in Mississippi Town of Columbia; Communities Helped to Rebuild
As many residents prepared for the much-awaited Christmas and winter season, the Mississippi town of Colombia was a spotlight of Christmas celebration in the small town. However, the recent southern storms rampaged and destroyed the area's beautiful and popular Christmas attraction. As December reached the Meteorological winter, severe weather conditions...
WDAM-TV
Tattoos, social media help identify dismembered body found in Pearl River County
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Tattoos and social media helped investigators identify the dismembered body found inside a toolbox in Pearl River County. Coroner Derek Turnage said the victim was Seth Colter Odom, 24, from Poplarville. Turnage also said Odom died of a gunshot wound, but did not clarify if there was more than one gunshot.
WDAM-TV
Jefferson Davis Co. high school students upset after sudden change in leadership
BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - Some students in Jefferson Davis County were not happy about returning to school this morning, not after hearing the high school would be under new leadership until further notice. “No Young, no class” is what a sign read and even a shirt of students upset about...
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. deputy coroner rules no foul play in missing Hub City man’s death
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has provided an update on the ongoing death investigation of a Hub City man whose body was found after recently being reported missing. HPD says that according to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, through an autopsy report done on 50-year-old Johnnie...
WDAM-TV
Experience Columbia moving forward despite storm damage
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Columbia held its Walt Massey Parade of Lights Saturday night, which coincided with Experience Columbia. the Director of Business Development, Jacob Harrison says, it was a night full of wonder. Director of Business Development Jacob Harrison said. “There’s a lot of smiles on faces, not a lot of people looking at social media right now.
WDAM-TV
Elderly woman run over by float at Christmas parade in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An elderly woman fell off a float during the 40th annual Sertoma of Laurel Christmas Parade Friday night, and had her leg run over by the next parade vehicle in line, a utility trailer. According to Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox. the injury was non-life...
WLOX
Dismembered body found in “large box” in northern Pearl River County
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - According to Sheriff David Allison with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, police are investigating a dismembered male body found in a “large box” on a road in Pearl River County. The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River...
WDAM-TV
Jasper County home lost to Saturday night fire
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A family lost its home Saturday night when the structure went up in flames. The Bay Springs Fire Department said on its Facebook page that it was called out about 10:30 p.m. to join firefighters from Stringer and Moss at the residential fire off County Route 19.
WDAM-TV
‘Devotion’ movie stars come to Hattiesburg for hometown screening
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg has long-celebrated Jesse Leroy Brown and his Navy aviation legacy. Actor Jonathan Majors, who portrays Brown in the film, “Devotion,” said he was called to come to Hattiesburg, to see where it all began. “To see that this city, and...
WDAM-TV
Widow of former Forrest County tax collector sworn into position
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With Forrest County recently losing Billy Hudson, a well-known business man in the community, his wife stepped into his shoes. Barbara Hudson was sworn in Monday by the Forrest County Board of Supervisors to finish out her husband’s term as the county tax collector. “It’s...
