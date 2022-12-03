Cavalier carves up Wall, sends Canadian to 3A Division II semifinals

WOODROW — There's turning in a solid game, and then there's what Canadian quarterback Camren Cavalier had against Wall on Friday night in a Class 3A Division II quarterfinal contest.

The junior signal caller did whatever he wanted — finishing with more than 300 total yards and six total touchdowns, with five coming in the first half — which amounted to a 45-10 win for the Wildcats over the Hawks at First United Park on the campus of Lubbock Cooper High School.

It was another banner game in a season and career full of them for Cavalier, who helped Canadian improve to 12-2 and advance to the semifinals for the eighth time in the last nine years. But it wasn’t a one-man show and the upperclassmen was quick to point out which teammates allowed him to do what he did Friday.

Texas UIL High School Football Playoffs: Canadian vs. Wall, Dec. 2

"Great job by our O-linemen," he said. "When one went down, we had a sophomore step up."

Cavalier has winning built into his DNA, which started back when he was a freshman — the last time the Wildcats won the state championship back in 2020. Going back further, he was in seventh grade watching his older brother Cason lead the Wildcats to a state runner-up finish in 2018.

Now, he has the Wildcats in the semis yet again with a chance to make it to state as well.

"It's pretty cool," Camren said. "I love getting to talk to (Cason) about it. Yesterday (Thursday) we were looking at stats, kind of arguing with each other. It's fun to be able to keep working on what he started and be able to keep that legacy going."

It's been a bit extra special this year with his father Andy on the coaching staff, as well. The proud father was quick to hug his son following the win and his performance.

"It's really special," Camren said. "It can be hard at times, but it's really special to know that the man you love is up there waiting for you to congratulate you and all of that. It's nice."

Andy could be seen immediately after the game hugging Camren. He earned it with the way he played.

Check out the Double T scoreboard removal from Jones AT&T Stadium at Texas Tech

The Cats were on fire from the start as Cavalier hit a wide-open Cree Waite for a 40-yard touchdown on the first possession of the game. Wall moved the ball well on the ensuing drive, but had to settle for a 29-yard field goal by Pierce Jameson to make it 7-3.

After that, it was all Canadian.

Cavalier hit Luke Flowers for a 15-yard touchdown pass the next possession which began a big offensive surge. When Wall took over, D'Wayne Moran burst through the offensive line to force a fumble that was recovered by Jaxtyn Valenzuela on the Hawks' 29-yard line. Cavalier needed one play to hit Flowers for a 29-yard TD pass.

Cavalier ripped off a 26-yard touchdown run to cap the first half scoring and give Canadian a 35-3 advantage, which was not relinquished the rest of the way.

Wall managed to score a touchdown in the third quarter, but it took the Hawks nearly 10 minutes to reach the end zone. Canadian added a field goal and a touchdown pass from Cavalier to Landon Fuentez to give the game its final score.

"I think they just played better defense than we did offense," said Wall coach Houston Guy, whose squad ended the season with an 11-2 mark. "They threw us a lot and ran through a lot of our blocks. ... They've got a great ball club. They're one of those team that you can't take a breath or they're going to score."

With the triumph, the Wildcats prepare for a 6 p.m. Friday semifinal matchup against Gunter at Abilene Christian University’s Wildcat Stadium.

The Wildcats were upended in the regional round last year, but played Gunter in the semifinals five years in a row prior to that — winning two of those contests. If they can even that up this week, Canadian will be going to the state championship game yet again.

"We just have to start getting film," Canadian coach Chris Koetting said. "We've just got to start looking at them. We've had them five times in a row and they beat us three teams while we beat them twice. It's really turned into a rivalry. It'll be interesting."

Canadian 45, Wall 10

WHS 3 0 7 0 — 10

CHS 14 21 0 10 — 45

First Quarter

Canadian- Cree Waite 40 from Camren Cavalier (Emiliano Hernandez kick) 9:23

Wall – Pierce Jameson 29 kick 5:22

Canadian – Luke Flowers 15 from Cavalier (Hernandez kick) 1:51

Second Quarter

Canadian – Cavalier 1 run (Hernandez kick) 10:13

Canadian – Flowers 29 from Cavalier (Hernandez kick) 8:47

Canadian – Cavalier 26 run (Hernandez kick) 6:21

Third Quarter

Wall – Gunnar Dillard 1 run (Jameson Kick) 2:17

Fourth Quarter

Canadian – Hernandez 33 kick 9:36

Canadian – Landon Fuentez 4 from Cavalier (Hernandez kick) 7:57

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Cavalier carves up Wall, sends Canadian to 3A Division II semifinals