Denver, CO

WATCH: NFL.com previews Broncos' game vs. Ravens

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Denver Broncos will go on the road to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season on Sunday. Check out NFL.com’s preview of the game in the above video.

After playing in Baltimore, Denver will return home to host the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 14.

