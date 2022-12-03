Man armed with knife fatally shot when he began to 'charge' at Gwinnett County officers, police say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - "I am trying to make Christmas magical for my kids, and it’s really difficult," Stacey Lewis, the victim of a recent burglary, told FOX 5. It has been a trying time for Stacey Lewis. That is thanks, in part, to Kathryn Lynn Humphrey. Investigators believe she is the burglar who broke into Stacey’s Coweta County house three times, stealing thousands of dollars in collectible toys as well as guns.

COWETA COUNTY, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO