ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Man armed with knife fatally shot when he began to 'charge' at Gwinnett County officers, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
fox5atlanta.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Police need help identifying suspect in November vigil shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Do you recognize this person? DeKalb County Police said the unidentified man is wanted in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old who was shot and killed at a candlelight vigil for a victim of another shooting last month. Family and friends were holding the vigil...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Young man shot at DeKalb gas station in serious condition, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A young man is in the hospital recovering after police say he was shot at a BP gas station Tuesday. According to the DeKalb County Police Department at 6:19 pm., officers were called to the 4700 block of Redan Road in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived, they spotted a male between the age of 18 and 24 years old with an apparent gunshot wound.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Polk County Police respond to Fatal Shooting

According to a report by the Polk County Standard Journal, an altercation between two armed men that occurred in the 2700 block of Esom Hill Road last weekend left one dead. The Polk County Police Department reported that on Sunday at 4 PM, 42-year-old Mark Adam Griffin was shot during the altercation and died from his injuries. Polk County Police are still investigating the incident.
POLK COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot multiple times during fight outside Atlanta gay bar, police say

ATLANTA - One man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting outside a popular Virginia-Highland gay bar early Wednesday morning. Atlanta police confirmed with FOX 5 that a shooting happened before 2:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Friends on Ponce, which is located on the 700 block of Ponce De Leon Avenue NE.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Coweta County victim in burglary still searching for sentimental stolen items

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - "I am trying to make Christmas magical for my kids, and it’s really difficult," Stacey Lewis, the victim of a recent burglary, told FOX 5. It has been a trying time for Stacey Lewis. That is thanks, in part, to Kathryn Lynn Humphrey. Investigators believe she is the burglar who broke into Stacey’s Coweta County house three times, stealing thousands of dollars in collectible toys as well as guns.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Teens charged with shooting at Carrollton apartment complex

CARROLLTON, Ga. - Carrollton police have charged two teens in the shooting of a man at a local apartment complex over the weekend. Officials say shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, officers responded to a call about a shooting at the River Pointe Apartment on the 900 block of Lovvorn Road.
CARROLLTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot near Stone Mountain gas station

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Detectives are investigating a shooting on Redan Road in which one person was shot. Officers were called to the 4700 block of Redan Road near a BP gas station where they found a man, believed to be somewhere between the ages of 18-24, with a gunshot wound.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
11Alive

'I just want justice for my child' | Mom of teen shot dead at Clayton County townhome complex wants answers

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mom is feeling the pain after her child was murdered two months ago and she wants to keep his case a top priority in Clayton County. Karena Matthews' son Kameron Jones was shot at the Riverwood Townhomes on Flint River back on Oct. 10. Someone also shot and killed his friend, 16-year-old Robert Shaw. Police said they saw one teen "lying in a pool of blood on the ground."
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Mom, 37, son, 17, and girlfriend, 15, arrested in Peachtree City drug raid

A Peachtree City mother and son are facing drug charges following the Dec. 3 execution of search warrants at their Twiggs Corner residence. Bradley E. Kantor, 17, was charged with felony counts for sale and distribution of oxycodone, fentanyl and THC oil, along with charges for marijuana possession, said Peachtree City Police Department spokesman Chris Hyatt, who added that a large amount of cash was also seized.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for two suspects in northeast Atlanta car break-in

ATLANTA - Atlanta police and investigators are looking for two male suspects involved in a car break-in on Ponce De Leon Avenue in northeast Atlanta. The victim realized their vehicle had been broken into when the credit/debit card they left in it had been used fraudulently. The police were called on Nov. 19.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Dashcam: Driver crashes into Georgia dorm building during police chase

STATESBORO, Ga. - A police dashcam caught the moments a driver crashed into a Georgia Southern University dorm building while trying to escape an officer over the weekend. Officials with the Statesboro Police Department say the crash happened at the Centennial Place Dorms on Chandler Road at around 2 a.m. Saturday.
STATESBORO, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Dog found dead in Decatur house fire

DECATUR, Ga. - Officials working to put out a blaze on Robin Road in Decatur Tuesday night said they found a dog inside the home, dead. DeKalb County firefighters reported to the house fire around 6:20 p.m. and managed to maintain it. While firefighters were considering the damage done to...
DECATUR, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy