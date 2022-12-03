ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norcross, GA

11Alive

Cobb Police ask public for help finding missing man last seen leaving for work

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 59-year-old man who was last seen leaving for work Monday morning. Victor Roberts was last seen by his wife in Marietta after leaving to go to work. However, he never arrived at his office. Roberts works at the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice as an assistant commissioner, according to Cobb Police.
11Alive

'I just want justice for my child' | Mom of teen shot dead at Clayton County townhome complex wants answers

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mom is feeling the pain after her child was murdered two months ago and she wants to keep his case a top priority in Clayton County. Karena Matthews' son Kameron Jones was shot at the Riverwood Townhomes on Flint River back on Oct. 10. Someone also shot and killed his friend, 16-year-old Robert Shaw. Police said they saw one teen "lying in a pool of blood on the ground."
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot near Stone Mountain gas station

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Detectives are investigating a shooting on Redan Road in which one person was shot. Officers were called to the 4700 block of Redan Road near a BP gas station where they found a man, believed to be somewhere between the ages of 18-24, with a gunshot wound.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Search for missing mother, daughter underway in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dekalb County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing mother and daughter. Officials say 15-year-old Junia and her 1-year-old daughter Amoni were last seen Saturday leaving their home on Lark Lane in Decatur. Junia is about 5-feet-6-inches tall and 130...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Community raises more than $7K for man killed while trying to stop driver doing donuts

TUCKER, Ga. — Friends and family of a man killed by a teenage driver doing donuts in a parking lot have raised more than $7,500 to help with his funeral expenses. Spencer Feuerstein, 31, was hit and killed outside of the Tucker store he worked at on Nov. 10. Police said a driver was doing donuts in the parking lot outside of Hollywood Feed when Feuerstein went out to try to stop him.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Former Atlanta police officer sentenced to 50 years for raping Acworth woman

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former Atlanta police officer was sentenced to 50 years in prison followed by life on probation for raping a woman in Acworth this past January. 33-year-old Lionel Joseph Dely arrived the victim’s home for a massage appointment Jan. 31. Midway through the appointment,...
11Alive

11Alive

