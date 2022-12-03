Read full article on original website
Man shot, killed by DeKalb Police didn't reach for a gun, GBI says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that a further investigation revealed a man shot and killed by DeKalb Police last month wasn't reaching for a handgun, but an object to throw at police. On Nov. 5, officers arrived at a Stone Mountain home on...
Argument leads to shooting near DeKalb gas station, 1 critically hurt, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is critically hurt after a shooting near a DeKalb gas station Tuesday evening. DeKalb Police said officers responded shortly after 6:20 p.m. to the 4700 block of Redan Road, which is near the BP. When officers arrived, they found a man – between...
North Georgia officer resigns to avoid termination after body slamming woman, Oakwood chief says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A North Georgia police officer quit the force following allegations of excessive use of force after body camera video showed him body slamming a woman, the City of Oakwood Police Department said. Department leaders said Officer Timothy Holbrook, resigned to avoid termination after he allegedly...
1 shot, killed after altercation in Conyers, Rockdale County Sheriff says
CONYERS, Ga. — One person is dead after an altercation led to a shooting in Conyers early Sunday morning, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff. Authorities said it happened around 1 a.m. in the area of Blue Ridge Lane. "It is said to have been an altercation prior to...
UPDATE: 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting 2 teens in SE Atlanta arrested
Police have arrested a 17-year-old suspected of shooting and killing two other teenagers at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex in June.
20-year-old arrested in connection to shooting, killing driver after his brother was hit by car, authorities say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The brother of a pedestrian critically hurt in a crash has been arrested for allegedly killing the driver who hit him, according to the police department. Morrow Police said 20-year-old Jonathan Johnson is facing charges. Last Friday, officers responded to a "person struck by a...
Atlanta Police officer struck by suspected drunk driver, in critical condition
ATLANTA — An Atlanta Police officer is fighting for his life after the department said he was hit by an alleged drunk driver Tuesday morning while trying to perform an arrest. Police were dispatched around midnight to an Exxon Gas Station at 3843 Jonesboro Road SE regarding a man...
Cobb Police ask public for help finding missing man last seen leaving for work
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 59-year-old man who was last seen leaving for work Monday morning. Victor Roberts was last seen by his wife in Marietta after leaving to go to work. However, he never arrived at his office. Roberts works at the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice as an assistant commissioner, according to Cobb Police.
'I just want justice for my child' | Mom of teen shot dead at Clayton County townhome complex wants answers
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mom is feeling the pain after her child was murdered two months ago and she wants to keep his case a top priority in Clayton County. Karena Matthews' son Kameron Jones was shot at the Riverwood Townhomes on Flint River back on Oct. 10. Someone also shot and killed his friend, 16-year-old Robert Shaw. Police said they saw one teen "lying in a pool of blood on the ground."
Man shot near Stone Mountain gas station
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Detectives are investigating a shooting on Redan Road in which one person was shot. Officers were called to the 4700 block of Redan Road near a BP gas station where they found a man, believed to be somewhere between the ages of 18-24, with a gunshot wound.
15-year-old girl shot to death at Clayton County party attended by hundreds
A party attended by hundreds of high school students at a Clayton County event hall ended in gunfire Saturday night that left a 15-year-old dead.
Search for missing mother, daughter underway in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dekalb County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing mother and daughter. Officials say 15-year-old Junia and her 1-year-old daughter Amoni were last seen Saturday leaving their home on Lark Lane in Decatur. Junia is about 5-feet-6-inches tall and 130...
Parking lot surveillance catches suspect carrying items matching stolen goods
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Have you seen this man? The Newton County Sheriff's Office believe he may be a suspect in a theft that happened Nov. 28. The man in the photo was seen on surveillance carrying a saw and catalytic converters. According to the sheriff's office, multiple vehicles parked...
APD asks public for help finding man accused of shooting, killing 2 people
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video in this story is from a previous report. Atlanta Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect, who is accused of firing the shots that killed two people back in June. Authorities are looking for Darshae Barnes Jr.,...
Mom says boy who threatened her daughter with steak knife allowed to return to school
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The mother of a 12-year-old student says she will file criminal charges against a classmate she says threatened her daughter with a large knife in the cafeteria of Creekland Middle School in Lawrenceville last month. “Jokes were made; the one kid didn’t like it. He asked...
Community raises more than $7K for man killed while trying to stop driver doing donuts
TUCKER, Ga. — Friends and family of a man killed by a teenage driver doing donuts in a parking lot have raised more than $7,500 to help with his funeral expenses. Spencer Feuerstein, 31, was hit and killed outside of the Tucker store he worked at on Nov. 10. Police said a driver was doing donuts in the parking lot outside of Hollywood Feed when Feuerstein went out to try to stop him.
State revokes officer certification for ex-Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill after inmate abuse conviction
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Victor Hill, the now-former Clayton County Sheriff convicted in October in a federal inmate abuse trial, can no longer work as a law enforcement officer in Georgia. The state Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST) last week voted to remove his POST certification. Virtually...
Gainesville teen charged with breaking into home, assaulting three female victims
A Gainesville teen has been charged with breaking into a home on Thompson Bridge Road Friday and allegedly assaulting three female victims inside the home. Joseph Salazar, 17, illegally entered the residence just before 11 p.m. while the victims were sleeping according to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
Former Atlanta police officer sentenced to 50 years for raping Acworth woman
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former Atlanta police officer was sentenced to 50 years in prison followed by life on probation for raping a woman in Acworth this past January. 33-year-old Lionel Joseph Dely arrived the victim’s home for a massage appointment Jan. 31. Midway through the appointment,...
Fulton grandmother who ‘poisoned’ toddler with meth sentenced to life in prison
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — After two trials, a Fulton County grandmother is heading to prison for the death of her 9-month-old grandson, according to prosecutors. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced Tuesday that Tonya Monroe has been sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Channel...
