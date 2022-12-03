MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Fire Department is continuing its investigation into its third fire in the city since Thanksgiving. Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, crews responded to an apartment building at 1210 E. 8th St. for a report of a couch that was on fire. The multi-family dwelling had smoke and fire coming from an upper apartment which caused heavy damage to the unit. Investigators said all of the tenants made it out safely. A cat was also located in an adjacent apartment and was reunited with its owner, however, one cat is reported missing.

