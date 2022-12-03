Read full article on original website
WSAW
More than 50 names remain on Taylor County Giving Tree
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Organizers from the Taylor County Giving Tree are asking for help fulfilling the Christmas wishes and needs of area children. The program connects sponsors with less fortunate children during the holiday season. Hundreds of children receive gifts through the program. If you can help please email taylorcountygivingtree@gmail.com.
Wausau area births, Dec. 6
Xee Xiong and Heather Kuechenmeister announce the birth of their son River Greyson, born at 12:33 a.m. Nov. 20, 2022. River weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Damian and Destiney Wampole announce the birth of their son Parker Gene, born at 10:41 a.m. Nov. 21, 2022. Parker weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.
WSAW
Man of Honor Society ham giveaway set for Saturday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Man of Honor Society annual ham giveaway will take place Saturday, Dec. 10. The 14th annual ham giveaway will begin at 9 a.m. at the midway at Marathon Park. Veterans and active military members can drive through and receive a free ham. You must show a DD Form 214, current military ID, or current VA ID card.
WSAW
Stevens Point struggling to get mail delivered on time
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The U.S. Postal Service is feeling the crunch of staffing shortages like the private sector, and communities like Stevens Point are seeing gaps in service. Stevens Point’s Warren Rudy says he went nine business days without getting mail, “I have to pay my bills. I...
WSAW
Your Town Wausau: The history of the Landmark building
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Landmark building has been a part of downtown Wausau’s history since 1924. Originally named Hotel Wausau, the Scott Street staple has undergone some transformations in the last 100 years. In the early years, Wausau was largely a frontier outpost until the early 20th Century...
WJFW-TV
Tax levy being raised in Merrill to keep the public services operational
MERRILL (WJFW) - The City of Merrill will raise the tax levy in order to continue to offer residents public services. The tax levy for operations increased by more than $450,000, mainly because of operational costs. The City of Merrill could have increased the tax levy to more than $26,000...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau Economic Development Committee Votes to Cancel Riverlife Condo Agreement
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — After three amendments and months without action, the Wausau Economic Development committee has voted to cancel a development agreement for condos in the Riverlife area. “It’s been an ongoing process, and we have been excited about the potential of the project,” said Economic Development Manager...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Sticker Shock at the Faucet: Wausau Water Works Proposes Significant Rate Increase for 2023
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Financial consultants for the City of Wausau are proposing a significant increase in the city’s water rates to go with the new drinking water treatment facility and proposed granular activated carbon filtration system. Brian Roemer with Ehlers Financial says the utility needs to consider...
WSAW
Merrill Fire Department continues investigation into apartment fire
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Fire Department is continuing its investigation into its third fire in the city since Thanksgiving. Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, crews responded to an apartment building at 1210 E. 8th St. for a report of a couch that was on fire. The multi-family dwelling had smoke and fire coming from an upper apartment which caused heavy damage to the unit. Investigators said all of the tenants made it out safely. A cat was also located in an adjacent apartment and was reunited with its owner, however, one cat is reported missing.
WSAW
Suspect in 1985 Wood County cold case pleads not guilty
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids man who prosecutors say killed his neighbor as he slept has pleaded not guilty. Don Maier was charged in September with the 1985 murder. Maier, 60, appeared by video conference Tuesday in Wood County Circuit Court where he entered the plea. A...
Wausau mulls terminating Riverlife Condos agreement
Wausau officials next week will consider legal options and strategy surrounding a proposed $5 million condominium development for the east riverfront and could terminate the agreement in place, according to city documents. The high-end condos are being constructed by the same group that constructed the Riverlife Villages Phase I development...
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged in Nov. fatal Clark County crash
CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged in a Nov. fatal Clark County crash. A criminal complaint shows 32-year-old Patrick Davis of Medford, Wis. is facing charges of knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked -cause death of another, knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked -cause great bodily harm to another, knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked -cause great bodily harm to another, and misdemeanor bail jumping.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
$5,000 bond in fatal no-license crash
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A driver who was involved in a fatal crash last month is being held on $5,000 bond. Axel Crus-Zelaya is charged with operating a vehicle without a license causing death. He was the driver in a rollover crash on Highway 10 at Amherst Junction...
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt after fire heavily damages Tomah home Saturday
TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a house fire in Tomah Saturday evening. The Tomah Fire Department said the fire happened at 5:29 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of East Council Street in Tomah. According to a release, seven people were evacuated from the two-story home.
Sentencing Tuesday for Marathon County town clerk accused of altering 2020 voter list
A Marathon County town clerk accused of misconduct in office and altering a registration list during the fall 2020 election will be sentenced Tuesday in Wausau, court records show. Mary Beth Gebert, 66, is facing two felony charges, misconduct in office and altering a poll list as an election official....
Wausau area obituaries December 2, 2022
Donald “Don” D. Tinjum, 66, died Monday, November 28, 2022 surrounded by his loving family at home. He was born May 6, 1956 in Perham, Minnesota, son of the late Donald and Dorothy (Pinter) Tinjum. His younger days were spent in Frazee, MN and in the fall of 1968 they moved to Stanley, WI. Graduating from UW-Stout with a degree in Computer Science he moved to Wausau, Wisconsin and started working for Wausau Insurance. While in Wausau it was through running that he met his future wife Sharon. They were married on April 9, 1983 at St. Matthew’s Parish in Wausau.
WSAW
Willow Springs Gardens host 14th Annual Old Fashion Christmas Festival
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - December is here and that means the countdown to Christmas has commenced. With 22 days left until the big holiday, Willow Springs Gardens isn’t wasting any time spreading some holiday cheer. The event venue held its annual Old Fashion Christmas Festival on Saturday. For 14...
WSAW
Merrill High School goes into “soft hold” Friday morning
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill High School went into a soft hold Friday morning. According to an email sent to parents, a soft hold is conducted when school administration needs to limit student movement in the building. This can be done for a variety of reasons. Once a soft hold is announced, teachers shut and lock their doors and continue normal instruction.
cwbradio.com
Authorities Warn Wisconsin Rapids Residents of Vandalism
Authorities in Wisconsin Rapids are warning car owners after reports of vandalism in the city. One resident of Pine Creek Apartments found his daughter’s car covered in eggs and three tires slashed. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department reminds residents that these types of incidents increase this time of year.
