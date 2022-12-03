ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Rockland County legislators approve amended $812 million budget for 2023

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mPqwb_0jWDD0dx00

The 2023 Rockland County budget was approved by legislators in a 10 to 1 vote.

The $812 million amended budget has no property tax hikes, no program cuts and no layoffs.

The county property taxes were not raised in 2022, and the county's motor vehicle gas tax and residential energy sales taxes have both been eliminated just in time for the new budget year.

Democrats and Republicans say they were able to work with County Executive Ed Day's administration and are satisfied with this budget.

Comments / 1

Related
longisland.com

Receiver Pravato Reminds Oyster Bay Residents to File for Property Tax Exemptions

Oyster Bay Town Receiver of Taxes Jeff Pravato has announced that residents may apply for New York State property tax exemptions from now through January 2, 2023. Homeowners wishing to receive exemptions on their 2023-2024 School taxes and 2024 General taxes must file with the Nassau County Department of Assessment or New York State prior to the January 2nd deadline.
OYSTER BAY, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Rockland Composters Say Orangetown Food Scrap Program Is A Hit But Want Program Expanded County-Wide

Program Can Only Expand With Baby Steps Says Rockland Green Chairman Howard Phillips. For a couple of years, a small but scrappy group of environmentalists advocated for composting food waste. Their efforts paid off a year ago when Orangetown, in partnership with Rockland Green (the former County Solid Waste Management Authority) launched a pilot program that created a food scrap drop off in Orangetown.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Former Dutchess lawmaker passes away

WAPPINGERS – Joseph Incoronato who served in a number of public positions, died on Monday. He was 89. He served as a Wappinger town councilman from 1984 through 1995 and as a Dutchess County legislator representing District 15 until 2019. He also served for a period of time on...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Lawsuit Filed Against Westchester Abortion Clinic Access Law

Thomas More Society Claims Free Speech Restrictions Unconstitutional. “I voted no because I think this bill won’t meet the test put forward in the 2014 U.S. Supreme Court Decision McCullen v Coakley and that this bill sets an unfair burden on protestors’ right to free speech. In the long run, I think that passing this law will ultimately cost Westchester County millions of dollars trying to defend this unconstitutional law in Court. We are elected to not only represent our constituents but also to defend the United States Constitution.”
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Westchester Should Consider Offering Year-Round Free Bee-Line Service

Westchester County Executive George Latimer deserves to be praised for offering residents free bus transportation during the upcoming holiday season and for providing Westchester commuters with free bus service during the summer months. This is an exciting and bold initiative that I hope will eventually lead to Westchester County joining more than 100 cities around the world that currently offer free public transit all year around.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

East Fishkill supervisor considering a run for county executive

HOPEWELL JUNCTION – Republican East Fishkill Town Supervisor Nick D’Alessandro continues to assess his options for a Dutchess County executive run next year. He had previously hinted that he plans to run for the post in November. D’Alessandro has been an elected official since 2011. When asked...
EAST FISHKILL, NY
News 12

6 Rockland County residents arrested in narcotics bust

The Rockland County District Attorney announced the arrest of six people who they say were involved in street level narcotics sales. The long-term investigation conducted by the DA's narcotics taskforce found that the sales of fentanyl and cocaine were conducted in the town of Haverstraw and village of Spring Valley.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

123K+
Followers
42K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy