Rockland County legislators approve amended $812 million budget for 2023

The 2023 Rockland County budget was approved by legislators in a 10 to 1 vote.

The $812 million amended budget has no property tax hikes, no program cuts and no layoffs.

The county property taxes were not raised in 2022, and the county's motor vehicle gas tax and residential energy sales taxes have both been eliminated just in time for the new budget year.

Democrats and Republicans say they were able to work with County Executive Ed Day's administration and are satisfied with this budget.