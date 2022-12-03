ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather: Dangerous rip currents continue at Florida beaches

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 83 degrees. Mostly sunny and pleasant weather today. Expect dry skies across the entire viewing area. Rip currents will be of issue along the beaches today as favorable tides and increasing ocean swell work in tandem increasing the risk. BEACHES:. The high rip current risk...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Weather Forecast: Dec. 6, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida will experience mostly dry conditions and pleasant temperatures over the next few days. There are dangerous rip currents prevalent along the Atlantic Coast due to a tropical system that is not expected to have a direct impact on Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather: Cool night for Central Florida with warm days ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 61 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 81 degrees | Rain: Dry. Main weather concerns: Mostly sunny and pleasant weather. Expect dry skies, and if you head to the beach, rip currents will be an issue as favorable tides and increasing ocean swell work in tandem increasing the risk.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Rare December tropical disturbance could become subtropical storm Owen; impacts to Florida possible

ORLANDO, Fla. - The chances of further development for a tropical disturbance that formed days after the end of hurricane season have increased, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday. The system is currently located several hundred miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. "Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for development...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida expected to be hotbed for wildfires in early 2023

The ingredients are aligning for parts of Florida to be active for wildfires in 2023, despite two hurricanes making landfall in 2022, leading to torrential rainfall. Outlooks recently released by the National Interagency Fire Center show the probability of above-normal wildfire potential to grow in the new year along the Interstate 10 corridor and include the northern Peninsula and Southwest coast in the spring.
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

Paychecks for Patriots: CareerSource Central Florida hosting hiring event for Veterans

CareerSource Central Florida’s is hosting its tenth annual Paychecks for Patriots event on Thursday, December 8th, which is a job fair dedicated to connecting Veterans and their spouses with career opportunities across various industries here in Central Florida. Participating companies include Amazon, Lockheed Martin, TrustCo Bank, City of Apopka, City of Lake Mary, City of Winter Garden, Orange County Government, Full Sail University and more offering career opportunities in Project Surveyor, Utility Technician, Registered Nurse, Licensed Therapist, Career Services Consultant, Warehouse Associate and more.
WINTER PARK, FL
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Florida

Florida is a state abundant with pizza options and with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great. That's why articles like this one published by Food & Wine come in handy. Singling out one pizzeria and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website has done. The article published earlier this year highlights the best pizza in all 50 states and the winner for Florida is Miami's Mister O1. Keep reading to learn more.
FLORIDA STATE

