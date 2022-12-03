Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each monthJake WellsFlorida State
Major supermarket chain opening another new store location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Dangerous rip currents continue at Florida beaches
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 83 degrees. Mostly sunny and pleasant weather today. Expect dry skies across the entire viewing area. Rip currents will be of issue along the beaches today as favorable tides and increasing ocean swell work in tandem increasing the risk. BEACHES:. The high rip current risk...
fox35orlando.com
Weather Forecast: Dec. 6, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will experience mostly dry conditions and pleasant temperatures over the next few days. There are dangerous rip currents prevalent along the Atlantic Coast due to a tropical system that is not expected to have a direct impact on Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Cool night for Central Florida with warm days ahead
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 61 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 81 degrees | Rain: Dry. Main weather concerns: Mostly sunny and pleasant weather. Expect dry skies, and if you head to the beach, rip currents will be an issue as favorable tides and increasing ocean swell work in tandem increasing the risk.
fox35orlando.com
Chances increase for tropical disturbance to possibly become named storm: How it could impact Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Chances of have increased for a rare December tropical disturbance to possibly become our next named storm – days after the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season officially ended. The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that the area of low pressure is located several hundred miles northeast of...
fox35orlando.com
Rare December tropical disturbance could become subtropical storm Owen; impacts to Florida possible
ORLANDO, Fla. - The chances of further development for a tropical disturbance that formed days after the end of hurricane season have increased, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday. The system is currently located several hundred miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. "Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for development...
State archaeologists returning to site of mysterious debris on Florida beach
State archaeologists are set to investigate a large piece of debris that was partially unearthed at a Florida beach after back-to-back hurricanes destroyed seawalls, dunes, and swept away layers of sand.
fox35orlando.com
Volusia County residents waiting on seawall permits ahead of next storm
A tropical depression forming in the Atlantic isn't heading toward Florida, but it will send large waves. That combined with high tides could cause more erosion in parts of Volusia County.
fox35orlando.com
'I’m hanging on by the skin of my teeth': Daytona businesses plea for shoppers amid hurricane recovery
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Although the 2022 hurricane season has wrapped up, businesses in Downtown Daytona Beach continue hurricane recovery efforts. Going out-of-business signs now cover the Knotty Crab. The owner tells FOX 35 News that his reason for closing was a mixture of things, but the double storms this season were the final straw.
fox35orlando.com
Archaeologists: Mystery debris found on Florida beach likely shipwreck remains from 1800s
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - The mystery items found along a Florida beach are likely shipwreck remains from the mid to late 1800s, state archaeologists said during a visit to the Daytona Beach Shores site Tuesday. SKYFOX flew over the area as archaeologists worked to uncover the remains of what...
fox35orlando.com
Epic Universe: Aerial view of Universal's latest theme park coming in 2025
SKYFOX flew over construction of Universal's Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday. Executives said on Monday during a conference that the theme park is still on track to open in 2025.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Warehouse Fire: Fourth person dies days after blaze that ignited fireworks
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A fourth person has died days after a fire broke out at an Orlando-area warehouse that ignited fireworks inside the building, the Orange County Sheriff's Office says. Elizabeth Tiralongo, 22, has been identified as the fourth death in the fire at the Magic in the Sky...
fox35orlando.com
Viral video of coyote grabbing and dragging toddler sparks concerns in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Video out of California shows a coyote pulling a toddler to the ground and starting to drag her in the middle of the day. The girl’s dad jumped in to save her and scared the coyote away. "Especially seeing that video for the little toddler...
fox35orlando.com
Archaeologist to study mystery debris unearthed by hurricane on Florida beach
After Hurricane Nicole washed the sand away from the beaches in Volusia County, it unearthed something. Though, right now, no one is quite sure what it exactly what unearthed. An archaeologist will begin studying the debris to figure out what it is.
fox35orlando.com
Florida expected to be hotbed for wildfires in early 2023
The ingredients are aligning for parts of Florida to be active for wildfires in 2023, despite two hurricanes making landfall in 2022, leading to torrential rainfall. Outlooks recently released by the National Interagency Fire Center show the probability of above-normal wildfire potential to grow in the new year along the Interstate 10 corridor and include the northern Peninsula and Southwest coast in the spring.
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida: December 8 - 11, 2022
What are you doing this weekend? If you're looking for a Christmas or holiday activity, or if you're just looking to get out and have a nice time, there are plenty of choices. Check out what's happening this weekend in Lake County, Florida below.
theapopkavoice.com
Paychecks for Patriots: CareerSource Central Florida hosting hiring event for Veterans
CareerSource Central Florida’s is hosting its tenth annual Paychecks for Patriots event on Thursday, December 8th, which is a job fair dedicated to connecting Veterans and their spouses with career opportunities across various industries here in Central Florida. Participating companies include Amazon, Lockheed Martin, TrustCo Bank, City of Apopka, City of Lake Mary, City of Winter Garden, Orange County Government, Full Sail University and more offering career opportunities in Project Surveyor, Utility Technician, Registered Nurse, Licensed Therapist, Career Services Consultant, Warehouse Associate and more.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Florida is a state abundant with pizza options and with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great. That's why articles like this one published by Food & Wine come in handy. Singling out one pizzeria and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website has done. The article published earlier this year highlights the best pizza in all 50 states and the winner for Florida is Miami's Mister O1. Keep reading to learn more.
positivelyosceola.com
The Osceola County Chamber to Host 18th Annual Three Kings Day Celebration at Old Town January 3
The Three Kings will once again visit Osceola County in early 2023 in celebration of the Three Kings Day holiday when the Osceola Chamber hosts its 18th annual Three King’s Day Osceola at Old Town in Kissimmee on Sunday, January 8, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. .
fox35orlando.com
Phantom Fireworks fire: Company says it plans to rebuild after deadly crash at Florida store
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A spokesman for Phantom Fireworks Companies said the consumer fireworks retailer intends to rebuild following a deadly crash and fire at its West Melbourne, Florida location. In a statement sent to FOX 35 News, condolences were offered to the family of the driver who lost his...
fox35orlando.com
Snow plow driver shortage to create headaches in Oregon, other Western states
Oregon and other states out West are seeing a shortage of workers who can operate snow plows, deicers, salt trucks and sanding trucks. This decline in workers is leading to a decline in services that would normally be provided to quickly clear roadways. "People are going to notice the difference...
Comments / 0