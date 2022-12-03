ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut to receive $20k from settlement with Carmax

Attorney General William Tong announced on Friday that used-car retailer Carmax has agreed to a $1 million multistate settlement as part of an investigation into the company’s disclosure of safety recalls. Connecticut will receive more than $20,000 through the settlement to support consumer protection enforcement. The settlement comes after an investigation involving 35 attorneys general […] The post Connecticut to receive $20k from settlement with Carmax appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Connecticut firm loses Army bid after receiving tax breaks

(The Center Square) – A Connecticut-based helicopter maker that was promised tax breaks from the state, has lost out on a major defense contract. Sikorsky Aircraft, maker of the iconic Blackhawk helicopters, had submitted a proposal to the U.S. Army to produce its Defiant-X helicopter as part of the next generation of long-range helicopters. But the Army announced on Monday, it was awarding the $1.3 billion contract to Bell Textron,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

Made in Connecticut: Precision Punch & Tooling

Each month, we profile a Connecticut manufacturer, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state’s economy. For December, we spoke with Kevin Gregoire, president of Precision Punch & Tooling, based in Berlin. When was your company founded?. 1965. How many employees work for your company?. 70. What products does...
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

Whitcraft-Paradigm Precision Merger Shakes Up Aerospace Landscape

Connecticut’s aerospace manufacturing landscape will undergo a major shift with the merger of Eastford-based Whitcraft LLC and Paradigm Precision, headquartered in Manchester. The merger is designed “to create a scaled and diversified manufacturer of complex, high-tolerance components used in commercial and military aviation engines,” according to a Nov. 30...
CONNECTICUT STATE
therealdeal.com

Half of Section 8 vouchers have gone unused in Connecticut

Due to a quagmire of issues, half of the vouchers that people in Connecticut have received from the state’s 45 local housing authorities in the past two years went unused, CTInsider reported. The biggest issue is the housing market, which in many areas nationwide has low numbers of vacancies,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
rew-online.com

FNRP Add Bishops Corner to Connecticut Portfolio

First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) today announced the addition of Bishops Corner to its grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio. This 259,104-square-foot asset marks the vertically integrated real estate firm’s expansion in Connecticut and continues its nationwide growth in the open-air retail property sector. Bishops Corner is anchored by a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

This Week in Connecticut: DCP gears up for cannabis era

(WTNH) – The cannabis era is almost here in Connecticut and the Department of Consumer Protection is gearing up. Commissioner Michelle Seagull sat down with Dennis House to discuss the preparations as the state prepares for marijuana to be sold legally in the state. Watch the video above for...
CONNECTICUT STATE
theorangetimes.com

The Market Is Changing

If you hadn’t noticed, the real estate market is switching gears a bit. Most homes are on the market longer than just a few days, and without multiple offers. Clients in the market to buy or sell can take a breath. Even if you are the seller, the former frantic market often resulted in cancellations, back on the market movement or, in some cases, mortgage qualifying issues for the overeager purchaser.
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

State of CT to Adopt Out 90+ Goats Removed from Extreme Neglect

Attorney General William Tong on Tuesday announced the state has secured permanent custody of more than 90 neglected and injured goats seized from Redding resident Nancy Burton in March 2021. The goats will be available for adoption through an application process facilitated by the Department of Agriculture. Parties interested in...
REDDING, CT
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: Expanding Eligibility for Heating Assistance This Winter

An increase in energy assistance is going to help low income families get through the winter. But skyrocketing fuel costs are a real concern for many in the state. Operation Fuel provides assistance to families across Connecticut. Executive Director Brenda Watson explains how expanding eligibility can help many more families.
CONNECTICUT STATE

