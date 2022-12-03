Read full article on original website
CT’s revenues are finally growing faster than its debt, analysts say
While uncertainty still looms over the economy, analysts told CT legislators the furious fiscal bailing they’ve done recently was not in vain.
Connecticut to receive $20k from settlement with Carmax
Attorney General William Tong announced on Friday that used-car retailer Carmax has agreed to a $1 million multistate settlement as part of an investigation into the company’s disclosure of safety recalls. Connecticut will receive more than $20,000 through the settlement to support consumer protection enforcement. The settlement comes after an investigation involving 35 attorneys general […] The post Connecticut to receive $20k from settlement with Carmax appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Connecticut firm loses Army bid after receiving tax breaks
(The Center Square) – A Connecticut-based helicopter maker that was promised tax breaks from the state, has lost out on a major defense contract. Sikorsky Aircraft, maker of the iconic Blackhawk helicopters, had submitted a proposal to the U.S. Army to produce its Defiant-X helicopter as part of the next generation of long-range helicopters. But the Army announced on Monday, it was awarding the $1.3 billion contract to Bell Textron,...
CT Attorney Specializing In Personal Injury Admits To Tax Evasion, Must Repay IRS $750K
An attorney based in Connecticut faces jail time after admitting to tax evasion. Wallingford resident Mark Carbutti, age 48, who is an attorney specializing in personal injury law, pleaded guilty to tax evasion on Thursday, Dec. 1, according to the Connecticut US Attorney's Office. For se…
cbia.com
Made in Connecticut: Precision Punch & Tooling
Each month, we profile a Connecticut manufacturer, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state’s economy. For December, we spoke with Kevin Gregoire, president of Precision Punch & Tooling, based in Berlin. When was your company founded?. 1965. How many employees work for your company?. 70. What products does...
Connecticut Dept. of Education disagrees with superintendents over K-3 reading statute
Connecticut's education department pushed back on CT superintendents' claim the department was violating state statute. The post Connecticut Dept. of Education disagrees with superintendents over K-3 reading statute appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
State of CT to pay $72k in union dispute with DOC employees
Employees of the DOC believed they were working in a higher classification and were due additional salary from the state as a result. The post State of CT to pay $72k in union dispute with DOC employees appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
cbia.com
Whitcraft-Paradigm Precision Merger Shakes Up Aerospace Landscape
Connecticut’s aerospace manufacturing landscape will undergo a major shift with the merger of Eastford-based Whitcraft LLC and Paradigm Precision, headquartered in Manchester. The merger is designed “to create a scaled and diversified manufacturer of complex, high-tolerance components used in commercial and military aviation engines,” according to a Nov. 30...
therealdeal.com
Half of Section 8 vouchers have gone unused in Connecticut
Due to a quagmire of issues, half of the vouchers that people in Connecticut have received from the state’s 45 local housing authorities in the past two years went unused, CTInsider reported. The biggest issue is the housing market, which in many areas nationwide has low numbers of vacancies,...
Wednesday’s Warrior: PJ Day for the Kids supports children battling cancer
(WTNH) — Mark your calendars for Friday, Dec. 9, and get your pajamas ready! This edition of Wednesday’s Warrior will tell you how you can help young warriors at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center (CCMC) who are battling cancer while wearing their favorite PJs. “In the last 12 years, the events been going on since 2011, […]
darientimes.com
Ninety Nine Restaurants abrupt closings in Connecticut prompt call for investigation
Connecticut State Sen. Matthew Lesser wants officials with the state Department of Labor to investigate whether the Ninety Nine Restaurant chain violated any state or federal laws by closing without any advanced notice. Lesser, who is a Democrat from Middletown, said Thursday in a Facebook post that he had requested...
With CT essential worker bonuses done, more post-COVID issues arise
The larger question — how to rescue families from the economic shocks of the pandemic and inflation — has begun to heat up at the Capitol.
rew-online.com
FNRP Add Bishops Corner to Connecticut Portfolio
First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) today announced the addition of Bishops Corner to its grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio. This 259,104-square-foot asset marks the vertically integrated real estate firm’s expansion in Connecticut and continues its nationwide growth in the open-air retail property sector. Bishops Corner is anchored by a...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: DCP gears up for cannabis era
(WTNH) – The cannabis era is almost here in Connecticut and the Department of Consumer Protection is gearing up. Commissioner Michelle Seagull sat down with Dennis House to discuss the preparations as the state prepares for marijuana to be sold legally in the state. Watch the video above for...
Sikorsky loses helicopter contract, unsettling CT supply chain
CT aerospace suppliers were shocked by the Army's decision to give the Black Hawk helicopter replacement contract to Bell over Sikorsky.
theorangetimes.com
The Market Is Changing
If you hadn’t noticed, the real estate market is switching gears a bit. Most homes are on the market longer than just a few days, and without multiple offers. Clients in the market to buy or sell can take a breath. Even if you are the seller, the former frantic market often resulted in cancellations, back on the market movement or, in some cases, mortgage qualifying issues for the overeager purchaser.
nepm.org
CT flu cases surge since Thanksgiving; highest among New England states
Since the start of the current flu season, Connecticut has had 12,000 flu cases and 153 hospitalizations for the illness. The state Department of Public Health confirmed the first death of a resident in New London County due to influenza this season. In fact, Connecticut has the highest number of...
Is it Time to Allow Wine Sales in Grocery Stores in Connecticut?
Are you sick of Holland House cooking wines too? I always thought it was odd that I could buy small bottles of White and Red Holland House products in Connecticut grocery stores, but they're forbidden to sell the real deal. Isn't it time to allow wine sales in grocery stores too?
greenwichfreepress.com
State of CT to Adopt Out 90+ Goats Removed from Extreme Neglect
Attorney General William Tong on Tuesday announced the state has secured permanent custody of more than 90 neglected and injured goats seized from Redding resident Nancy Burton in March 2021. The goats will be available for adoption through an application process facilitated by the Department of Agriculture. Parties interested in...
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Expanding Eligibility for Heating Assistance This Winter
An increase in energy assistance is going to help low income families get through the winter. But skyrocketing fuel costs are a real concern for many in the state. Operation Fuel provides assistance to families across Connecticut. Executive Director Brenda Watson explains how expanding eligibility can help many more families.
