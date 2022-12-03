Read full article on original website
Norwegian online grocery firm Oda raises $151 million as value declines
OSLO (Reuters) – Norwegian online grocery firm Oda said on Tuesday it had raised 1.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($151 million) in a round of funding from investment companies Kinnevik, Verdane and Summa Equity. The latest funding valued Oda at 3.5 billion crowns, less than half the 7.5 billion it...
AIIB signs $200 million facility with TSKB for climate mitigation efforts
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – The China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said on Wednesday it signed a $200 million on-lending facility with Industrial Development Bank of Turkey for Turkey to reach climate mitigation and adaptation goals under the Paris Agreement. In a statement, the bank said the facility was backed...
Samsung, LG plan multi-billion-dollar additional investment in Vietnam
HANOI (Reuters) – South Korean electronics giants Samsung and LG plan to pour billions of dollars of additional investment into Vietnam, state media reports and the Vietnamese government said on Tuesday. The announcement comes after Samsung cut smartphone production in Vietnam twice this year in response to weaker global...
Beijing Capital Airport drops negative COVID test requirement from Tuesday
BEIJING (Reuters) – The Beijing Capital International Airport no longer requires a negative COVID-19 test result for entry to terminals, starting from Tuesday, state media said. Entrants do not need to provide a certificate of a negative nucleic acid test, the Beijing News, a newspaper owned by the Chinese...
European shares fall for fourth day on growth worries
(Reuters) – European shares slipped on Wednesday, with investors on edge as fears of a recession picked up steam, although the losses were limited by strength in the healthcare sector. The region-wide STOXX 600 index was down 0.2% at 0813 GMT, taking cues from a dismal trading session on...
Factbox-Saudi-China energy, trade and investment ties
(Reuters) – Saudi Arabia will host a China-Arab summit on Dec. 9 attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, with the leaders of the two countries expected to discuss trade ties and regional security. Xi’s visit comes at a time when U.S.-Saudi ties are at a nadir, uncertainty weighs on...
U.S. adds 24 companies, entities to export control list
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Commerce Department said Wednesday it is adding 24 companies and other entities to an export control list for support of Russia’s military defense industrial base and or Pakistan’s unsafeguarded nuclear activities. The entities are in Latvia, Pakistan, Russia, Singapore and Switzerland. The...
Dollarama lifts annual sales forecast on strong demand for cheaper grocery
(Reuters) – Dollarama Inc raised its full-year same-store sales forecast on Wednesday, as the Canadian discount store chain benefited from inflation-weary consumers shopping at its stores in search of cheaper groceries and household supplies. The discount store operator said it now expects comparable store-sales growth between 9.5% and 10.5%...
Title loans: A risky and expensive way to borrow money in a pinch
Title loans charge exorbitant fees and allow the lender to repossess the car if you don’t repay the loan.
Credit Agricole stops loans for new oil fields, plans more emission cuts
PARIS (Reuters) – France’s biggest retail lender Credit Agricole said on Tuesday it has stopped financing new oil extraction projects and laid out plans to cut emissions tied to loans to five of its high-polluting sectors. The move comes as the banking sector faces increased regulatory and investor...
World Bank approves Sri Lanka’s concessional funding request
COLOMBO (Reuters) – The World Bank has approved crisis-hit Sri Lanka’s request to access concessional financing from the International Development Association so as to help stabilise its economy, the lender said on Tuesday. Soaring inflation, a weakening currency and low foreign exchange reserves have left the island nation...
Norway companies see weaker outlook, central bank survey shows
OSLO (Reuters) – Norwegian companies see a further deterioration in their outlook for the next six months, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday. “Looking ahead, contacts expect lower activity owing to rapidly rising prices and costs, higher interest rates and a decline in new public sector orders,” the central bank said in a statement.
Chinese rush to stock up antigen kits, medicines as COVID prevention curbs ease
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese residents have rushed to snap up COVID-19 antigen kits and medicines for fevers and colds, as the country’s recent easing of prevention measures triggered widespread concern among the public that they could now catch the virus. Online medicine platforms, pharmacies and drugmakers have in...
Bank of Canada set to hike rates, may signal it is near end of tightening cycle
OTTAWA (Reuters) – The Bank of Canada is expected to hike its benchmark overnight rate on Wednesday to its highest level in 14 years as it seeks to tame inflation, and it may signal its tightening cycle is near an end as the economy begins to slow, analysts said.
UK government to consult with local authorities on onshore wind farms
LONDON (Reuters) -The British government on Tuesday said it would begin a consultation to see how local support for building onshore wind farms could be demonstrated, after it came under pressure from lawmakers in the ruling party to make approval easier. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had previously said he...
Marketmind: Crude deflation?
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. With everyone on Wall St seemingly hand wringing about stagflation next year, the price of crude oil has plummeted by up to 10% this week to its lowest since early January – offering some relief in an otherwise murky outlook.
Toronto home prices fall 1% in November; down roughly 19% from peak
TORONTO (Reuters) – Home prices in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) fell in November as rapidly rising interest rates weighed on the city’s once-red-hot housing market, data from the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) showed on Tuesday. The average price of a GTA home fell to C$1.08...
Consortium seeks first proposals for carbon capture shipping project
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – A consortium of global energy and shipping organisations said on Tuesday it was seeking proposals to study ways to offload captured carbon dioxide from ships during port calls. The call for proposals is part of the world’s first project aimed at building and testing a full-scale...
Swedish self-driving truck start-up Einride raises more cash
(Reuters) – Swedish electric self-driving truck start-up Einride said on Wednesday it had agreed to raise capital of $500 million from debt, equity and the conversion of earlier loans, speeding up the company’s ability to pursue new markets and customers. A $300 million debt facility was signed with...
Friends of the Earth appeals against UK support for Mozambique LNG project
LONDON (Reuters) – Friends of the Earth asked a London court on Tuesday to rule that the British government’s funding of up to $1.15 billion for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique is incompatible with the Paris Agreement on climate change. UK Export Finance (UKEF) has...
