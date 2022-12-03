Read full article on original website
Italy’s Meloni and daughter targeted by online death threat
ROME (Reuters) – Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her 6-year-old daughter have received online death threats from an unemployed man angry over government plans to cut an anti-poverty subsidy, police said on Wednesday. The 27-year-old Sicilian is under investigation for threatening behaviour. His house has been searched and...
Key figures behind alleged far-right plot to overthrow the German government
The 71-year-old aristocrat, who was arrested in Frankfurt’s West End district on Wednesday morning, has been described by prosecutors as the ringleader of the terror group plotting to overthrow the government. If their plan had succeeded, he had envisioned installing himself as the leader of a revolutionary government. A...
Lula’s promise of a ministry of indigenous people in doubt
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s indigenous leaders are counting on President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva keeping his promise to create a ministry of indigenous affairs to help restore their people’s rights and protections that were undermined by the current government. But on Friday Lula said he might...
CNN captures Ukrainian POWs' emotional return home
CNN travels to an undisclosed location near the Russian border to witness the arrival of two buses carrying sixty Ukrainian prisoners that released in a swap with Russia. CNN's Will Ripley has the exclusive report.
U.S. NSC chief visits Brazil’s Lula, discuss democracy, climate change
BRASILIA (Reuters) – U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met on Monday with Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and discussed strengthening democracy in the Americas, combating climate change and the situation in Haiti and Venezuela, Lula’s top foreign policy advisor said. Former foreign minister Celso...
Harry and Meghan accept ‘Ripple of Hope’ human rights award
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Prince Harry and wife Meghan accepted a human rights award at a “Ripple of Hope” gala in New York where they were honoured for addressing racial injustice and mental health. The British royals received the award late on Tuesday from the Robert...
Analysis-Vietnam shifts gears on arms trade as it loosens ties with Russia
HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam is eyeing a major defence shift as it seeks to reduce its reliance on Russian arms and launch a push to export locally made weapons, officials and analysts said, with possible buyers in Africa, Asia – and potentially even Moscow. The Southeast Asian nation...
