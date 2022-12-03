Your weekend must reads📰

"From his home in Bangladesh, Emran Khan watches on his laptop as World Cup teams face off in Qatar's Lusail Stadium.

But he doesn't think of the ball or the players or the tens of thousands of cheering fans.

Instead, he remembers heaving hundreds of 20-pound concrete blocks for up to 16 hours a day in the scorching sun. He remembers his colleagues vomiting and fainting when the temperature soared to 122 degrees. And he remembers those who died."

As soccer's signature event continues in Qatar, migrant workers and other activists are continuing to call attention to the true human toll of the tournament.

►While the Qatari government admits to dozens of deaths among migrants working on various projects to prepare for the World Cup, human rights groups say thousands died to make the games possible .

►The construction of Qatar's eight stadiums was done through an exploitative system of bonded labor, known as the "kafala," or sponsorship, which binds foreign workers to their employer. Workers had passports confiscated and couldn't change or quit jobs without permission or withhold labor for any reason — even non-payment of wages or dangerous conditions.

►And labor and human rights violations persist in Qatar despite reforms , according to a recent report from an international human rights research group.

