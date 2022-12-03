Read full article on original website
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Inside Jessica and Ashlee Simpson’s Aspen trip: family photos
Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson are enjoying a “winter wonderland” vacation in Aspen, Colo., with their children. The “Irresistible” singer showed their “snow bunnies” outfits in an Instagram slideshow Tuesday, followed by sweet snaps of the family hanging out in a cabin and playing outside. Jessica, 42, and her husband Eric Johnson’s three kids — Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3 — were all smiles spending time with their cousins Bronx, 14, Jagger, 7, and Ziggy, 2. The fashion designer even posted a shot of her eldest child adorably napping on a couch with aunt Ashlee. The 38-year-old “Pieces of Me” singer’s husband,...
Yung Gravy Brings The Holiday Vibes With Playlist Picks & His New Foot Locker Campaign (Exclusive)
“One of the commandments of the Gravy Train is to always stay fresh,” Yung Gravy tells HollywoodLife when discussing his new partnership with Foot Locker. “Fresh” is one of the aspects of the brand’s Holiday 2022 campaign, featuring the Foot Locker Holiday House Party. Gravy – who joined fellow musicians Bia and Lunay, along with personalities like Ralph Romeo and Tamara Dhia, for this bashed – lent his naturally cool to the chilly campaign to help his followers adhere to that commandment. “Foot Locker helps achieve that [freshness], along with another pillar of my philosophy, which is flexing,” he adds.
How Podcast Dealmaking Works During a Downturn: A Chat With WME Partner Marissa Hurwitz
Marissa Hurwitz has been at the forefront of some of podcasting’s most exciting — and lucrative — deals. The digital media agent and newly promoted partner at WME closed one of Spotify’s first major exclusive podcast deals, with Joe Budden, in 2018 — a licensing deal that helped pave the way for the audio giant’s licensing deals with behemoths like The Joe Rogan Experience and Call Her Daddy, even as Budden ultimately walked away from the platform two years later to pursue a wider distribution model for his show.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Terrifier 2' Filmmaker Damien Leone Signs With WME (Exclusive)'Crime...
