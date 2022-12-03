“One of the commandments of the Gravy Train is to always stay fresh,” Yung Gravy tells HollywoodLife when discussing his new partnership with Foot Locker. “Fresh” is one of the aspects of the brand’s Holiday 2022 campaign, featuring the Foot Locker Holiday House Party. Gravy – who joined fellow musicians Bia and Lunay, along with personalities like Ralph Romeo and Tamara Dhia, for this bashed – lent his naturally cool to the chilly campaign to help his followers adhere to that commandment. “Foot Locker helps achieve that [freshness], along with another pillar of my philosophy, which is flexing,” he adds.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO