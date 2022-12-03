It was another dreary day all over the state Sunday while lighter showers for the south continued. Socorro saw a lighter rain most of the morning. But now, we’re finally beginning to see the pattern break with some drier air arriving near the Four Corners. Sky conditions are breaking up as the showers are ending this evening. Light showers are still likely far south overnight. Due to the record moisture in the air, widespread fog is likely all across central and southern NM early Monday, before the sunshine returns later in the day.

NEW MEXICO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO