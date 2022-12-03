ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Prints Bullish Signal, What Are Possible Bulls Targets

Ethereum gained pace and retested the $1,300 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is eyeing more gains towards the $1,330 and $1,350 levels. Ethereum remained well bid above the $1,240 level and resumed its increase. The price is now trading above $1,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC

Bullish Sentiment Spikes As Axie Infinity Price Propels 9%, What’s Next For AXS?

The Axie Infinity price has skyrocketed in the past week; the altcoin has secured close to 40% appreciation. On the daily chart, AXS registered a 4.8% spike. This positive price sentiment can be tied to the recent developments within the AXS ecosystem. Axie Infinity’s community made its first move into...
NEWSBTC

CRO Price (Cronos) Pumps Over 12%, Why This Could Be The Start of Bigger Rally

CRO price started a fresh increase from the $0.062 support zone. Cronos bulls are now aiming a strong move towards the $0.094 level in the near term. CRO price started a decent increase above the $0.065 resistance against the US dollar. The price is trading above $0.070 and the 100...
NEWSBTC

Quant Shows Potential For Surge Beyond $150 – Can QNT Hit Its Target?

Quant (QNT), a cryptocurrency with a total market cap of $1.88 billion, is outperforming some of the more popular altcoins out there, going up by 10% during the last seven days. According to latest tracking from Coingecko, at the time of this writing, the altcoin is changing hands at $129.88...
NEWSBTC

TRON Ecosystem To Undergo Changes – A Bane Or Boon To TRX Price?

As the newest committee proposal nears completion, Tron will undergo dramatic changes. An update tweet states that the fee cap for smart contracts will be raised from 10,000 to 15,000 TRX coins. The developers believe this would mitigate the risk connected with smart contracts by reducing the number of low-value...
NEWSBTC

Buyers Rule Over Algorand’s (ALGO) Price Action, Enough To Break Above $0.26?

The Algorand price has been positive over the last 24 hours. Despite minor gains, the altcoin has been moving north. There have been many updates in Algorand’s ecosystem, which might have brought in a slight appreciation in price. As bulls slowly return to the market, investor interest has also shot up accordingly.
NEWSBTC

Litecoin Continues To Surge As Hash Rate Records New ATH – How About LTC Price?

Litecoin (LTC) was among the few bright spots for the crypto market which had to endure the negative effects of the collapse of the FTX exchange platform. In the midst of one of the worst implosions that the space has ever witnessed, LTC momentarily became vulnerable, plummeting all the way down to $49.58.
NEWSBTC

Up Or Down? What To Expect From Solana (SOL) In The Homestretch Of 2022

Solana is among the hardest hit by the demise of FTX, as the two companies have collaborated to establish Serum, a decentralized derivatives market. This led to Solana being closely associated with the Sam Bankman-Fried crypto exchange, with more than $900 million worth of SOL being held by FTX. Let’s...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Hints At Potential Correction, Buy The Dip?

Ethereum failed again to settle above the $1,300 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH is moving lower and might soon test the $1,220 support zone. Ethereum attempted another upside break above $1,300, but failed. The price is now trading below $1,280 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Soars 5% In Last 7 Days – More Increases Coming This Week?

In recent days, Bitcoin has shown a good degree of bullishness. CoinGecko reports that Bitcoin’s price has increased on a daily and biweekly basis, suggesting that the market may be recovering from FTX’s fall. Investors at large were also optimistic. The BTC bottom is still in effect, presenting...
NEWSBTC

Experts Predict Flasko (FLSK) Will Be The Victorious Cryptocurrency Of 2023, Surpassing Solana (SOL) and Binance Coin (BNB) In Growth

The crypto market had come a long way from 2012, when it was almost unheard of, but by the autumn of 2021, its market value had peaked at $3 trillion. Early crypto investors became wealthy due to the market boom, which has sparked the curiosity of fresh investors wanting to make a fortune in the next innovative cryptocurrency. The solid rule to making a lot of money in the cryptocurrency industry is by investing in presales of promising ventures, which right now is the Flasko protocol.
NEWSBTC

Metaverse Token Axie Infinity (AXS) Suddenly Pumps 25% – What’s Happening?

AXS, the native token of Axie Infinity, has seen its price jump in recent hours. The project is a blockchain-based game metaverse in which players collect and breed digital pets called Axies that they can be used in a turn-based card game. At one point, AXS rose to $8.82 after...
NEWSBTC

AVAX Rumbles 15% In Last 7 Days – But A Trend Reversal Might Occur Anytime

Avalanche, earlier today, was boasting a seven-day increase of 15% in AVAX price, being among those few crypto assets that tallied double-digit gains in that particular department. The cryptocurrency, however, seemed to have entered a price correction phase, losing 5.1% of its value over the last 24 hours. AVAX lost...
NEWSBTC

This Analyst Thinks Bitcoin Will Hit $5,000 in 2023, Any Possibility?

Since the first few months of 2022, Bitcoin and crypto space has maintained a bearish trend, though there were a few spikes to recall. Several markets, including the stock markets, are still facing a crisis. Unfortunately, there are no signs of a reversal in the interim. Moreover, several investors, financial...
NEWSBTC

Why Chiliz Is Losing Heat Despite World Cup Pomp; CHZ Down Over 30%

Since the beginning of the 2022 2FIFA World Cup, the value of Chiliz native token has plummeted. Due to the discovery of various issues, the sporting event has been met with some controversies. Not to mention that just a week before the World Cup’s start, the collapse of the infamous FTX exchange shook the crypto world. But then, this is not the main point here.

