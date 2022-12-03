ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Gov. Noem hits Biden, lays out big spending plan

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem told a joint assembly of the South Dakota Legislature on Tuesday that South Dakota looks to have $310 million in revenue growth for the coming budget year and can afford the $102 million cost of repealing the state 4.5% sales tax on groceries.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Noem’s budget address key points and reaction from lawmakers

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem delivered her 2022 budget address Tuesday. Her plan includes 5% increases for education and state workers. It also includes relief at the grocery store. The address focused on several other items, but two things a lot of people are interested in are...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
FBI: Polygamous leader had 20 wives, many of them minors

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The leader of small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show. Samuel Bateman was a former member of the...
ARIZONA STATE
Where did money from Gov. Noem’s last budget address go?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — During last year’s budget address, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem proposed a 6% raise for state employees, saving 14% of the state budget in reserves, $200 million for workforce housing and another $100 million for child care among other priorities. Ahead of this...
ILLINOIS STATE
Grocery tax repeal? Or a smaller property-tax bill?

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s citizens will soon find out how much state government has collected from taxpayers and whether a broad tax cut can be possible in a time of higher inflation. Republican Governor Kristi Noem wants to exempt most grocery items from the state 4.5%...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Unmarked graves, an ‘ugly history’: W.Va. weighs mine safety

HAVACO, W.Va. (AP) — Mayapple plants sprout in the sunken soil where the bodies lie, their leaves sheltering the unmarked graves like tiny umbrellas. The forgotten burial ground is overrun by four-wheel tire tracks near a path strewn with discarded bottles and other trash. More than a century of...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
South Dakota hemp leaps in year two of production

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In 2021 the South Dakota Dept. of Ag and Natural Resources (DANR) reported a total of 1,737 acres of industrial hemp planted in South Dakota. That number rose in 2022. Of the 1,737 acres planted in 2021, DANR reports that 1,674 of those acres...
COLORADO STATE
The week ahead in S.D. state government

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, December 5, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
SD regulators take co-op’s grain-buying license

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Nebraska business has agreed to surrender its South Dakota grain-buying license. Organic Producers of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota also will pay a $5,000 fine. The decision to accept the settlement Tuesday marked the first time the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission had taken...
NEBRASKA STATE
South Dakota students’ academics suffered amid COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The coronavirus pandemic hurt the scholastic performance of South Dakota’s K-12 students. So says the state Department of Education. Deputy Secretary Mary Stadick Smith gave a report Monday to the Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee. Even so, she said South Dakota’s education...
WYOMING STATE
Distracted driving is a hard habit to break in SD

South Dakota lawmaker Doug Barthel, a former police chief in Sioux Falls, tried to make state roadways safer from distracted drivers by spearheading passage of a law in 2020 to restrict cell phone use behind the wheel. The South Dakota law allows cell phone use in a vehicle, but only...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota pool player featured in 60 Minutes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday’s 60 Minutes on KELOLAND TV features a South Dakota pool player who’s ranked the best in the world. Jon Wertheim profiles Rapid City Native Shane Van Boening, the top-ranked pool player in the world for 2022, and explores how pool is trying to shed its rambling, gambling image and thrive as a proper professional sport on Sunday on 60 Minutes.
RAPID CITY, SD
Mainly Quiet This Week; A Few Chilly Days – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, December 4

Despite a rather cold start to the day, temperatures were able to rebound quite nicely through the afternoon with a good amount of sunshine. That sunshine won’t last forever, as cloud cover increases as we head into the night. A few flurries are possible at times as well, though little if anything is expected. We’ll see overnight lows in the teens to low 20s. across KELOLAND.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Snow on the way: Storm Center PM Update — Tuesday, December 6

SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — This afternoon is quiet across much of KELOLAND. We have light winds and mild temperatures. For this afternoon we have 20s and 30s across northern South Dakota, and 30s and 40s farther south. Snow showers are possible tonight in northern KELOLAND. Along and...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
‘Tis the season for holiday package and delivery scams

The holiday season is in full swing, which has many of us waiting for countless shipments to arrive at our doorsteps. Unfortunately, scammers are also aware of just how easy it is to catch most of us off-guard during the busy holiday hustle. Jessie Schmidt is the South Dakota Region...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

