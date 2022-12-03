MT. NEBO, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is nowhere near the ocean, so why is there a lighthouse in the Mountain State?. Summersville Lake Retreat & Lighthouse is located in Mt. Nebo, West Virginia, in Nicholas County. The steel tower weighs a whopping 77,000 pounds! The lighthouse is 104 feet tall, providing a 360-degree view of Summersville Lake and the Gauley Bridge National Recreation Area. Visitors can climb 122 steps to see the view via the gallery deck. The lighthouse’s rotational beacon casts a 30-mile-long beam of light.

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV ・ 18 HOURS AGO