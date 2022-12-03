Read full article on original website
Related
WVNT-TV
West Virginia in top 5 most generous states
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is one of the most generous states. It made the list by supporting people, causes and organizations, according to a study conducted by GoFundMe. The most generous states include:. Vermont. Delaware. Maine. New Hampshire. West Virginia. Pennsylvania. Georgia. South Carolina. Montana. Virginia. West...
WVNT-TV
Why does West Virginia have a landlocked lighthouse?
MT. NEBO, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is nowhere near the ocean, so why is there a lighthouse in the Mountain State?. Summersville Lake Retreat & Lighthouse is located in Mt. Nebo, West Virginia, in Nicholas County. The steel tower weighs a whopping 77,000 pounds! The lighthouse is 104 feet tall, providing a 360-degree view of Summersville Lake and the Gauley Bridge National Recreation Area. Visitors can climb 122 steps to see the view via the gallery deck. The lighthouse’s rotational beacon casts a 30-mile-long beam of light.
WVNT-TV
Man Missing And Abused
Breakfast Buzz: Claudia creates the trivia questions. Claudia is on Trivia duty with some tough questions, for Logan.... With winter on the way, there are alternative heat …. With the risk of losing heat this winter a possibility, people across the mountain state are finding alternative ways to keep themselves warm.
Comments / 0