The Three Cryptocurrencies That Are Down-To-Earth To Control The Crypto Market Soon Are Ripple, Chiliz, And Runfy.
“Pride comes before a fall” is an adage that speaks of the truth. On that note, if a cryptocurrency is ready to stay humble to meet the needs of its users, just like Runfy (RNF), then it is on its way to happy days for both its users and itself. Stay put on this piece for more secrets.
Bitcoin Investor Cohorts Now Have Close Cost-Basis, What Does It Say About Market?
Data shows the different Bitcoin investor cohorts now have their cost-basis packed together in a tight range. Here’s what this may tell us about the current market. All Bitcoin Investor Groups Have Cost-Basis Between $18.7k And $22.9k. According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, the cost-basis of the...
Telegram Plans Are The Most Exciting Recent News: What Other Projects Can Bring Cryptos Up?
The crypto market has found a new vigor after Telegram announced its plans to build noncustodial wallets and decentralized exchanges. The project’s goal is to “fix the wrongs caused by excessive centralization, which let down hundreds of thousands of cryptocurrency users,” according to Pavel Durov—the founder and CEO of the messenger.
Dogeliens Token Will Take Investors To Space As Presale Peaks Interest, Comparing To Eos And Litecoin
Post-Covid life is not all about crises; it also comes with surprises, and Dogeliens Token (DOGET) is one of them. Cryptocurrency market volume is increasing daily, making it very tough for newcomers to make their way into the crowd. Despite this fact, Dogeliens Token (DOGET) will be the finest meme coin in history.
2022 in a Crypto Nutshell: What a Year for Cryptocurrencies, Here are the Key Highlights
2022 hasn’t been a pretty year for cryptos. In a nutshell, the market lost over $1.4 trillion in value across the industry. In fact, the market has shed over $2 trillion from the November 2021 $3 trillion market cap peak. During the course of the year, prominent protocols such...
Bullish Sentiment Spikes As Axie Infinity Price Propels 9%, What’s Next For AXS?
The Axie Infinity price has skyrocketed in the past week; the altcoin has secured close to 40% appreciation. On the daily chart, AXS registered a 4.8% spike. This positive price sentiment can be tied to the recent developments within the AXS ecosystem. Axie Infinity’s community made its first move into...
Bitcoin Fundamental Expert Breaks Down Why The Bottom Is In
Calling the bottom in Bitcoin is no easy task. Prices tend to fall more dramatically and faster than anyone is prepared for and is the investing equivalent of catching a falling knife. Yet if anyone is equipped to accurately call the bottom in crypto, it would be Charles Edwards, fund...
Monero (XMR) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN): Top Investments in 2023
The crypto market is growing rapidly, and optimists expect the total crypto market cap to exceed $250 Trillion by 2030. Although Bitcoin will occupy only some parts, the larger part will be occupied by revolutionizing projects like the Orbeon Protocol. Although picking the best cryptocurrency for investment in 2023 from...
Santa Came Early In Crypto? Bitcoin Rally May Have Passed
Bitcoin saw positive price action recently but failed to follow through and could remain rangebound for December. The cryptocurrency rose from a new yearly low at $15,500, and market participants were expecting further profits, but the market has stalled. As of this writing, Bitcoin is moving between $16,900 and $17,100....
Experts Predict Flasko (FLSK) Will Be The Victorious Cryptocurrency Of 2023, Surpassing Solana (SOL) and Binance Coin (BNB) In Growth
The crypto market had come a long way from 2012, when it was almost unheard of, but by the autumn of 2021, its market value had peaked at $3 trillion. Early crypto investors became wealthy due to the market boom, which has sparked the curiosity of fresh investors wanting to make a fortune in the next innovative cryptocurrency. The solid rule to making a lot of money in the cryptocurrency industry is by investing in presales of promising ventures, which right now is the Flasko protocol.
Bitcoin Price Consolidates Near $17K: What Could Trigger A Fresh Increase
Bitcoin price started a downside correction from the $17,500 resistance. BTC is trading above the $16,800 support and might start a fresh increase. Bitcoin tested the $16,800 support zone and traded as low as $16,888. The price is trading near $17,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was...
Dogeliens is Integrating Empowerment into Blockchain Technology While Solana and Flow Lag Behind
Cryptocurrency has been referred to as one of the best things that happened to the financial market. It has introduced people to the idea that money can be saved and traded in multiple ways. Additionally, it has proved that money does not have to be seen physically before it is considered valid. This discovery shocked and influenced most people as the migration to cryptocurrency since its inception has not dwindled. This is proved by the ongoing market; instead of people leaving the industry due to the losses certain currencies have experienced, they are looking for newer blockchains to explore and earn more profits.
Buyers Rule Over Algorand’s (ALGO) Price Action, Enough To Break Above $0.26?
The Algorand price has been positive over the last 24 hours. Despite minor gains, the altcoin has been moving north. There have been many updates in Algorand’s ecosystem, which might have brought in a slight appreciation in price. As bulls slowly return to the market, investor interest has also shot up accordingly.
New Crypto, Rocketize, Could Outshine Dogecoin And Algorand. Here’s How.
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Algorand (ALGO) have risen over the years to become cryptocurrency market leaders. Both altcoins command large user communities and have different appeals in the crypto community. Nevertheless, they may soon face stiff competition as the new cryptocurrency, Rocketize (JATO), enters the market. Rocketize (JATO) is unique for...
Quant Shows Potential For Surge Beyond $150 – Can QNT Hit Its Target?
Quant (QNT), a cryptocurrency with a total market cap of $1.88 billion, is outperforming some of the more popular altcoins out there, going up by 10% during the last seven days. According to latest tracking from Coingecko, at the time of this writing, the altcoin is changing hands at $129.88...
Metaverse Token Axie Infinity (AXS) Suddenly Pumps 25% – What’s Happening?
AXS, the native token of Axie Infinity, has seen its price jump in recent hours. The project is a blockchain-based game metaverse in which players collect and breed digital pets called Axies that they can be used in a turn-based card game. At one point, AXS rose to $8.82 after...
Ethereum Price Hints At Potential Correction, Buy The Dip?
Ethereum failed again to settle above the $1,300 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH is moving lower and might soon test the $1,220 support zone. Ethereum attempted another upside break above $1,300, but failed. The price is now trading below $1,280 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was...
Bitcoin Price Lacking Momentum Above $17k, BTC Holders Are Safe: Here’s Why
Bitcoin price extended its increase and tested the $17,500 resistance. BTC corrected gains, but it remains well supported above the $16,800 support. Bitcoin extended its upward move above $17,100 and $17,300 resistance levels. The price is trading near $17,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a break...
Ethereum Price Prints Bullish Signal, What Are Possible Bulls Targets
Ethereum gained pace and retested the $1,300 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is eyeing more gains towards the $1,330 and $1,350 levels. Ethereum remained well bid above the $1,240 level and resumed its increase. The price is now trading above $1,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Dogeliens Could Potentially Give 10x What Ethereum and Polkadot Did at Launch
One of the best things any trader can do to protect themselves from the inevitable ups and downs of the cryptocurrency market is to spread their holdings over multiple coins and tokens. Despite the ebb and flow of the market price of virtual assets, there are a few other market contenders in 2022 that might be 10x boosters: Dogeliens (DOGET), Ethereum (ETH ), and Polkadot (DOT).
