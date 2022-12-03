Read full article on original website
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Mother of Todd and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter, Chloe, wants custody back
The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter wants to regain custody after the couple were sentenced to prison. While Kyle Chrisley’s ex Angela Johnson has “not filed any legal papers … as of right now” to become Chloe’s guardian again, she told TMZ on Monday that she is “in the process” of it. Johnson, 31, clarified that she wants to “go back to court to get Chloe back home.” Tearfully, she explained, “I want her home. She deserves to be home. … I’m her biological mom. I didn’t walk away from her. I was pushed out of her life.” Todd, 53,...
‘Julia’ star Sarah Lancashire has the recipe for success at the Golden Globes
Fans of HBO Max’s “Julia” were boiling mad when the delicious series about the legendary Julia Child’s early days of television stardom failed to earn a single Emmy nomination over the summer. But with Golden Globes nominations less than a week away, some hope is beginning to simmer again for its captivating star Sarah Lancashire, who could rightly nab her first ever bid for her transformative and utterly charming performance. According to our current combined odds, Lancashire will just make the cut in the TV comedy actress race, rounding out a category that we anticipate will feature returning champion Jean Smart...
How Podcast Dealmaking Works During a Downturn: A Chat With WME Partner Marissa Hurwitz
Marissa Hurwitz has been at the forefront of some of podcasting’s most exciting — and lucrative — deals. The digital media agent and newly promoted partner at WME closed one of Spotify’s first major exclusive podcast deals, with Joe Budden, in 2018 — a licensing deal that helped pave the way for the audio giant’s licensing deals with behemoths like The Joe Rogan Experience and Call Her Daddy, even as Budden ultimately walked away from the platform two years later to pursue a wider distribution model for his show.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Terrifier 2' Filmmaker Damien Leone Signs With WME (Exclusive)'Crime...
