ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’re about three weeks away from Christmas, and if you’re wishing and hoping for some white on the ground, you’ll have to keep wishing. At least this week. We have a fairly quiet weather pattern much of this week, with high temperatures in the 40s through late week, then dropping back into the 30s. A few rain or wet snow showers tonight and early Thursday morning will be light, with no accumulation. A weak storm system may develop late week and into the weekend, but at this point, most of the precipitation should dive south of us, with little to no impact. So, chillier air will be in place, but we’ll likely miss out on any snow this time. We may see another storm toward the middle of next week, but at this point, it looks like we may be on the milder side of it, with more rain than snow.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO