WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: Lots of clouds, not a lot of precipitation this week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’re about three weeks away from Christmas, and if you’re wishing and hoping for some white on the ground, you’ll have to keep wishing. At least this week. We have a fairly quiet weather pattern much of this week, with high temperatures in the 40s through late week, then dropping back into the 30s. A few rain or wet snow showers tonight and early Thursday morning will be light, with no accumulation. A weak storm system may develop late week and into the weekend, but at this point, most of the precipitation should dive south of us, with little to no impact. So, chillier air will be in place, but we’ll likely miss out on any snow this time. We may see another storm toward the middle of next week, but at this point, it looks like we may be on the milder side of it, with more rain than snow.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Milder conditions as we head into the week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Today will be much quieter compared to Saturday. We will see temperatures climb into the upper 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. The wind will still be brisk at times but nothing compared to yesterday. Tonight temperatures will drop to the upper 20s with a few...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester crews rescue woman from house fire in Sixth Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester firefighters say they had to rescue a woman from a fire on Six Street on Monday night. RPD responded to the fire around 6 p.m. and said three people were home at the time. Two of them made it out on their own but a third person was still trapped on the second floor. According to RPD, one of the people who made it out used a ladder to help bring the woman to safety.
WHEC TV-10
Atlanta house fire kills 2 during gas leak in front yard
ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta house fire killed two people over the weekend and the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating, the agency announced Sunday. The fire involved natural gas, according to a tweet from the NTSB, which investigates pipeline mishaps. A fire department statement said crews responded to...
WHEC TV-10
Pedestrian hit and killed in Ontario County
HOPEWELL, N.Y. – The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said a pedestrian, 33-year-old Kaycynthielle John was struck on Route 5 and Route 20 in front of Patty’s Lodge on Tuesday afternoon. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 21-year-old Erik Dillon was driving a 2014 Chevy Aveo eastbound when John was hit. Dillon was not injured. The roads were closed for about two hours. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
WHEC TV-10
Police, troopers, and U.S. Marshals respond after car crashes into home on Chili Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A car crashed into a home on Chili Avenue on Tuesday night, a few blocks west of Thurston Road. There was a large police presence there, including Rochester police, state troopers and the U.S. Marshal Task Force. A News10NBC photographer saw someone in handcuffs. There is...
WHEC TV-10
MCSO warns of package thefts this holiday season
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s that time of year again, we tell you about it almost every year around the holidays, porch pirates! Thieves swiping packages from porches and front doors of online shoppers and it’s happening to plenty of people in our community. It’s the season of...
WHEC TV-10
Plane was diverted to Rochester airport after passenger had medical emergency
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A plane had to be diverted to the Rochester airport on Sunday for a passenger experiencing a medical emergency. The Rochester-Monroe County Airport Professional Firefighters association says the flight from Toronto to Newark was interrupted when CPR had to be started on a passenger. The plane...
WHEC TV-10
Woman nabbed in downtown robbery spree in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A woman is facing several charges, accused of robbing several businesses in the city in one week. displaying what appeared to be a handgun at Broth Restaurant inside Sibley Square just after 1 p.m. on Nov. 30 and making off with cash from the register. displaying...
WHEC TV-10
Trial starts to determine if Brighton Whole Foods project will move forward
PITTSFORD, N.Y. — The trial started on Monday to determine whether the Brighton Whole Foods project will move forward. The legal fight has been going on for six years. Brighton Grassroots and two other groups are challenging the size of the shopping plaza which will include a Whole Foods Market and other stores.
WHEC TV-10
Mom of Rochester girl shot at vigil: ‘It’s pure evil’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – All Nea’Miah Wilson wanted to do Monday was sing “Happy Birthday” in memory of her late cousin, Jeremiah Baker. Dec. 5 would have marked Jeremiah’s 18th birthday, and his loved ones gathered on William Warfield Drive near where he was shot and killed in June.
WHEC TV-10
Section V Basketball: East High Boys & Webster Schroeder Girls Win
ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – East High Boys Varsity Basketball defeated McQuaid, 75-72 in overtime on Tuesday evening. On the girls side, Webster Schroeder took down Webster Thomas, 66-34. Other boys basketball scores. Bishop Kearney – 74, Vertus – 62 East Rochester – 62, Marion – 23...
WHEC TV-10
Gov. Hochul announces $10 million to revitalize downtown Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Rochester on Monday to announce $10 million in funding to revitalize downtown, including Main Street and Clinton Avenue. Hochul said the investment is focused on creating a “sense of place” throughout downtown. The project will include adding affordable housing, a hotel, commercial spaces, and restoring historic buildings.
WHEC TV-10
In neighborhood where 12-year-old was shot, community leader says, “The gangs have taken over”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The shooting of a 12-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man happened in a Rochester Housing Authority townhouse complex a mile north of downtown. In the neighborhood, we found grandparents who are scared for their grandchildren. “Can you believe the number of young people...
WHEC TV-10
Victor school officials speak to parents concerned about crash involving former student
VICTOR, N.Y. — School officials in Victor answered the questions of concerned parents at a meeting on Monday night. It all stems from a crash on the school campus involving a former student. Officials say the former student drove up onto a hill near an entrance to the school...
WHEC TV-10
TikTok star Noodle the Pug dies at 14
ROCHESTER, N.Y. It will now and forever be a bones day. TikTok star Noodle the pug died at the age of 14. Noodle went viral when owner and Rochester native Jonathan Graziano started posting the “no bones” game to TikTok. The game was to see if noodle would...
WHEC TV-10
Ontario County man fights NYC ticket – where he’s never been – for months
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Clifton Springs native Tom Bush got a New York City violation ticket in the mail. Get this: he’s never been there. The ticket was dismissed a few days ago, but only after months of hassle, and coming to News10NBC. Around the end of September, Bush...
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Monroe County Children’s Detention Center staffer accused of hitting child
UPDATE: Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested an employee at the county’s Children’s Detention Center after people reported that he allowed two children in the bathroom so they could engage in “slap boxing” and hit a child on November 23. Deputies say that camera footage shows...
WHEC TV-10
Second man convicted of killing Rochester man in his garage
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Paris Washington was found shot to death in his garage on a Friday afternoon two years ago on Bardin Street. More than two years later, the second man charged in his murder was convicted. A Monroe County jury found Randall Scott, 32, guilty of second-degree murder...
WHEC TV-10
Man accused in shooting of 3-year-old charged with murder of Rochester man
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A triple previous felon has been charged with murdering a man inside of a convenience store in September. Rochester Police say both men knew each other and “had previous issues.” RPD said that while Fleming was purchasing items, Lewis approached, the two argued, and Lewis shot and killed Fleming.
