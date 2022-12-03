Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Brussels Reopens Painful Page With Start of Trial Over 2016 Terror Attacks
Paris — Belgium reopened a painful chapter in its recent history Monday, as the trial opened for alleged conspirators in the 2016 terror attacks around Brussels that killed 32 people and wounded hundreds more. Ten men stand accused of involvement in the March 2016 suicide bombings at the Brussels...
Voice of America
US Condemns Russia's Massive Strikes Across Ukraine
The White House condemned the latest Russian strikes against Ukraine, saying they are a reminder of Russian President Vladimir Putin's brutality. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, condemned Russia's brutal air attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure. Austin also expressed the United States' unwavering "commitment to support Ukraine's ability to counter Russia's war of aggression," a Pentagon statement said.
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Attacks and Counter Attacks, Oil Embargo Analysis and Ukrainians in Indiana.
We’ll learn more about the attacks on Russian military bases inside Russia, and the Russian retaliation. Some more analysis on the oil embargo, plus a visit to Indiana.
Voice of America
Spain Under Pressure Over Migrant Deaths on Moroccan Border
Madrid, spain — Rights groups are pressuring Spain’s government over the deaths of at least 23 people after thousands of migrants forced their way through the European Union’s only land border with Africa between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla. In the worst tragedy on a...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Dec. 5
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST. 10:15 p.m.: Oil tankers formed a traffic jam off the coast of Turkey on day one of the West's price cap on Russian crude, with Ankara insisting on new proof of insurance for all vessels, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
grid.news
Putin’s propagandists have a new message about Ukraine: If we don’t win, we’ll all be tried for war crimes
Over the last two months, support for the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine has dropped dramatically among the Russian population — a roughly 20 percent drop, according to several polls, including one conducted for the Kremlin. And as that support drops, Russia’s leading propagandists are making a new case for continuing the war.
Russian court upholds ex-reporter’s 22-year treason sentence
MOSCOW (AP) — A court in the Russian capital on Wednesday rejected an appeal from a former journalist who was convicted of treason and given a 22-year prison sentence following what was widely seen as a politically motivated trial. The appeals court upheld the September sentence handed to Ivan...
Voice of America
Foreigners Risk Lives in Ukrainian Struggle
Scattered among the Ukrainians fighting the Russians are non-Ukrainians inspired by the country's struggle. VOA's Anna Kosstutschenko met two of them. Camera and produced by Paviel Syhodolskiy.
Voice of America
Chinese Security Forces Well-prepared to Silence Protests
Demonstrations broke out in several Chinese cities on November 25 to demand an end to the country’s severe COVID-19 restrictions. Chinese security forces were quick to react to the protests. They fired pepper spray and tear gas against the activists. Later, police and army troops deployed huge numbers of military vehicles, trucks and cars on streets to block demonstrators.
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Price Cap for Russian Oil; Ukrainian Actors Volunteer to Help the Hungry
We’ll find out about the price cap on Russian oil and it’s likely consequences. We’ll hear what the U.S. Intelligence community has to say about Russia, and a look at the importance of funeral rituals and how they are complicated by war.
Voice of America
Protesters in Iran Begin 3-Day National Strike
Protesters in Iran began a three-day strike on Monday as part of a wave of civil unrest triggered by the September death of an Iranian Kurdish woman who had been detained by the country's morality police. The protesters called for shop owners across the country to close their businesses through...
Voice of America
Protesters Storm Governor's Office in Southern Syrian City
AMMAN — Dozens of demonstrators angry over worsening economic conditions in Syria stormed and ransacked the governor's office in the southern city of Sweida on Sunday, clashing with police, the authorities and witnesses said. Earlier, more than 200 people had gathered around the building in the center of the...
Voice of America
25,000 Tons of Ukraine Grain Reach East Africa
NAIROBI, Kenya — The first shipment of grain as part of Ukraine's own initiative to supply countries in need arrived Monday in Djibouti for delivery to neighboring Ethiopia amid the region's worst drought in decades. Ukraine's embassy in Ethiopia confirmed that the "Grain from Ukraine" shipment of 25,000 tons...
Voice of America
Sudanese Anti-Corruption Figure Freed on Eve of Political Deal
Khartoum, Sudan — A prominent Sudanese politician was released from jail on Sunday, a day before the civilian coalition he belonged to was due to sign an initial deal with the military to end a political standoff triggered in October 2021 by a coup. The framework deal would, according...
Voice of America
Herzog Becomes First Israeli President to Visit Bahrain
Manama, Bahrain — Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Bahrain on Sunday on the first trip by an Israeli head of state to the small Gulf kingdom, following the normalization of relations in 2020. Herzog, whose role is largely ceremonial, met with King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa and Crown Prince...
Voice of America
EU Slaps Oil Embargo on Russia With Price Cap, Uncertain Impact
Paris — A European Union embargo against maritime shipments of crude oil from Russia went into effect Monday, along with a price cap agreed to by the Group of Seven leading industrialized economies and Australia. Targeting seaborne deliveries that make up two-thirds of the EU's crude imports from Russia,...
Voice of America
Uyghur Activists Praise Chinese Citizens for Standing Up for Fire Victims
Washington — News of protests in China and abroad has quieted down, but for Uyghurs living outside of China, the unprecedented message of solidarity is still fresh. Chinese citizens living abroad have been organizing in-person gatherings and voiced support online for the Uyghur victims of a deadly apartment fire November 24 in Urumqi, the capital city of northwest China's Xinjiang region.
Voice of America
Beijing, Gulf Nations Expected to Sign Dozens of Deals at Summit
Washington — After nearly two years of preparation, the first summit between China and the Arab states is scheduled for this week, a meeting Beijing describes as a "milestone" in Sino-Arab relations. The Global Times, a daily newspaper affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party, said in an opinion column...
Voice of America
Iran Morality Police May Have Been Shut Down, But No Official Word
Iran’s public prosecutor said Sunday that Tehran has shut down the country’s controversial morality police, although there was no immediate confirmation from the Interior Ministry that oversees the police unit. Public Prosecutor Mohammad Jafar Montazeri made the announcement about abolishing the morality police, but the Iranian state media...
Comments / 0