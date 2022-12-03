ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Voice of America

Brussels Reopens Painful Page With Start of Trial Over 2016 Terror Attacks

Paris — Belgium reopened a painful chapter in its recent history Monday, as the trial opened for alleged conspirators in the 2016 terror attacks around Brussels that killed 32 people and wounded hundreds more. Ten men stand accused of involvement in the March 2016 suicide bombings at the Brussels...
Voice of America

US Condemns Russia's Massive Strikes Across Ukraine

The White House condemned the latest Russian strikes against Ukraine, saying they are a reminder of Russian President Vladimir Putin's brutality. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, condemned Russia's brutal air attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure. Austin also expressed the United States' unwavering "commitment to support Ukraine's ability to counter Russia's war of aggression," a Pentagon statement said.
Voice of America

Spain Under Pressure Over Migrant Deaths on Moroccan Border

Madrid, spain — Rights groups are pressuring Spain’s government over the deaths of at least 23 people after thousands of migrants forced their way through the European Union’s only land border with Africa between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla. In the worst tragedy on a...
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: Dec. 5

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST. 10:15 p.m.: Oil tankers formed a traffic jam off the coast of Turkey on day one of the West's price cap on Russian crude, with Ankara insisting on new proof of insurance for all vessels, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
TheDailyBeast

Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia

For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
The Associated Press

Russian court upholds ex-reporter’s 22-year treason sentence

MOSCOW (AP) — A court in the Russian capital on Wednesday rejected an appeal from a former journalist who was convicted of treason and given a 22-year prison sentence following what was widely seen as a politically motivated trial. The appeals court upheld the September sentence handed to Ivan...
Voice of America

Foreigners Risk Lives in Ukrainian Struggle

Scattered among the Ukrainians fighting the Russians are non-Ukrainians inspired by the country's struggle. VOA's Anna Kosstutschenko met two of them. Camera and produced by Paviel Syhodolskiy.
Voice of America

Chinese Security Forces Well-prepared to Silence Protests

Demonstrations broke out in several Chinese cities on November 25 to demand an end to the country’s severe COVID-19 restrictions. Chinese security forces were quick to react to the protests. They fired pepper spray and tear gas against the activists. Later, police and army troops deployed huge numbers of military vehicles, trucks and cars on streets to block demonstrators.
Voice of America

Protesters in Iran Begin 3-Day National Strike

Protesters in Iran began a three-day strike on Monday as part of a wave of civil unrest triggered by the September death of an Iranian Kurdish woman who had been detained by the country's morality police. The protesters called for shop owners across the country to close their businesses through...
Voice of America

Protesters Storm Governor's Office in Southern Syrian City

AMMAN — Dozens of demonstrators angry over worsening economic conditions in Syria stormed and ransacked the governor's office in the southern city of Sweida on Sunday, clashing with police, the authorities and witnesses said. Earlier, more than 200 people had gathered around the building in the center of the...
Voice of America

25,000 Tons of Ukraine Grain Reach East Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya — The first shipment of grain as part of Ukraine's own initiative to supply countries in need arrived Monday in Djibouti for delivery to neighboring Ethiopia amid the region's worst drought in decades. Ukraine's embassy in Ethiopia confirmed that the "Grain from Ukraine" shipment of 25,000 tons...
Voice of America

Sudanese Anti-Corruption Figure Freed on Eve of Political Deal

Khartoum, Sudan — A prominent Sudanese politician was released from jail on Sunday, a day before the civilian coalition he belonged to was due to sign an initial deal with the military to end a political standoff triggered in October 2021 by a coup. The framework deal would, according...
Voice of America

Herzog Becomes First Israeli President to Visit Bahrain

Manama, Bahrain — Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Bahrain on Sunday on the first trip by an Israeli head of state to the small Gulf kingdom, following the normalization of relations in 2020. Herzog, whose role is largely ceremonial, met with King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa and Crown Prince...
Voice of America

EU Slaps Oil Embargo on Russia With Price Cap, Uncertain Impact

Paris — A European Union embargo against maritime shipments of crude oil from Russia went into effect Monday, along with a price cap agreed to by the Group of Seven leading industrialized economies and Australia. Targeting seaborne deliveries that make up two-thirds of the EU's crude imports from Russia,...
Voice of America

Uyghur Activists Praise Chinese Citizens for Standing Up for Fire Victims

Washington — News of protests in China and abroad has quieted down, but for Uyghurs living outside of China, the unprecedented message of solidarity is still fresh. Chinese citizens living abroad have been organizing in-person gatherings and voiced support online for the Uyghur victims of a deadly apartment fire November 24 in Urumqi, the capital city of northwest China's Xinjiang region.
Voice of America

Beijing, Gulf Nations Expected to Sign Dozens of Deals at Summit

Washington — After nearly two years of preparation, the first summit between China and the Arab states is scheduled for this week, a meeting Beijing describes as a "milestone" in Sino-Arab relations. The Global Times, a daily newspaper affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party, said in an opinion column...
Voice of America

Iran Morality Police May Have Been Shut Down, But No Official Word

Iran’s public prosecutor said Sunday that Tehran has shut down the country’s controversial morality police, although there was no immediate confirmation from the Interior Ministry that oversees the police unit. Public Prosecutor Mohammad Jafar Montazeri made the announcement about abolishing the morality police, but the Iranian state media...

