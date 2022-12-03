1 dead, another injured after Queensgate crash Saturday morning
Police and fire were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision at Linn Street early Saturday morning.
Arriving on scene, responders found a vehicle, with two occupants, had struck a pole.
Jordan ONeal, 29, lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve, Cincinnati police said.
Oneal was transported to UC Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. A 28-year-old was also transported to the hospital and remains in "stable condition," police said.
Police said excessive speed, impairment and lack of seatbelts are factors in this crash.
