Cincinnati, OH

1 dead, another injured after Queensgate crash Saturday morning

By Michael Coker
 4 days ago
Police and fire were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision at Linn Street early Saturday morning.

Arriving on scene, responders found a vehicle, with two occupants, had struck a pole.

Jordan ONeal, 29, lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve, Cincinnati police said.

Oneal was transported to UC Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. A 28-year-old was also transported to the hospital and remains in "stable condition," police said.

Police said excessive speed, impairment and lack of seatbelts are factors in this crash.

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

