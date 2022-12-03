ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nyla Nelson
3d ago

People in Russia live in fear so it’s not like they can openly answer truthfully what they think of Putin as they can be beaten, thrown in jail & killed for saying anything

Guest
2d ago

I can’t imagine what it would be like to live in a country like that, having to live in fear of what you might say about how things are being handled by the government leadership. We can complain here in the US but we certainly don’t have it as bad as many other people do in other countries, for that we should be very grateful.

Charles Torres
2d ago

Remember, there are still Russian trolls cruising social media sites constantly, disguised as someone else. do not trust anyone who uses an alias on this site. There is no way of telling if they are legit or a troll. There is no way the average Russian is going to voice their true feelings about this aggressive, violent, inhumane war against their neighbor, Ukraine. No way in this controlled society.

