Daniel
4d ago
How many of these victims voted for Lightfoot and Pritzker? It's like sticking your finger in the socket and surprised at the shock
Six more armed robberies reported in rapid succession, this time in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Tuesday issued a community alert about six robberies that happened within a period of a few hours in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.We have been tracking a spree of robberies largely on the West, North, and Northwest sides since mid-November.The latest robberies all happened Tuesday morning. Specifically, they happened at the following times and locations:• 6:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Ohio Street.• 6:35 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Central Park Avenue.• 6:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Huron Street.• 6:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Ridgeway Avenue.•...
oakpark.com
Police Blotter: Oak Park resident robbed at gunpoint on Gunderson
An Oak Park resident was robbed at gunpoint by two men at 6:25 p.m., Nov. 28, while walking home in the 1000 block of Gunderson Avenue. The two men approached the victim, then one pointed a handgun at him and stated, “Give me everything,” according to police. The second man then asked the victim where his car was parked. The two men fled in the victim’s 2007 Lexus. The estimated loss of the victim’s property is $10,200.
Irving Park shooting: Off-duty CPD cop shoots at would-be catalytic converter thief, officials say
There was a heavy police presence in the Northwest Side neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
cwbchicago.com
Watch: Purse thieves speed away from Chicago cops in a stolen Tesla
Chicago — A couple of purse thieves stared down Chicago police in the Loop on Tuesday afternoon, then sped away in a stolen Tesla. And a CWBChicago reader caught it on video. Just after 2:30 p.m., two men stole purses from women who were dining at Urbanspace, a food...
cwbchicago.com
Off-duty Chicago cop opens fire on catalytic converter crew — one night after he was threatened by men with a gun at the same spot
Chicago — An off-duty police officer opened fire on an armed catalytic converter theft team in Irving Park overnight. It was the second night in a row that armed men confronted the off-duty cop in the same location, according to Chicago police records. The first incident occurred around 10:24...
NBC Chicago
‘I Don't Walk Alone:' Residents of North, West Sides on Edge After Armed Robberies
A recent string of armed robberies — occurring as victims walk down the street — on Chicago's North and West sides has left residents on edge and concerned about their safety. "I walk with one of my friends," one resident told NBC 5. "I don't walk alone." "I...
CPD: Street vendors targeted in armed robberies near Chinatown, Gage Park and Brighton Park
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Detectives sent out a business alert Monday to residents in the 8th and 9th Districts about a string of armed robberies that targeted street vendors. Police said in each instance, a group of 3-6 unknown Black men approached vendors and demanded personal property. The suspects are described […]
cwbchicago.com
Woman, 67, carjacked outside West Loop Target store
Chicago — A carjacker pushed a 67-year-old woman to the ground and stole her Lexus outside a Target store in the West Loop on Monday morning, according to a Chicago police report. The woman was getting out of her car around 7:45 a.m. when a man pushed her to...
Missing Berwyn grandfather found dead in North Riverside
CHICAGO - A Berwyn grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of four who went missing last week was found dead on Tuesday. Jose Arevalo, 83, was discovered around 11 a.m. near Cermak and Harlem in North Riverside. His body was found in an overflow parking lot of an auto dealership, Berwyn police said.
cwbchicago.com
Dakotah Earley tries out his new prosthetic leg — 7 months after a robber nearly killed him in Lincoln Park
Chicagoans have been cheering for the young culinary student since a gunman nearly killed him during a brutal street robbery in Lincoln Park that was caught on video seven months ago. He was on the brink of death after the shooting, underwent a dozen surgeries, and lost his left leg to complications from the injuries he suffered.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman is attacked, robbed while walking with her 9-year-old as 12 more armed robberies are reported
Chicago police officers intervened in an armed robbery that they stumbled upon while on patrol in Lincoln Square on Sunday morning, but the offenders sped away in a car as the cops pointed guns at them, according to a preliminary CPD report. Earlier, a nine-year-old girl and her mother were robbed in West Town while walking home with laundry.
cwbchicago.com
Nearly 40 people robbed during holdup sprees since Friday, including 5 last night in the West Loop and West Town
Chicago — Nearly 40 people have been robbed since Friday by armed holdup crews prowling the city’s near west and north sides. Five victims were targeted Sunday evening in the West Loop and West Town. Chicago police have issued community alerts about some of the crimes, which a...
Chicago shooting leaves 15-year-old CPS student dead
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old Chicago Public Schools student was shot and killed while leaving school in the South Austin neighborhood on Tuesday.Kevin Davis Jr. attended Michele Clark Magnet High School right on the block at 5101 W. Harrison St., near Laramie Avenue and the Eisenhower Expressway. Someone fired several rounds in his direction as he left the school at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday.Kevin was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was later pronounced dead.Chicago Police and school officials spoke at a news conference Tuesday night to talk about the shooting and the district's response."We all have our...
fox32chicago.com
Mask-wearing gunman shoots woman in Kenwood
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and hospitalized Monday night in the Kenwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 21-year-old was outside just before midnight in the 4700 block of South Ellis Avenue when she was shot at by someone wearing a mask, police said. The woman was shot twice...
theeastcountygazette.com
West Side Chicago Carjackings: 7 in 1 Hour
East County Gazette reported seven West Side carjackings in one hour on Friday morning. Chicago police said that some of the alleged carjackings on North Campbell, North Rockwell, North Hoyne, North Damen, and North Claremont involved robberies at gunpoint. No arrests had been made by Saturday afternoon, but the suspects...
cwbchicago.com
Vacationing Chicago cop charged with urinating in an ice machine at Florida beach bar
A Chicago police officer on vacation in Florida is charged with two misdemeanors for allegedly urinating in an ice machine at a beach bar on Monday. Henry Capouch, 30, is charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct after an employee at Jimmy B’s Beach Bar told police he “dicovered [sic] the defendent [sic] ‘pissing’ on the ice in the machine” around 12:32 a.m., a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy wrote in Capouch’s arrest affidavit.
Gage Park murders: Woman sentenced for involvement in 2016 murders of 6 family members
A woman involved in the 2016 murders of six people in Gage Park will be sentenced Tuesday.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 19, shot while riding in car on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Tuesday in the Washington Heights neighborhood. The 19-year-old was traveling in a car around 2 a.m. in the 9900 block of South Halsted Street when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the arm, according to Chicago police. She was...
Cars vandalized in Oak Park church parking lot
OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Oak Park were trying Monday night to find who vandalized cars in a church parking lot.The vandalism happened late in the afternoon.Car owners came out to find smashed windows and door handles ripped off at the Pilgrim Congregational Church of Oak Park, 460 Lake St.As of Monday night, police did not have any suspects.
Police searching for group wanted in 14 armed robberies reported across city
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police said a group of armed robbers went on a spree across several parts of the city.Police said the suspects pistol whipped three of the victims. Three were 14 reported robbery locations. The first 10, one after another early Friday morning just before 1 a.m. until 2:10 a.m.The other four happened early Sunday morning in the span of about 45 minutes.Victims told police between two and four men robbed them on the sidewalk, then drove off.We don't have a description of the car.
