Mr. Hippo
4d ago

His parents crossed the border illegally so he can have a better life here but what does he do, he joined a gang and killed someone. Very disappointing.

Reply
34
Eva Latocha
3d ago

I would love to see death penalty but since Illinois doesn't have it , life in prison without possibility of parole

Reply
14
Darkhunter
2d ago

He should have received life; not 40 years; I don't care if he was only 17 at the time of the killing. Because he had nothing going for him, he decided to take someone's life who had everything going for him. What a loser.

Reply
4
 

