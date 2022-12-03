Read full article on original website
Mr. Hippo
4d ago
His parents crossed the border illegally so he can have a better life here but what does he do, he joined a gang and killed someone. Very disappointing.
Reply(8)
34
Eva Latocha
3d ago
I would love to see death penalty but since Illinois doesn't have it , life in prison without possibility of parole
Reply(1)
14
Darkhunter
2d ago
He should have received life; not 40 years; I don't care if he was only 17 at the time of the killing. Because he had nothing going for him, he decided to take someone's life who had everything going for him. What a loser.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
New Korean Fried Chicken Spot in Wood DaleChicago Food KingWood Dale, IL
The richest woman in IllinoisLuay RahilChicago, IL
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Ex-girlfriend of man who killed Gage Park family sentenced to 25 years in prison
CHICAGO — The ex-girlfriend of a man who killed a Gage Park family of six back in February of 2016 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. The sentencing of Jafeth Ramos, then-girlfriend of Diego Uribe — the 28-year-old man who murdered the Martinez family in 2016 — was basically a formality Tuesday, as […]
cwbchicago.com
Man gets 12 years for firing a machine gun at Chicago police officers — 19 days after getting probation in a gun case
Just 19 days after Kamari Pleasant received probation for a felony gun case in November 2020, he was accused of firing a machine gun at Chicago police officers who chased him on the city’s South Side. Pleasant, 24, has now cut a deal with prosecutors. They dropped 27 counts...
Illinois concealed carry owner shoots teens who tried to rob him
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Two teen robbers in Chicago were shot by their intended victim, who was a concealed carry licensed gun owner. According to WLS, the incident occurred just before 6 a.m. Monday morning in the 4700 block of West Arlington Street. Police said the 56-year-old man was in his vehicle when a car […]
Brothers charged in $1M Halloween armored truck robbery
LANSING, Ill. (CBS)-- Two brothers are facing charges in an armored truck robbery that took place on Halloween in south suburban Lansing.According to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, Corrie Singleton, 21, and Darrell Singleton, 18, of South Holland, Illinois are charged with robbery, bank larceny by assault, and firearm offenses. As CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez reported Tuesday, Corrie Singleton is in custody. Officials said an arrest warrant has been issued for Darrell Singleton. Here's here what investigators say: The two brothers and a juvenile held up a brink courier at gunpoint, taking more than a million dollars from...
cwbchicago.com
Shooter who killed a man at a vigil outside Christ Hospital was on felony bail, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a man who was on felony bail shot and killed another man outside an Oak Lawn hospital, where people had gathered to support someone who had just been murdered at a social gathering in Chicago. Marques Rose, 36, and the victim, 28-year-old Brandon McGee of...
cwbchicago.com
Dakotah Earley tries out his new prosthetic leg — 7 months after a robber nearly killed him in Lincoln Park
Chicagoans have been cheering for the young culinary student since a gunman nearly killed him during a brutal street robbery in Lincoln Park that was caught on video seven months ago. He was on the brink of death after the shooting, underwent a dozen surgeries, and lost his left leg to complications from the injuries he suffered.
3 teens injured after trying to rob concealed carry license holder: Chicago police
One teen was critically injured and another was seriously injured in the incident, Chicago police said.
regionnewssource.org
Suspect With Fake Gun Found Hiding In Trash Can After Attempted Bank Robbery
On December 1, 2022 around 8:30 AM Porter County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to First State Bank of Porter located at 4136 E US Hwy 12, in reference to an attempted armed robbery, according to police reports. Upon arrival of deputies they were met by Beverly Shores Police who stated...
Chicago driver turns the tables on would-be carjackers, shooting 2 of the 3 suspects
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A licensed concealed carry holder shot at a crew of teenagers who police said tried robbing him at gunpoint.It happened in the Austin neighborhood, near Arthington Street and Kilpatrick Avenue. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, police said the driver was a Firearrm Owners Identification (FOID) card and conceal carry permit holder. He was sitting in his car when he turned the tables on a group of would-be robbers, shooting two of the three suspects. And It all ended in a crash. Just before 6 a.m., police said the 56-year-old victim, who works nearby, saw a car...
fox32chicago.com
Concealed carry holder accidentally shoots self while driving in Oakbrook Terrace
OAK BROOK TERRACE, Ill. - A driver who was attempting to holster his gun accidentally shot himself Monday afternoon in Oak Brook Terrace. Police officers discovered a man who was "bleeding profusely" from a gunshot wound to the leg around 1:20 p.m. on 22nd Street east of Midwest Road, officials said.
Authorities: Husband responsible for Buffalo Grove murder-suicide
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — Following an investigation, Buffalo Grove authorities said Monday that they believe a man was responsible for stabbing his family to death. At around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace, officers responded to check the wellbeing of 36-year-old Vera Kisliak. When officers went inside, they found five family […]
cwbchicago.com
Man gets 5 years for groping girls in the Loop
Chicago — A Chicago man has been sentenced to five years for allegedly groping young girls as they shopped with adults in the Loop in July 2020. Michael Garrett, 33, initially denied touching two girls but later admitted “his energy may have touched them,” a prosecutor said during his initial bail hearing. Garrett has now pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child under the age of 13. Prosecutors dropped a second identical charge.
cwbchicago.com
Off-duty Chicago cop opens fire on catalytic converter crew — one night after he was threatened by men with a gun at the same spot
Chicago — An off-duty police officer opened fire on an armed catalytic converter theft team in Irving Park overnight. It was the second night in a row that armed men confronted the off-duty cop in the same location, according to Chicago police records. The first incident occurred around 10:24...
cwbchicago.com
Vacationing Chicago cop charged with urinating in an ice machine at Florida beach bar
A Chicago police officer on vacation in Florida is charged with two misdemeanors for allegedly urinating in an ice machine at a beach bar on Monday. Henry Capouch, 30, is charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct after an employee at Jimmy B’s Beach Bar told police he “dicovered [sic] the defendent [sic] ‘pissing’ on the ice in the machine” around 12:32 a.m., a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy wrote in Capouch’s arrest affidavit.
fox32chicago.com
Mask-wearing gunman shoots woman in Kenwood
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and hospitalized Monday night in the Kenwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 21-year-old was outside just before midnight in the 4700 block of South Ellis Avenue when she was shot at by someone wearing a mask, police said. The woman was shot twice...
No bail for man accused of shooting another in head outside Advocate Christ Medical Center
OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) -- A judge has ordered no bail for the man accused of shooting another in the head outside of Advocate Christ Medical Center in southwest suburban Oak Lawn early Saturday morning. Prosecutors Sunday said it was right out of the emergency room where Marques Rose, 36, shot and killed a man around 2 a.m. They say he was out on bond for another felony and has five felony convictions, including gun charges and burglaries. Prosecutors say both Rose and the victim had been at a big gathering on 87th and Vincennes earlier in the evening. After two...
Missing Berwyn grandfather found dead in North Riverside
CHICAGO - A Berwyn grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of four who went missing last week was found dead on Tuesday. Jose Arevalo, 83, was discovered around 11 a.m. near Cermak and Harlem in North Riverside. His body was found in an overflow parking lot of an auto dealership, Berwyn police said.
Teenage girl shot in stomach, two 16-year-olds in custody
There are new developments in the shooting of a teenage girl Monday afternoon in Homewood. Shotspotter picked up four rounds fired around 3 p.m. in the area of Frankstown and North Lang avenues.
theeastcountygazette.com
Crime Near Advocate Christ Medical Center – Car Club Member Accused of Fatally Shooting another Member
A court in Cook County, Illinois, denied bail to a 36-year-old man on Sunday afternoon for allegedly killing another member of the same automobile club outside a suburban hospital where a third member of the group had been transported after being wounded in an unrelated incident. Rockford resident Brandon McGee,...
5 teens shot in Zion home; no arrests made
ZION, Ill. (CBS) – Five people including four teens are wounded following a shooting inside a home in Zion early Sunday morning, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Horeb Avenue. Police said around 12:19 a.m., officers responded to the residence for a report of multiple gunshots. Upon arrival, officers found five shooting victims inside. Four high school aged juveniles were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and were treated and released. A fifth victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot in the abdomen and was taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition, police said. Zion police say they're investigating the incident and coordinating efforts with other area departments with related activity. Preliminary information says this is a targeted attack and there is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing and no further information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Zion Police Department at 847-872-8000, or the Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222.
Comments / 89