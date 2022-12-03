Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next weekKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Juicy Burger? 4 Local Favorite Spots in Harrisburg, PAMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
abc27.com
Not as cold tonight, occasional showers Tuesday
Not much rain this week, but not a lot of sun either... TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Stray Showers Late. Lo 34. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. TUESDAY: Cloudy, Light Showers. Hi 50. WEDNESDAY: Few Showers, Mild. Hi 58. Today was a pleasant early December day overall with plentiful sunshine and seasonable high...
local21news.com
Ugly dreary forecast for the rest of the week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Clear skies as temperatures take another big tumble with overnight lows dipping to the mid 20's. Mostly Sunny tomorrow with highs in the upper 40s. Enjoy the nice day because things go downhill the rest of the week. UGLY WEEK:. Rain chances will return...
abc27.com
Mostly sunny and cooler today, quite chilly tonight
Milder air returns along with showers by Tuesday... TONIGHT: Clear, Calm, & Cold. Lo 25. Winds: Calm. MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Seasonable. Hi 48. Winds: S 5-10 mph. TUESDAY: Cloudy, Periods of Light Showers. Damp. Hi 50. Today brought brilliant blue skies and seasonable December weather! High pressure is sliding in...
foxbaltimore.com
Closely tracking weekend snow potential for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are closely tracking the potential of rain, snow, or both for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models have gotten in their separate corners today about what will happen Saturday. The...
foxbaltimore.com
Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models are locking into better consensus about what will happen during this time-frame, as well. The European Computer Model, as in past runs, continues to introduce cold air into our weather-maker from the north Friday night through early Saturday morning as it passes by. This persists with a mainly snowy solution starting after midnight Friday night.
Snow expected in parts of Pa. as temps dip overnight and through Sunday, NWS says
If you are reading this Saturday evening, it might be worth breaking out an extra blanket before calling it a night because the National Weather Service in State College says it is about to get chilly. And parts of the state are expected to see snow, too. If you are...
WGAL
Some Susquehanna Valley residents frustrated by mail delivery delays
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Some Susquehanna Valley residents are finding their mailboxes empty, and it's frustrating them at one of the busiest mail delivery times of the year. The Postal Service admits it has a problem delivering the mail. A tight labor market has created staffing issues. York County...
WGAL
Tree falls on truck in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — A tree fell on a tractor-trailer in Lancaster on Monday morning. The incident shut down East Orange Street between North Broad and North Reservoir streets for a couple hours. Crews have since cleared the scene and the road is now open. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's...
975thefanatic.com
Will Pennsylvania Have a White Christmas?
Christmas is still a few weeks away, but people are already wondering if Pennsylvania will have a white Christmas this year. Whether or not it’s a white Christmas, rest assured that Santa has all kind of modern technology on his sleigh, so he really doesn’t need snow to get the job done. That’s all the more reason why I prefer to not have a white Christmas, but that’s just me.
Hershey road closed due to water main break
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A road located in Hershey will be closed for the next four to six hours, according to the Derry Township Police Department. Police say that the 1000 block of West Areba Avenue between Briacrest Drive and Governor Road (SR322) will be closed for the next four to six hours due to […]
abc27.com
‘Holiday Magic’ with the Central Pennsylvania Symphony
Bring your family to Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School this weekend to hear festive holiday music from the Central Pennsylvania Symphony. “Holiday Magic” will also feature fantastic choirs from Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School.
abc27.com
Carlisle Events announces cancellation of Winter Carlisle Auto Expo
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Events announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, that the Winter Carlisle Auto Expo has been canceled. The event was scheduled to take place on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 of 2023. Vendors and ticket holders will be receiving a full refund by the end of this year.
klcc.org
More wintry weather on the way for Oregon
Heavy wind and rain tapered off in the Portland metro area Wednesday morning, but they’ve already caused widespread power outages and traffic issues. U.S. 26 has reopened after downed power lines were cleared from the roadway between the Sylvan overpass and the Vista Ridge Tunnel. U.S. 30 is closed about halfway between Astoria and Clatskanie, due to a landslide. Traffic officials Wednesday morning had no estimate for when that highway would reopen.
WGAL
Heavy delays expected on Route 30 in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There are expected to be delays this week on Route 30 in Lancaster County, but they have been pushed back one day. Because of forecasted rain on Tuesday, work is now set to begin on Wednesday on Route 30 at the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County.
Gas prices continue to fall. Could they drop under $3 a gallon before Christmas?
Gas prices are continuing to fall and are at their lowest level since January, according to GasBuddy. The average prices in Harrisburg and in Pennsylvania have finally fallen under $4. The average in Harrisburg is $3.91 a gallon on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. The average in Pennsylvania is $3.88 a gallon.
AOL Corp
Big winter storm set to hit Northern California with rain, feet of snow. Here’s when
A mighty winter storm will hit the Sierra Nevada mountains starting midweek, expected to drop as much as 3 feet of snow in as many days, while other parts of Northern California including Sacramento will see rain and near-freezing overnight lows. The system is set to arrive Wednesday, according to...
1 killed after vehicle fell on train tracks in Perry County
OLIVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was killed in a fatal accident involving a train in Perry County on Tuesday morning, according to the Perry County Coroner. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Dec. 6 in Oliver Township. According to the coroner, the victim was driving on Lower Bailey Road when he […]
abc27.com
Lane restrictions planned on Route 30 at Centerville Road interchange in Lancaster rescheduled to night
HARRISBURG, Pa.(WHTM) — PennDOT will be conducting roadwork along the Centerville Road Interchange on Route 30 in Lancaster County. The work was originally scheduled to occur between Tuesday, Dec. 6, and Thursday, Dec. 8, but on Monday, PennDOT said the timeline was pushed back due to forecasted rain. The work is now tentatively expected to begin on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and continue on Thursday, Dec. 8, PennDOT said. This work will be performed at night as a result of the forecasted rain.
Resources outlined for older Pennsylvanians on the road
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Aging highlighted older driver safety at a Tuesday event in Dauphin County. Nearly a quarter of Pennsylvania's 9.1 million licensed drivers are 65 and older, according to PennDOT. In 2021 there were more than 19,700 crashes involving at least one driver aged 65 or older, which resulted in over 300 total fatalities.
How has Lancaster Airport become the third busiest airport in Pennsylvania?
The third busiest airport in Pennsylvania is probably not the one you think. More than 97,000 planes departed and arrived from Lancaster Airport last year – almost 40,000 more than at Harrisburg International Airport and just about 11,000 fewer than at Pittsburgh International Airport. On The Spark Monday, Lancaster...
