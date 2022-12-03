ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

abc27.com

Not as cold tonight, occasional showers Tuesday

Not much rain this week, but not a lot of sun either... TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Stray Showers Late. Lo 34. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. TUESDAY: Cloudy, Light Showers. Hi 50. WEDNESDAY: Few Showers, Mild. Hi 58. Today was a pleasant early December day overall with plentiful sunshine and seasonable high...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Ugly dreary forecast for the rest of the week

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Clear skies as temperatures take another big tumble with overnight lows dipping to the mid 20's. Mostly Sunny tomorrow with highs in the upper 40s. Enjoy the nice day because things go downhill the rest of the week. UGLY WEEK:. Rain chances will return...
abc27.com

Mostly sunny and cooler today, quite chilly tonight

Milder air returns along with showers by Tuesday... TONIGHT: Clear, Calm, & Cold. Lo 25. Winds: Calm. MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Seasonable. Hi 48. Winds: S 5-10 mph. TUESDAY: Cloudy, Periods of Light Showers. Damp. Hi 50. Today brought brilliant blue skies and seasonable December weather! High pressure is sliding in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Closely tracking weekend snow potential for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are closely tracking the potential of rain, snow, or both for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models have gotten in their separate corners today about what will happen Saturday. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models are locking into better consensus about what will happen during this time-frame, as well. The European Computer Model, as in past runs, continues to introduce cold air into our weather-maker from the north Friday night through early Saturday morning as it passes by. This persists with a mainly snowy solution starting after midnight Friday night.
MARYLAND STATE
WGAL

Tree falls on truck in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — A tree fell on a tractor-trailer in Lancaster on Monday morning. The incident shut down East Orange Street between North Broad and North Reservoir streets for a couple hours. Crews have since cleared the scene and the road is now open. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's...
LANCASTER, PA
975thefanatic.com

Will Pennsylvania Have a White Christmas?

Christmas is still a few weeks away, but people are already wondering if Pennsylvania will have a white Christmas this year. Whether or not it’s a white Christmas, rest assured that Santa has all kind of modern technology on his sleigh, so he really doesn’t need snow to get the job done. That’s all the more reason why I prefer to not have a white Christmas, but that’s just me.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Hershey road closed due to water main break

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A road located in Hershey will be closed for the next four to six hours, according to the Derry Township Police Department. Police say that the 1000 block of West Areba Avenue between Briacrest Drive and Governor Road (SR322) will be closed for the next four to six hours due to […]
HERSHEY, PA
klcc.org

More wintry weather on the way for Oregon

Heavy wind and rain tapered off in the Portland metro area Wednesday morning, but they’ve already caused widespread power outages and traffic issues. U.S. 26 has reopened after downed power lines were cleared from the roadway between the Sylvan overpass and the Vista Ridge Tunnel. U.S. 30 is closed about halfway between Astoria and Clatskanie, due to a landslide. Traffic officials Wednesday morning had no estimate for when that highway would reopen.
OREGON STATE
WGAL

Heavy delays expected on Route 30 in Lancaster County

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There are expected to be delays this week on Route 30 in Lancaster County, but they have been pushed back one day. Because of forecasted rain on Tuesday, work is now set to begin on Wednesday on Route 30 at the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

1 killed after vehicle fell on train tracks in Perry County

OLIVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was killed in a fatal accident involving a train in Perry County on Tuesday morning, according to the Perry County Coroner. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Dec. 6 in Oliver Township. According to the coroner, the victim was driving on Lower Bailey Road when he […]
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lane restrictions planned on Route 30 at Centerville Road interchange in Lancaster rescheduled to night

HARRISBURG, Pa.(WHTM) — PennDOT will be conducting roadwork along the Centerville Road Interchange on Route 30 in Lancaster County. The work was originally scheduled to occur between Tuesday, Dec. 6, and Thursday, Dec. 8, but on Monday, PennDOT said the timeline was pushed back due to forecasted rain. The work is now tentatively expected to begin on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and continue on Thursday, Dec. 8, PennDOT said. This work will be performed at night as a result of the forecasted rain.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Resources outlined for older Pennsylvanians on the road

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Aging highlighted older driver safety at a Tuesday event in Dauphin County. Nearly a quarter of Pennsylvania's 9.1 million licensed drivers are 65 and older, according to PennDOT. In 2021 there were more than 19,700 crashes involving at least one driver aged 65 or older, which resulted in over 300 total fatalities.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

