yourdailylocal.com
Warren County YMCA set to Host Annual Special Operations Auction
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County YMCA Special Ops Auction is something that is very close to Thad Turner’s heart. Turner, the Executive Director of the Y, is spearheading the 4th annual event, which helps to serve numerous YMCA activities. “It’s amazing,” Turner said. “There’s everything from a...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Welcomes Christmas With A Parade, Tree Lighting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The City of Jamestown rang in the holiday season on Saturday night with a Christmas Parade and municipal tree lighting. While the fireworks display was called off due to high winds, hundreds of residents lined Third Street downtown to take part in the annual tradition, which featured a variety of over 80 floats from local businesses, groups, government organizations and the Jamestown High School Marching Band.
Local homeowner’s Christmas lights strike similarity to ‘Clark Griswold level’
Correction: The house is located on Amherst Road. Driving down Amherst Road in Erie you might be star-struck by a familiar-looking house. Every holiday season for the past seven years, Fred Wienecke has been decorating his home, located at 4526 Amherst Rd., to look like the Clark Griswold house in the movie “Christmas Vacation”. Folks […]
yourdailylocal.com
Caroling at the Tree Scheduled for Dec. 16
WARREN, Pa. – A special holiday musical event is coming to downtown Warren on Friday, Dec. 16. “Caroling at the Tree” is set to begin at 6 p.m. at the city Christmas Tree by the fountain at the point on Second/Pennsylvania Avenues. The event is free to the public and will feature vocals by Kevin Hunt & Friends.
erienewsnow.com
Night at the Shelter Fundraiser for Erie Humane Society to Return in February
The Erie Humane Society announced the return of its Night at the Shelter Fundraiser. The 3rd Night at the Shelter fundraiser is scheduled for February 3rd, 2023. The Erie Humane Society said in a Facebook post, they are still searching for 6 more volunteers. Volunteers will spend the night in...
yourdailylocal.com
Pieces of the Past: The Red Barn
There is an office for a local construction contractor company on Pennsylvania Avenue East. If you’re a part of one age group, the building was once Noiban’s. I remember it as the Red Barn. Red Barn restaurants were founded in 1961 by Don Six, Jim Kris, and Martin...
yourdailylocal.com
Nearly $2,000 and More Than 30 Bikes Donated During WCCBI Toys for Tots Bike Drive Challenge
WARREN, Pa. – In early November, the Warren County Chamber of Business and Industry issued a challenge to its members to help raise money so Toys for Tots could purchase bikes for kids this Christmas. Challenge accepted . . . challenge crushed. The donation challenge ended at the conclusion...
yourdailylocal.com
Hooktown Holidays Donates to Shop with a Cop
WARREN, Pa. – Hooktown Holiday supporters got in the holiday spirit this year by raising funds to donate to the Warren County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 83’s annual Shop with a Cop event. Terry Pearson of Hooktown Holidays recently presented the donation check to Warren City Police...
erienewsnow.com
Millcreek Mall is a Place to Make Memories: Giving You the Business
There's a place where you can get your hair done, some shopping tackled, get a tattoo and then have a bite to eat. That's just some of the amenities all in one place at the Millcreek Mall. Karrie George grew up going to the Millcreek Mall as a kid, now...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Meet CHQ Barn: A Rustic Venue with a Breathtaking View of the Chautauqua Lake Region
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. The story of how this barn came to be a wedding venue is a fairytale itself. Once upon a time, it was a dairy farm. Then it was a working...
jamestowngazette.com
Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Academy Recruit Awarded Dan Feather Memorial Scholarship
The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Academy recently awarded academy recruit Yvette Perez with the Dan Feather Memorial Scholarship. The $1,200 scholarship was created by Verna Feather, the widow of Dan Feather, who was an 18-year veteran of the Jamestown Police Department. The recipient must be a Chautauqua County resident attending the Sheriff’s Academy and possesses qualities that reflect the professionalism and character that Feather demonstrated during his service as a police officer.
18-year-old paralyzed in crash asks for Christmas cards
The high school senior has been at ECMC recovering for more than four months, after she was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Portville September 3. Kranock was on her friend’s porch.
chautauquatoday.com
City of Jamestown Aims to Hold Crawford Furniture Building Owner Accountable for November Blaze
Jamestown city officials are working to hold the owner of the former Crawford Furniture building, which was destroyed in a massive fire on November 16th, accountable for what happened. The former factory building at 1061 Allen Street had been closed off by the city earlier in the year due to a partial roof collapse, and the recent fire leveled the rest of the structure. Mayor Eddie Sundquist says the city is keeping an eye on the pile of rubble...
$3.2 million project will restore Fredonia landmark White Inn
FREDONIA, N.Y. — Mark Geise has worked on bigger deals with bigger price tags. But restoring the landmark White Inn in the Village of Fredonia is "huge deal,” said Geise Chautauqua County's deputy county executive for economic development. Closed since 2017, the 24-room hotel whose history dates back...
Weekend Crash Leaves Central NY Man Dead, Others Injured
Authorities are still investigating a weekend crash that left one Central New York person dead and several others hospitalized. Emergency responders were called to the intersection of State Route 83 and Center Road in Arkwright at approximately 10:39 pm on Saturday, December 3, 2022, after receiving a call about a collision involving two vehicles.
newyorkupstate.com
This small New York town is going all-in on legal cannabis
In the early 1900s, the Chadakoin River, nestled into the western corner of New York State, powered Jamestown’s mills and factories, which in turn pumped out crescent wrenches, furniture and voting machines – and positioned the city as a well-established manufacturing hub. But in the mid-20th century, the...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Chase Ensues After Caller Reports Prowler in Brookville Borough
BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing a laundry list of charges following a series of bizarre events in Brookville Borough last month. Court documents indicate the Brookville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 21-year-old Austin J. Newcomb, of Brookville, on November 15, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.
Erie driver hits snowplow in Wattsburg
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie driver is uninjured after hitting a snowplow on Dec 1. The accident was at about 6:53 a.m. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the 22-year-old Erie man was driving a Chevy Cruze south on Route 8 near Church Street in Wattsburg. While navigating a right curve, he reportedly lost control […]
Police: Driver charged in NYE hit-and-run involved in fatal Chautauqua County crash
ARKWRIGHT, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday night in the Town of Arkwright, New York State Police announced Monday. Police say a Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling southbound on Center Road failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a Ford F-150 traveling westbound on State Route 83. As […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie Humane Society Rescues 5 Pit Bulls Tied up Outside in the Winter Weather
Winter weather is setting in, and it can pose potential risks to animal companions, according to the Erie Humane Society. Pennsylvania animal cruelty laws state that dogs cannot be tethered outdoors longer than 30 minutes in temperatures below 32 degrees. On Thursday, the Erie Humane Society Animal Cruelty Officers, with...
