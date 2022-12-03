ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, PA

yourdailylocal.com

Warren County YMCA set to Host Annual Special Operations Auction

WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County YMCA Special Ops Auction is something that is very close to Thad Turner’s heart. Turner, the Executive Director of the Y, is spearheading the 4th annual event, which helps to serve numerous YMCA activities. “It’s amazing,” Turner said. “There’s everything from a...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Welcomes Christmas With A Parade, Tree Lighting

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The City of Jamestown rang in the holiday season on Saturday night with a Christmas Parade and municipal tree lighting. While the fireworks display was called off due to high winds, hundreds of residents lined Third Street downtown to take part in the annual tradition, which featured a variety of over 80 floats from local businesses, groups, government organizations and the Jamestown High School Marching Band.
JAMESTOWN, NY
yourdailylocal.com

Caroling at the Tree Scheduled for Dec. 16

WARREN, Pa. – A special holiday musical event is coming to downtown Warren on Friday, Dec. 16. “Caroling at the Tree” is set to begin at 6 p.m. at the city Christmas Tree by the fountain at the point on Second/Pennsylvania Avenues. The event is free to the public and will feature vocals by Kevin Hunt & Friends.
WARREN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Pieces of the Past: The Red Barn

There is an office for a local construction contractor company on Pennsylvania Avenue East. If you’re a part of one age group, the building was once Noiban’s. I remember it as the Red Barn. Red Barn restaurants were founded in 1961 by Don Six, Jim Kris, and Martin...
WARREN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Hooktown Holidays Donates to Shop with a Cop

WARREN, Pa. – Hooktown Holiday supporters got in the holiday spirit this year by raising funds to donate to the Warren County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 83’s annual Shop with a Cop event. Terry Pearson of Hooktown Holidays recently presented the donation check to Warren City Police...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
jamestowngazette.com

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Academy Recruit Awarded Dan Feather Memorial Scholarship

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Academy recently awarded academy recruit Yvette Perez with the Dan Feather Memorial Scholarship. The $1,200 scholarship was created by Verna Feather, the widow of Dan Feather, who was an 18-year veteran of the Jamestown Police Department. The recipient must be a Chautauqua County resident attending the Sheriff’s Academy and possesses qualities that reflect the professionalism and character that Feather demonstrated during his service as a police officer.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

City of Jamestown Aims to Hold Crawford Furniture Building Owner Accountable for November Blaze

Jamestown city officials are working to hold the owner of the former Crawford Furniture building, which was destroyed in a massive fire on November 16th, accountable for what happened. The former factory building at 1061 Allen Street had been closed off by the city earlier in the year due to a partial roof collapse, and the recent fire leveled the rest of the structure. Mayor Eddie Sundquist says the city is keeping an eye on the pile of rubble...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Lite 98.7

Weekend Crash Leaves Central NY Man Dead, Others Injured

Authorities are still investigating a weekend crash that left one Central New York person dead and several others hospitalized. Emergency responders were called to the intersection of State Route 83 and Center Road in Arkwright at approximately 10:39 pm on Saturday, December 3, 2022, after receiving a call about a collision involving two vehicles.
JAMESTOWN, NY
newyorkupstate.com

This small New York town is going all-in on legal cannabis

In the early 1900s, the Chadakoin River, nestled into the western corner of New York State, powered Jamestown’s mills and factories, which in turn pumped out crescent wrenches, furniture and voting machines – and positioned the city as a well-established manufacturing hub. But in the mid-20th century, the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Chase Ensues After Caller Reports Prowler in Brookville Borough

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing a laundry list of charges following a series of bizarre events in Brookville Borough last month. Court documents indicate the Brookville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 21-year-old Austin J. Newcomb, of Brookville, on November 15, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.
BROOKVILLE, PA
YourErie

Erie driver hits snowplow in Wattsburg

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie driver is uninjured after hitting a snowplow on Dec 1. The accident was at about 6:53 a.m. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the 22-year-old Erie man was driving a Chevy Cruze south on Route 8 near Church Street in Wattsburg. While navigating a right curve, he reportedly lost control […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Humane Society Rescues 5 Pit Bulls Tied up Outside in the Winter Weather

Winter weather is setting in, and it can pose potential risks to animal companions, according to the Erie Humane Society. Pennsylvania animal cruelty laws state that dogs cannot be tethered outdoors longer than 30 minutes in temperatures below 32 degrees. On Thursday, the Erie Humane Society Animal Cruelty Officers, with...
ERIE, PA

