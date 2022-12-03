Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
Nancy Jane Houtz
A Celebration of Life for Nancy Jane Houtz, age 86, of Pella will be held on Saturday, December 17th, 11:30am at Grace Fellowship Church in Pella. A luncheon and time of fellowship will follow. Memorials may be given in Nancy’s memory to Grace Fellowship. Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville is in charge of arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Habitat for Humanity to Build Six Homes
Governor Reynolds announced a total of nearly $20 million in investments to advance homeownership opportunities for more than 90 families through the development and rehabilitation of single-family homes and down payment assistance initiatives in dozens of Iowa communities. The grants were awarded to 16 organizations, including 12 Habitat for Humanity affiliates throughout the state to assist in meeting local housing needs.
kniakrls.com
Knights of Columbus Raise Record $60,000 in 2022
The 24th Annual Knights of Columbus Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities continued to grow for another record fundraising year. Organizer Joe Lickteig says a total of just over $60,000 was raised to support the Pella and Pella Christian Special Education departments, Christian Opportunity Center, 818 Forward with Faith, and the Iowa Special Olympics. This year, the Knights brought back a fundraising telethon at St. Mary’s Church, with the KNIA/KRLS Big Red Radio in attendance.
kniakrls.com
Diane Funk
Funeral Mass for Diane Funk age 76 will be held 10:30am Friday, December 10th at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Indianola. Graveside service will take place at 1:30pm Friday in the Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville.
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: Outrage in Ottumwa, weather aware
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Slurs, harassment and repeat incidents of racism. "[The school district needs] to take action right away. And get some education to the kids so they understand it’s not proper to bully people no matter what their skin color is," a resident told KCCI. At 6...
kniakrls.com
IYP Putt Putt and Pints Raises Money for Operation Christmas
Indianola Young Professionals made a $7,000 donation to Operation Christmas as a result of the Putt Putt and Pints Fundraiser held in August. Charlie Dissell with IYP tells KNIA News each year the Putt Putt and Pints Classic raises money for local charities to benefit local families and children in need.
Iowa DOT Selling Affordable Surplus Furniture
(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning a sale of affordable surplus office furniture at its main complex in Ames. The deal is scheduled for December 13 and 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The items on sale include File cabinets, tables, shelving units, and other office items....
kniakrls.com
Viola Beatrice Karr Dehne
Memorial services for Viola Beatrice Karr Dehne, age 82 of Monroe, will be held on Friday, December 9th, at 11:00 AM at the Monroe United Methodist Church. Following the service, burial will take place at Silent CIty Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 8th, from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Coburn Funeral Home in Monroe. Memorials may be directed to the Monroe Fire and Ambulance or the Monroe United Methodist Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com.
iheart.com
Bondurant Planning 116-Acre Park, Lake
(Bondurant, IA) -- Bondurant is making plans for a 116-acre park with a 36-acre lake. The city will transform a stormwater retention pond into Central Park, on the southeast corner of Highway 65 and Grant Street S. Plans also include trails, a community building, a playground, boathouse, and beach. A final design is expected in 2024.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Indianola – Holiday Decoration Safety
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Captain Aaron Hurt with the Indianola Fire Department about Holiday Decoration Safety. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Heartsaver Hero Awards
Pella Ambulance Chief Greg Higginbotham says several local police and EMS personnel were honored with the American Heart Association Heartsaver Hero award, including:. Communications Specialist Heather Malone, Lt. David Beukelman, Sgt. Shawn Veenstra, Paramedic Jordan Schmitz, Advanced EMT Courtney Gannaway, Assistant Chief Mandy Ritchey, EMTs Reid Taylor and Emma Kolb, and Paramedic Caden Hudson.
kniakrls.com
Pella Winter Sports Recap – 12-3-2022
— Pella Girls Wrestlers Nab 5th in Newton. The Dutch girls wrestling team competed in Newton Saturday. Isabella Smith 2nd (2-1, 1 forfeit, 1 pin) Jasey Olson 2nd (3-1, 2 pins, 1 med. forfeit) Ellison Ritzert 2nd (1-1, 1 pin) Emmalee Spurgeon 1st (2-0, 1 pin, 1 inj. default) A....
kniakrls.com
Pella City Council Tables Bos Landen Center Repairs
The Pella City Council held a public hearing to consider a contract for Bos Landen Conference Center repairs at their meeting Tuesday. While the council has received bids, they far exceed engineer’s estimates, and thus, the action was tabled until December 20th. Resolutions on the agenda included accepting of...
progressivegrocer.com
Fareway Finalizes Plans for New Build in Iowa Mixed-Use Development
Fareway Stores Inc. has finalized plans to construct an approximately 24,000-square-foot store at the northeast corner of Highway 28 and Chatham Drive in Norwalk, Iowa. Construction is planned to begin in spring 2023, with a tentative opening in early 2024. The existing Norwalk Fareway store located at 1711 Sunset Drive will close upon new store opening.
Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed
(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
Louisiana Man Cleans Out Huge Iowa Lottery Prize
There's an old saying, you can't win if you don't play. Never is that more true than when you encounter someone who is just a guest visiting somewhere... and they run into a tremendous amount of luck. If you're the type who likes to try your hand at a lottery...
kniakrls.com
New Additions to Race Schedule for 2023
Knoxville Raceway General Manager Jason Reed announced there will be a couple of new additions to the 2023 race schedule. The World of Outlaws will be making two trips to Knoxville this year in addition to the Nationals in August. The Outlaws will race at Knoxville in June as they did in 2022. The June shows will be June 9 and 10.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
kniakrls.com
Pella Graduate Receives National Recognition for Work in Fighting Hunger
A Pella High School graduate is receiving national attention for work in fighting hunger. Maria-Rose Belding accepted the 2022 Karen T. Fondu Impact Prize from L’Oréal Paris. L‘Oreal gives this award annually to the previous Woman of Worth honoree they believe to have grown her work’s legacy and overall effect on the world. Belding is the youngest honoree in the prize’s history. Since Belding co-founded the MEANS Database — an online platform connecting those with excess food, like grocery stores, co-ops, and restaurants, with nearby emergency food providers who serve those in need, the group has provided more than 6 million pounds of food and fresh meals since 2015; 1.8 million of which this year.
Comments / 0